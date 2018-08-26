More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
La Liga & Serie A: Real Madrid scores four, Inter-Torino draw

By Matt ReedAug 26, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Girona 1-4 Real Madrid

An inopportune start for Real Madrid didn’t derail them on Sunday, as Los Blancos scored four goals after the half-hour mark to move atop La Liga. Borja García’s early goal for Girona had the hosts out in front, however, two penalties gave Madrid a way back into the match.

A Karim Benzema brace highlighted the day for Los Blancos, with the first of the two finishes coming from the PK spot. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale capped off the scoring for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 0-0 Villareal
Espanyol 2-0 Valencia

Inter Milan 2-2 Torino

Both Inter and Torino earned their first point of 2018/19 on Sunday, after a hard-fought battle at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Torino amped its game up in the second stanza, found the eventual equalizer with goals from Andrea Belotti and Souahilo Meité.

Torino had suffered defeat in the dying minutes of its opening day match against Roma, while Inter fell 1-0 to Sassuolo last weekend.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Fiorentina 6-1 Chievo Verona
SPAL 1-0 Parma
Cagliari 2-2 Sassuolo
Frosinone 0-0 Bologna
Genoa 2-1 Empoli
Udinese 1-0 Sampdoria

MLS Live: Red Bulls host Rooney, DC; Timbers-Sounders battle

By Matt ReedAug 26, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Two of Major League Soccer’s biggest and oldest rivalries resume on Sunday as Rivalry Week comes to a conclusion.

The New York Red Bulls are coming off of a thrilling (and probably disappointing) 1-1 draw to New York City FC on Wednesday night, but will have to remove thoughts of that game as D.C. United arrive at Red Bull Arena.

D.C. has emerged as a contender in the Eastern Conference playoff race since the arrival of Wayne Rooney, and Ben Olsen’s attack has quickly become one of the most deadly in MLS with Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad and Rooney leading the way.

Rooney and Co. enter the weekend unbeaten in their last five matches, including four victories in that span, making the playoffs a much more realistic goal after the team’s early-season struggles.

For the Red Bulls, they enter the match unbeaten in their last four, however, Wednesday’s draw against NYCFC was a chance wasted by Chris Armas’ group after playing up a man (and eventually two men) against their bitter rivals.

Nonetheless, the Harrison side remains in solid standing in the Eastern Conference, just four points behind leaders Atlanta United and a game in hand over the first-place side.

Following the Atlantic Cup affair, a classic Cascadia battle resumes as the Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders, who have once again found a way to get hot at the right time.

The Sounders have been the best team in MLS since July 1, winning seven of their nine matches and going unbeaten during that span.

Despite that fact, Seattle sits two points out of the West playoffs, but a victory Sunday night would propel the 2016 MLS Cup champions above the red line.

The Timbers, on the other hand, have cooled off significantly as of late with three consecutive losses. In that span, the club has scored just two goals, which falls well below the team’s production from earlier in the season.

Sunday MLS schedule

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United — 7 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — 9 pm ET

USMNT’s Romain Gall strikes twice for Malmo

By Matt ReedAug 26, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
With a pair of international friendlies coming up, Romain Gall may have earned himself a look at by the U.S. Men’s National Team once again with a strong showing for Malmo.

The 23-year-old French-American scored twice on Sunday in Malmo’s 5-0 win over IK Sirius, bringing his side up to fourth place in the Swedish Allsvenskan table.

For Gall, it’s his first goals of the season for Malmo, after making just four appearances for the club to this point.

The Paris-born midfielder opened his account in brilliant style in the 67th minute with a powerful left-footed strike from the top of the box, before doubling his tally with an even better finish from a right angle.

Gall has yet to earn a call up to the USMNT in young career, despite representing the Under-18 and U-20 national teams in the past.

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund routs Leipzig, Mainz over Stuttgart

By Matt ReedAug 26, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
The opening weekend in Germany provided great action, and Sunday’s marquee matchup saw one of the Bundesliga’s favorites come away with a very impressive performance.

Borussia Dortmund topped Red Bull Leipzig, 4-1, to kick off Bundesliga play, which included a debut goal from summer signing Axel Witsel and Marco Reus’ 100th-career finish for the club.

The hosts went behind inside the opening minutes after Jean-Kévin Augustin broke the deadlock for Leipzig, however, a number of big Roman Burki saves and a strong attacking output from Dortmund guided Lucien Favre’s side to their first win under the new manager.

Meanwhile, Mainz opened up a winning account in front of its home fans with a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart, with Anthony Ujah netting the winner at Coface Arena.

Sunday Bundesliga results

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Red Bull Leipzig
Mainz 1-0 Stuttgart

Where is it going wrong at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

It has been the key question asked all week: what the heck is going on at Manchester United?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Following their 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, Jose Mourinho’s relationship with his players and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been under severe scrutiny.

From his short, curt press conference to controversy surrounding Paul Pogba‘s agent, all is not well behind the scenes at Old Trafford ahead of Monday’s clash with fellow title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

In the video above we take a look at the key issues Mourinho must resolve at United and where it is threatening to unravel just a few games into the new season.

Surely we won’t see another third-season meltdown from Mourinho…