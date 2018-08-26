La Liga & Serie A: Real Madrid scores four, Inter-Torino draw

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
Girona 1-4 Real Madrid
An inopportune start for Real Madrid didn’t derail them on Sunday, as Los Blancos scored four goals after the half-hour mark to move atop La Liga. Borja García’s early goal for Girona had the hosts out in front, however, two penalties gave Madrid a way back into the match.
A Karim Benzema brace highlighted the day for Los Blancos, with the first of the two finishes coming from the PK spot. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale capped off the scoring for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Sevilla 0-0 Villareal
Espanyol 2-0 Valencia
Inter Milan 2-2 Torino
Both Inter and Torino earned their first point of 2018/19 on Sunday, after a hard-fought battle at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Torino amped its game up in the second stanza, found the eventual equalizer with goals from Andrea Belotti and Souahilo Meité.
Torino had suffered defeat in the dying minutes of its opening day match against Roma, while Inter fell 1-0 to Sassuolo last weekend.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Fiorentina 6-1 Chievo Verona
SPAL 1-0 Parma
Cagliari 2-2 Sassuolo
Frosinone 0-0 Bologna
Genoa 2-1 Empoli
Udinese 1-0 Sampdoria