Michael Keane suffers hairline skull fracture

Everton have confirmed that center back Michael Keane suffered a small hairline skull fracture in a nasty collision at Bournemouth on Saturday.
In stoppage time of their 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium Keane clashed heads with his teammate Idrissa Gueye and was treated on the pitch for over six minutes before being taken to hospital.
Keane had scored Everton’s second goal to make it 2-0 and that was his first Premier League goal for the Toffees.
The England international released the following statement on his condition as he is expected to be back in full training in three to four weeks.
“Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and support. I’m okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won’t be able to have any head contact for three to four weeks,” Keane said. “I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that. I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care.”
With Keane now out injured and new signing Yerry Mina not yet fully fit, loan signing Kurt Zouma is likely to be thrown in to start alongside Phil Jagielka on Saturday (Jagielka is returning from a three-game ban) against Huddersfield Town.
Mason Holgate played at center back at Bournemouth with Toffees boss Marco Silva suffering a mini injury crisis in his first few months in charge of Everton.