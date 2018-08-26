More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Michael Keane suffers hairline skull fracture

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 9:20 AM EDT
Everton have confirmed that center back Michael Keane suffered a small hairline skull fracture in a nasty collision at Bournemouth on Saturday.

In stoppage time of their 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium Keane clashed heads with his teammate Idrissa Gueye and was treated on the pitch for over six minutes before being taken to hospital.

Keane had scored Everton’s second goal to make it 2-0 and that was his first Premier League goal for the Toffees.

The England international released the following statement on his condition as he is expected to be back in full training in three to four weeks.

“Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and support. I’m okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won’t be able to have any head contact for three to four weeks,” Keane said. “I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that. I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care.”

With Keane now out injured and new signing Yerry Mina not yet fully fit, loan signing Kurt Zouma is likely to be thrown in to start alongside Phil Jagielka on Saturday (Jagielka is returning from a three-game ban)  against Huddersfield Town.

Mason Holgate played at center back at Bournemouth with Toffees boss Marco Silva suffering a mini injury crisis in his first few months in charge of Everton.

Watford stay perfect, beat Crystal Palace in fiery encounter

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
  • 3 wins from 3 for Watford
  • Pereyra, Holebas put them ahead
  • Wilfried Zaha scores for Palace
  • Zaha’s 7th goal in last 9 games

Watford beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday with Javi Gracia‘s Hornets making it three wins from three to start the new Premier League season.

That is the first time in 20 years they’ve won their opening three games of a campaign and the first time they’ve ever done that in the Premier League.

After a feisty first half which saw plenty of late challenges fly in, Andreas Pereyra put Watford ahead in the second half and Jose Holebas doubled the lead with a cross which flew into the far corner.

Wilfried Zaha, booed throughout after early yellow cards for and against him, pulled one back for Palace but it wasn’t enough to stop Roy Hodgson‘s boys slumping to back-to-back defeats.

With the win Watford remain perfect with nine points from nine, while Palace stay on three points.

Palace started the game brightly and Etienne Capoue was booked for catching Zaha inside the first five minutes. Andros Townsend‘s clipped cross to the back post found Zaha and Christian Benteke unmarked but the latter headed wide.

Zaha was booked himself for a late challenge on Jose Holebas in a fiery start to the game.

Benteke went even closer moments later as Townsend’s cross found the Belgian but his header was well-saved by Ben Foster. And a few minutes later Foster denied the onrushing James McArthur

Watford’s best chance of the first half arrived as Pereyra’s shot was deflected over by McArthur when it seemed certain to fly in. Pereyra then curled an effort towards the far post which Wayne Hennessey saved comfortably in the end. At the other end McArthur again broke free but a wonderful last-ditch tackle from Holebas denied him.

Right on half time Daryl Janmaat then drilled a shot just wide of the far post as Watford finished the half strongly.

Pereyra gave Watford the lead after the break as a powerful run forward from Capoue saw the Argentinian cut in and curl home a beauty into the far corner. 1-0.

Palace pushed hard to get back into the game and Benteke curled a powerful effort inches wide of the post as the Eagles went so close to an equalizer.

Watford then made it 2-0 with a bizarre goal from Holebas as his cross from the left flew over everyone, including Palace goalkeeper Hennessey, and into the far corner.

Moments later Palace halved the deficit as Zaha scored from close range to become their leading all-time goalscorer in the PL and make it 2-1.

In the 96th minute Joel Ward somehow headed wide when unmarked from a corner as Palace went so close to snatching a dramatic equalizer.

But Watford held on for the win as they remain the surprise package of the opening month of the season.

Report: Chelsea up for sale at $2.5 billion

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
According to a report from the Sunday Times, Chelsea are up for sale.

With billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich currently unable to get a work visa for the UK as Anglo-Russian relations soured over the summer due to the ongoing political situation, it is believed he is keen to sell up after owning Chelsea for 15 years.

Per the report, bank Raine Group are said to be looking at offers for the Blues.

Abramovich paid $180 million for Chelsea back in 2003 and it is estimated he has spent over $1.4 billion with Chelsea winning 15 trophies under his stewardship. The Sunday Times also say that Silver Lake Partners, an American private equity firm, have had a bid rejected for minority ownership in Chelsea.

A contrasting report from the Guardian claims that Chelsea aren’t for sale but there is no surprise about any noises that Abramovich wants out.

Many suggest he feels extremely hard done by to have been wrapped up in the political situation between the UK and Russia and feels he is being unfairly punished despite pouring billions of dollars into the UK economy.

It was reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe failed with a $2.5 billion bid for Chelsea back in June as Abramovich’s plans to totally redevelop Stamford Bridge were put on hold amid his visa issues

With news earlier this week that Liverpool turned down a bid of over $2.5 billion from the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, it is clear that Premier League clubs, especially those around the top four, remain a hot commodity.

Abramovich won’t struggle to find a buyer and $2.5 billion seems a decent price considering Manchester United’s most recent valuation is around $3.4 billion.

However, Chelsea may struggle to find an owner as dedicated to success over time as Abramovich has been. And that’s the worrying thing for Blues fans amid these contrasting reports.

Watch Live: Watford v. Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 8:14 AM EDT
Watford host Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Hornets hoping to make it three wins from three to start the season.

Palace have impressed early in the season too, with Roy Hodgson’s men playing well but losing to Liverpool on Monday after their opening weekend win at Fulham.

Javi Gracia’s Watford look sharp and ready to prove their doubters wrong, but this will arguably be a tougher test than playing Brighton or Burnley, who they beat in their opening two games of the season.

In team news Watford are unchanged.

Palace bring in Joel Ward for the suspended Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while James Tomkins was a late scratch as Martin Kelly came in for him.

LINEUPS

La Liga & Serie A: Dembele rescues Barca, Napoli tops Milan

By Matt ReedAug 25, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele came up clutch in the second half to give Barca a 1-0 win on the road, despite missing several big chances throughout the match. The Blaugrana held the majority share of the opportunities, however, Lionel Messi and Co. could not capitalize against a strong Valladolid defensive effort.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Antoine Griezmann came up clutch on Saturday for Atleti, as the France international scored his first goal since the 2018 World Cup. The veteran striker finished just beyond the hour mark when Stefan Savic provided the cross to give Atleti its first victory of the 2018/19 season.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Alaves 0-0 Real Betis

Juventus 2-0 Lazio

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored for his reigning Serie A champions yet, but it doesn’t seem to matter for the team’s success. Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic found the back of the net to keep Juve at the top of Serie A through two rounds of play, after boasting a flurry of quality chances against a strong Lazio.

Napoli 3-2 AC Milan

The visitors looked in control for the first 50 minutes, but a tremendous home comeback from Napoli derailed Milan’s plans on the day. A brace from Piotr Zielinski and late strike from Dries Mertens helped guide Napoli to the comeback, after a poor showing in the opening 45.

Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Calabria had given Milan the 2-0 lead heading into the 49th minute, before Carlo Ancelotti’s side stormed back and finished the job.