MLS Rivalry Week wrap: Wild games galore

This week is Rivalry Week in Major League Soccer and the Saturday evening slate didn’t disappoint.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Below is a roundup of the action from across MLS, as we had crucial wins, stunning comebacks and blowouts.

[ MORE: Latest MLS standings ]

Things are getting very interesting in the playoff race in both the Eastern and Western Conferences as we approach the final stretch of the 2018 campaign.

Toronto FC 3-1 Montreal Impact

Watch out. Here come TFC. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as Toronto eased by Canadian rivals Montreal at BMO Field after a wild opening 30 minutes when all four goals were scored. Toronto raced into a 3-0 lead with two from the Atomic Ant and one from Jonathan Osorio, while Alejandro Gonzalez pulled one back for Montreal. As for Toronto, the reigning MLS champs have now lost just one of their last six but now have a tough stretch of four games coming up as they travel to Portland, then host LAFC and the Galaxy as well as heading to the Red Bulls. A late playoff charge certainly isn’t out of the question.

Sporting KC 2-0 Minnesota United

SKC keep up the pressure on Western Conference frontrunners FC Dallas with Yohan Croizet and Diego Rubio scoring at the start of the second half to seal the win. The Loons still have a slim chance of making the playoffs in the West, but it’s a big ask for Adrian Heath’s side after four defeats in their last five. Sporting KC have won four games on the spin and are red-hot heading into the business end of the season.

Colorado Rapids 0-6 Real Salt Lake

This is what you call rubbing salt into the wounds. Colorado sit second from bottom in the Western Conference after another miserable campaign so far and their nearest rivals RSL blew them out of the water to lift the Rocky Mountain Cup. Okay, RSL were helped by Colorado going down to nine men in the first half with Niki Jackson sent off after nine minutes and Bismark Adjei-Boateng off right at half time, but you can only beat what you’re playing against. Colorado’s manager Anthony Hudson issued a public apology for the performance after the game.

Mike Petke’s RSL gave the Rapids a pasting with Jefferson Savarino scoring twice, while Damir Kreilach, Joao Plata, Corey Baird and Albert Rusnak had a goal each. Salt Lake sit fourth in the West and are still in the hunt for the Conference title.

Soccer is wild, y'all. 👇 Highlights from our 6-0 win over Colorado! pic.twitter.com/q2b5ksDIe9 — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) August 26, 2018

San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

What a game at Avaya Stadium. San Jose led 2-0 after just 18 minutes with goals from Jahmir Hyka and Magnus Eriksson and looked to be breezing to victory, but Vancouver came roaring back with three second half goals. Yordy Reyna set them on their way, then Christian Techera scored two minutes later to stun San Jose and make it 2-2. Kei Kamara bagged the game-winner just seven minutes later as Vancouver scored three times in nine second half minutes to turn the game on its head. What a comeback.

An incredible comeback win in the 2nd half you won't want to miss. Be there for the rematch September 1st, at BC Place.https://t.co/z2SvYBvqPb pic.twitter.com/I7KJec5Lty — Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) August 26, 2018

Philadelphia Union 1-0 New England Revolution

Cory Burke grabbed the Union a crucial win against fellow playoff hopefuls New England, as Philadelphia have now won four of their last five games and are firmly in the playoff picture in the East. As for the Revs, things are unraveling slightly for Brad Friedel in his first season as a head coach. They are now without a win in their last eight games and have lost six of their last seven encounters.

The best way to start your Sunday = last night’s extended highlights 🙌 Match recap ➡️ https://t.co/1QCnOSQL3k pic.twitter.com/gEcKsZulGu — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 26, 2018

Follow @JPW_NBCSports