USMNT’s Romain Gall strikes twice for Malmo

By Matt ReedAug 26, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
With a pair of international friendlies coming up, Romain Gall may have earned himself a look at by the U.S. Men’s National Team once again with a strong showing for Malmo.

The 23-year-old French-American scored twice on Sunday in Malmo’s 5-0 win over IK Sirius, bringing his side up to fourth place in the Swedish Allsvenskan table.

For Gall, it’s his first goals of the season for Malmo, after making just four appearances for the club to this point.

The Paris-born midfielder opened his account in brilliant style in the 67th minute with a powerful left-footed strike from the top of the box, before doubling his tally with an even better finish from a right angle.

Gall has yet to earn a call up to the USMNT in young career, despite representing the Under-18 and U-20 national teams in the past.

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund routs Leipzig, Mainz over Stuttgart

By Matt ReedAug 26, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
The opening weekend in Germany provided great action, and Sunday’s marquee matchup saw one of the Bundesliga’s favorites come away with a very impressive performance.

Borussia Dortmund topped Red Bull Leipzig, 4-1, to kick off Bundesliga play, which included a debut goal from summer signing Axel Witsel and Marco Reus’ 100th-career finish for the club.

The hosts went behind inside the opening minutes after Jean-Kévin Augustin broke the deadlock for Leipzig, however, a number of big Roman Burki saves and a strong attacking output from Dortmund guided Lucien Favre’s side to their first win under the new manager.

Meanwhile, Mainz opened up a winning account in front of its home fans with a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart, with Anthony Ujah netting the winner at Coface Arena.

Sunday Bundesliga results

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Red Bull Leipzig
Mainz 1-0 Stuttgart

Where is it going wrong at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
It has been the key question asked all week: what the heck is going on at Manchester United?

Following their 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, Jose Mourinho’s relationship with his players and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been under severe scrutiny.

From his short, curt press conference to controversy surrounding Paul Pogba‘s agent, all is not well behind the scenes at Old Trafford ahead of Monday’s clash with fellow title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

In the video above we take a look at the key issues Mourinho must resolve at United and where it is threatening to unravel just a few games into the new season.

Surely we won’t see another third-season meltdown from Mourinho…

Chelsea, Newcastle react to late controversy

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
For 75 minutes Chelsea had the ball and Newcastle lined up in a 5-4-1 formation, defending for their lives.

Then, the game sprung into life with plenty of late controversy at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Chelsea left with a 2-1 victory, but were the Blues lucky? You could say that both Chelsea and Newcastle were feeling a little hard done by at the full time whistle as a banged up Magpies squad didn’t have the ball often but frustrated Chelsea throughout.

Maurizio Sarri, who now has three wins from three as Chelsea’s boss looked unimpressed by Newcastle’s negative tactics as they had just 19 percent possession throughout.

“I have never seen a Rafa Benitez side play with five defenders,” Sarri said. “I think it is very difficult to play here for every team – not only us. We were a bit unlucky when they scored to make it 1-1.”

First up: a huge moment of controversy arrived as Marcos Alonso surged into the box and won a penalty kick, although Fabian Schar looked to have got the ball with his challenge and a piece of Alonso too.

It was certainly a harsh call on a Newcastle defense who had been so tough to break down, but Alonso didn’t think so.

“I think I touched the ball and got in front of the opponent,” Alonso told Sky Sports. “It’s not that I felt the contact and went down, he made me. It was a good win and the three points are massive for us.”

Then came another huge moment of controversy as USMNT and Newcastle right back DeAndre Yedlin appeared to shove Olivier Giroud (unintentionally) but no free kick was given and he sent in a wonderful cross for Joselu to head home an equalizer.

You could say Yedlin was lucky to not have conceded a free kick but moments later he was very unlucky indeed. Alonso’s shot across goal from a free kick was heading wide but under pressure from Ross Barkley behind him, he knocked the ball into his own goal.

Speaking about the big calls, Newcastle’s manager Rafael Benitez (who was missing five key players for the clash) didn’t believe the result was fair on his team.

“The penalty was soft. The foul was soft [for the free-kick for the winner]. It’s a pity because we were very close,” Benitez said. “We knew playing open against them, with their ability, they can beat players. We needed to be compact, maybe we could frustrate them into mistakes and we’d have chances. The penalty changed everything and we had to be open.”

Fulham batter Burnley for first win back in PL

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
  • Mitrovic scores double for Fulham
  • Seri, Schurrle grab a goal each
  • Burnley made it 3-2 at half time
  • Fulham secure first win back in PL

Fulham beat Burnley 4-2 on Sunday at Craven Cottage as the west London club got off and running back in the Premier League, while the Clarets are still searching for their first victory of the season.

Jean Seri scored a magnificent opener early on but Jeff Hendrick equalized soon after before a quickfire Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled put Fulham in the driving seat. In a wild first half James Tarkowski made it 3-2 but in the second half Fulham took over and Andre Schurrle sealed the win late on.

The victory moves Fulham on to three points for the season, while Burnley have just one point to their name.

A rapid start in the rain in west London saw Fulham take the lead in stunning fashion with less than five minutes on the clock.

The ball found Serri over 25 yards out and the midfielder smashed home a stunning strike to make it 1-1.

But Fulham weren’t ahead for long as Burnley equalized. Aaron Lennon crossed to Chris Wood who touched it on and Hendrick smashed home from close range with 10 minutes on the clock. 1-1.

Mitrovic then scored two headers in just over two minutes to make it 3-1 as the Serbian striker continued his magnificent form in 2018.

But before the break Burnley were back in the game as Tarkwoski knocked home from close range to make it 3-2, but there was a hint of offside about his goal.

Mitrovic continued to chaos havoc in the second half as he flicked past Ben Mee but Joe Hart denied him a tap-in as Fulham poured forward.

Hendrick curled over at the other end as Burnley battled hard to get level as the second half wore on.

Schurrle hit the crossbar with a curler and then stung Hart’s palms from distance as the German international did his best to push Fulham over the finish line. Timothy Fosu-Mensah‘s cross was so close to being tapped home by Mitrovic for his hat trick.

But soon the win was wrapped up as Mitrovic hit the post and Schurrle followed up to make it 4-2 and seal a deserved victory.