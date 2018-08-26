More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Where is it going wrong at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It has been the key question asked all week: what the heck is going on at Manchester United?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Following their 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, Jose Mourinho’s relationship with his players and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been under severe scrutiny.

From his short, curt press conference to controversy surrounding Paul Pogba‘s agent, all is not well behind the scenes at Old Trafford ahead of Monday’s clash with fellow title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

In the video above we take a look at the key issues Mourinho must resolve at United and where it is threatening to unravel just a few games into the new season.

Surely we won’t see another third-season meltdown from Mourinho…

Chelsea, Newcastle react to late controversy

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

For 75 minutes Chelsea had the ball and Newcastle lined up in a 5-4-1 formation, defending for their lives.

Then, the game sprung into life with plenty of late controversy at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Chelsea left with a 2-1 victory, but were the Blues lucky? You could say that both Chelsea and Newcastle were feeling a little hard done by at the full time whistle as a banged up Magpies squad didn’t have the ball often but frustrated Chelsea throughout.

Maurizio Sarri, who now has three wins from three as Chelsea’s boss looked unimpressed by Newcastle’s negative tactics as they had just 19 percent possession throughout.

“I have never seen a Rafa Benitez side play with five defenders,” Sarri said. “I think it is very difficult to play here for every team – not only us. We were a bit unlucky when they scored to make it 1-1.”

First up: a huge moment of controversy arrived as Marcos Alonso surged into the box and won a penalty kick, although Fabian Schar looked to have got the ball with his challenge and a piece of Alonso too.

It was certainly a harsh call on a Newcastle defense who had been so tough to break down, but Alonso didn’t think so.

“I think I touched the ball and got in front of the opponent,” Alonso told Sky Sports. “It’s not that I felt the contact and went down, he made me. It was a good win and the three points are massive for us.”

Then came another huge moment of controversy as USMNT and Newcastle right back DeAndre Yedlin appeared to shove Olivier Giroud (unintentionally) but no free kick was given and he sent in a wonderful cross for Joselu to head home an equalizer.

You could say Yedlin was lucky to not have conceded a free kick but moments later he was very unlucky indeed. Alonso’s shot across goal from a free kick was heading wide but under pressure from Ross Barkley behind him, he knocked the ball into his own goal.

Speaking about the big calls, Newcastle’s manager Rafael Benitez (who was missing five key players for the clash) didn’t believe the result was fair on his team.

“The penalty was soft. The foul was soft [for the free-kick for the winner]. It’s a pity because we were very close,” Benitez said. “We knew playing open against them, with their ability, they can beat players. We needed to be compact, maybe we could frustrate them into mistakes and we’d have chances. The penalty changed everything and we had to be open.”

Fulham batter Burnley for first win back in PL

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Mitrovic scores double for Fulham
  • Seri, Schurrle grab a goal each
  • Burnley made it 3-2 at half time
  • Fulham secure first win back in PL

Fulham beat Burnley 4-2 on Sunday at Craven Cottage as the west London club got off and running back in the Premier League, while the Clarets are still searching for their first victory of the season.

Jean Seri scored a magnificent opener early on but Jeff Hendrick equalized soon after before a quickfire Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled put Fulham in the driving seat. In a wild first half James Tarkowski made it 3-2 but in the second half Fulham took over and Andre Schurrle sealed the win late on.

The victory moves Fulham on to three points for the season, while Burnley have just one point to their name.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

A rapid start in the rain in west London saw Fulham take the lead in stunning fashion with less than five minutes on the clock.

The ball found Serri over 25 yards out and the midfielder smashed home a stunning strike to make it 1-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

But Fulham weren’t ahead for long as Burnley equalized. Aaron Lennon crossed to Chris Wood who touched it on and Hendrick smashed home from close range with 10 minutes on the clock. 1-1.

Mitrovic then scored two headers in just over two minutes to make it 3-1 as the Serbian striker continued his magnificent form in 2018.

But before the break Burnley were back in the game as Tarkwoski knocked home from close range to make it 3-2, but there was a hint of offside about his goal.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mitrovic continued to chaos havoc in the second half as he flicked past Ben Mee but Joe Hart denied him a tap-in as Fulham poured forward.

Hendrick curled over at the other end as Burnley battled hard to get level as the second half wore on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Schurrle hit the crossbar with a curler and then stung Hart’s palms from distance as the German international did his best to push Fulham over the finish line. Timothy Fosu-Mensah‘s cross was so close to being tapped home by Mitrovic for his hat trick.

But soon the win was wrapped up as Mitrovic hit the post and Schurrle followed up to make it 4-2 and seal a deserved victory.

Chelsea edge Newcastle amid late Yedlin drama

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
1 Comment
  • Hazard scores on first start
  • Joselu equalizes in controversial fashion
  • Yedlin scores late own goal
  • Chelsea make it 3 wins from 3

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Sunday at St James’ Park after plenty of late drama.

In a frantic final 15 minutes Eden Hazard scored a disputed penalty kick, then Joselu equalized before USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin was unlucky to score a late own goal to seal the win for Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri‘s Blues have now won their opening three games to kick off the season, while Newcastle is still searching for their first win as Rafael Benitez had to make plenty of changes to his team due to injuries as the Magpies were set up in a 5-4-1 formation.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

An even start to the first half saw Newcastle rarely threaten but DeAndre Yedlin had plenty of surging runs down the right flank.

However, Chelsea got going as Hazard, in particular, recovered after a few knocks to create plenty of chances.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Hazard teed up Pedro after a mazy run but Martin Dubravaka saved, while Cesar Azpilicueta had a shot blocked and Alvaro Morata also went close.

The Blues were doing all the pressing but Newcastle’s makeshift five-man defines held firm for the first 45 minutes. Just.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

At the start of the second half Azpilicueta had a tame effort saved as Chelsea continued to have all the play but Newcastle were a solid defensive unit.

Antonio Rudiger was inches away from a stunning goal to break the deadlock as the German defender smashed a shot from distance which rattled the crossbar from 35 yards out.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea took the lead with 15 minutes to go as Fabian Schar tackled Marcos Alonso in the box and although Newcastle’s Swiss defender got the ball, he was adjudged to have fouled Chelsea’s left back. Hazard slotted home the spot kick as Newcastle’s fans booed loudly.

Soon they were cheering as Yedlin held off Olivier Giroud and it looked like a foul but play was waved on and he crossed superbly for Joselu to head home. 1-1.

But Yedlin went from hero to villain moments later with the USMNT right back redirecting a shot across goal into his own net to make it 2-1 to Chelsea in the 88th minute.

What a finish to the game which is best described as a slow burner.

MLS Rivalry Week wrap: Wild games galore

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week is Rivalry Week in Major League Soccer and the Saturday evening slate didn’t disappoint.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Below is a roundup of the action from across MLS, as we had crucial wins, stunning comebacks and blowouts.

[ MORE: Latest MLS standings

Things are getting very interesting in the playoff race in both the Eastern and Western Conferences as we approach the final stretch of the 2018 campaign.

Toronto FC 3-1 Montreal Impact
Watch out. Here come TFC. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as Toronto eased by Canadian rivals Montreal at BMO Field after a wild opening 30 minutes when all four goals were scored. Toronto raced into a 3-0 lead with two from the Atomic Ant and one from Jonathan Osorio, while Alejandro Gonzalez pulled one back for Montreal. As for Toronto, the reigning MLS champs have now lost just one of their last six but now have a tough stretch of four games coming up as they travel to Portland, then host LAFC and the Galaxy as well as heading to the Red Bulls. A late playoff charge certainly isn’t out of the question.

Sporting KC 2-0 Minnesota United
SKC keep up the pressure on Western Conference frontrunners FC Dallas with Yohan Croizet and Diego Rubio scoring at the start of the second half to seal the win. The Loons still have a slim chance of making the playoffs in the West, but it’s a big ask for Adrian Heath’s side after four defeats in their last five. Sporting KC have won four games on the spin and are red-hot heading into the business end of the season.

Colorado Rapids 0-6 Real Salt Lake
This is what you call rubbing salt into the wounds. Colorado sit second from bottom in the Western Conference after another miserable campaign so far and their nearest rivals RSL blew them out of the water to lift the Rocky Mountain Cup. Okay, RSL were helped by Colorado going down to nine men in the first half with Niki Jackson sent off after nine minutes and Bismark Adjei-Boateng off right at half time, but you can only beat what you’re playing against. Colorado’s manager Anthony Hudson issued a public apology for the performance after the game.

Mike Petke’s RSL gave the Rapids a pasting with Jefferson Savarino scoring twice, while Damir Kreilach, Joao Plata, Corey Baird and Albert Rusnak had a goal each. Salt Lake sit fourth in the West and are still in the hunt for the Conference title.

San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 Vancouver Whitecaps 
What a game at Avaya Stadium. San Jose led 2-0 after just 18 minutes with goals from Jahmir Hyka and Magnus Eriksson and looked to be breezing to victory, but Vancouver came roaring back with three second half goals. Yordy Reyna set them on their way, then Christian Techera scored two minutes later to stun San Jose and make it 2-2. Kei Kamara bagged the game-winner just seven minutes later as Vancouver scored three times in nine second half minutes to turn the game on its head. What a comeback.

Philadelphia Union 1-0 New England Revolution
Cory Burke grabbed the Union a crucial win against fellow playoff hopefuls New England, as Philadelphia have now won four of their last five games and are firmly in the playoff picture in the East. As for the Revs, things are unraveling slightly for Brad Friedel in his first season as a head coach. They are now without a win in their last eight games and have lost six of their last seven encounters.