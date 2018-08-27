More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Everton’s Richarlison added to Brazil roster

By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
21-year-old Everton winger Richarlison has been called up to the Brazilian international team after his hot start to the Premier League season.

Brazil is gearing up for a pair of international friendlies against the United States and El Salvador in the coming international window. A knee injury forced 21-year-old Fluminese striker Pedro out of the squad before his chance to earn his first cap. Richarlison was called in to replace him, brought into the fold over Manchester City attacker and World Cup participant Gabriel Jesus.

Richarlison, after joining Everton this summer from Watford, has three goals in his first three league appearances with the Toffees. He scored a brace in the season-opening 2-2 draw with Wolves, and then scored in the 2-1 win over Southampton. He was then sent off in this past weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Richarlison is a youth product of Brazilian club America Minero. He moved to Fluminese where he was discovered internationally and moved to Watford in the summer of 2017. The youngster represented Brazil at the youth level 10 times, scoring three goals as the U-20 team failed to place at the 2017 South American Championship.

Richarlison transferred to Everton this summer in a deal reportedly worth up to $65.5 million. His three goals have been assisted by three different players. He was sent off this past weekend against Bournemouth in a controversial decision after he was judged to have headbutted a Bournemouth player, although replays showed there was very little actual contact in the incident. The straight red will see him suspended for three matches barring an appeal from Everton. Toffees boss Marco Silva acknowledged that the decision was soft but also warned Richarlison for his actions.

This decision also says a lot about Brazil boss Tite’s view of Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester City youngster struggled mightily this summer at the World Cup, but despite those struggles, Tite stuck with him for the majority of the tournament, ignoring calls to replace him with the in-form Roberto Firmino. Now, having failed to reward his manager for the loyalty, his place in the team may be seriously in jeopardy.

Mourinho’s Man United meltdown in full flow

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — He stood at the famed Stretford End for over a minute after the game, applauding the few Manchester United fans left after their 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho looked a broken man. We’ve seen this before. At Chelsea in 2007. Again at Chelsea in 2015. At Real Madrid in 2013. But not quite like this.

The heaviest home defeat of his managerial career came in stunning fashion as his team folded in the second half, succumbing to incisive Tottenham attacks as the home fans watched on in horror.

Some prayed. Some were in tears.

‘You’re getting sacked in the morning!’ and ‘You’re not special anymore!’ taunted the Tottenham fans in the away end. Again. We’ve been here before.

Let the talk of the third-season syndrome, and subsequent meltdown, intensify as his United side are in a whole world of hurt, with shoddy defending, slack passing and woeful finishing the culmination of their problems.

Add to that Mourinho’s surly demeanor for months, rumors of a rift between himself and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over a lack of transfers and star players not being happy, what do you have? Trouble. Mourinho third-season style.

This capped it all off.

In his postgame press conference, Mourinho ended up storming out as he tried to say his team played well and deserved more than a second defeat in their first three games of the season.

“What was the score? 3-0. Three nil. That also means three Premierships. I’ve won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers put together,” Mourinho said. “Three for more. Two for the others.”

Mourinho demanded “respect” time and time  again as he stormed out, seething, as his reputation once again hangs in the balance as his storied side, supposed to be challenging for the title this season, is so far away from what is expected.

He could have admitted they were all over the place defensively in the second half. He didn’t. He could have said it was his fault. He didn’t. Instead he went on the defensive, lambasting critics for trying to create a narrative he doesn’t feel is fair.

How much longer can he try and create this siege mentality without it working? Mourinho said “the best judge are the supporters” and asked journalists to “keep trying” to create a negative atmosphere. But he’s done a pretty good job at doing that himself.

Mourinho’s side were dismantled by Tottenham’s vibrant, organized unit in the second half, after a first half which saw them cause Spurs problems with their unusual 3-5-1-1 formation with Ander Herrera playing as an emergency center back. But that change in personnel (six from the side which lost at Brighton) and tactics proved there is no real plan for Mourinho at United, even after over two years in charge. Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino all have a clear playing style. United do not.

Missing his long-time assistant this season, Rui Faria, initially Mourinho’s madness (tactically) worked. But then it all unravelled. Rapidly. The players lost their confidence and questions about them not fighting for Mourinho will now intensify. There’s no doubt this is now the biggest challenge of his career. One of the greatest coaches in history simply must turn this around.

Mourinho stood on the sidelines trying to urge his team on late in the game. But around him the empty seats were plentiful as Tottenham broke and scored their third. Then the chants about him ‘getting sacked in the morning’ started again. Just like they did in 2015 at Chelsea. Deja vu, indeed.

Mourinho blamed the empty seats on fans heading back to Manchester city center because it “takes two hours” in the postgame traffic.

He then continued to praise his players for putting in a display he claimed won them the “strategic” and “tactical” battle on the night, as he rebuffed questions from journalists about the performance not being good enough.

“When I win matches, I come here many times and you are not happy I won matches and you say the most important thing is the way of playing. You have to make the decision. I need to know from you what is the most important thing. To play well and play offensively? Or to win matches?” Mourinho asked, rhetorically.

Right now Manchester United are neither winning nor playing well.

Quite incredibly another third-season Mourinho meltdown is bang on schedule.

Pastore scores incredible back-heel in wild Serie A match

By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Just two minutes into Monday’s match, Roma found itself in front of Serie A opponents Atalanta thanks to a moment of brilliance from former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

Having just joined Roma this summer from the French top flight, Pastore earned his second Serie A start and put it to good use. An expert cross from 21-year-old Turkish international Cengiz Under was whipped in on his left foot, and Pastore audaciously attempted to back-heel the ball into the net. He directed it towards the far post, and left Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini with no chance as he scrambled back attempting to collect the slow-roller.

The match took many twists and turns after this incredible start. Atalanta would shockingly go 3-1 up before halftime on a brace from Emiliano Rigoni and one more by Timothy Castagne. Roma would then come back to even things up with a pair of second-half goals to earn a point. Overall, there were an insane 48 shots in the match split between the two teams, with 16 of them on target. Expected goals put the predicted final score at 2.3-2.0, an impressively high total for that statistic.

The draw put both teams on four points, impressive for Atalanta as they also navigate a campaign through the Europa League. They sit two back of the three unblemished sides Juventus, Napoli, and SPAL.

Mourinho applauds fans, praises players after Spurs loss

By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
It felt like an outpouring of appreciation. It felt like a recognition for all he was given. It felt like a final goodbye.

Jose Mourinho spent a significant amount of time applauding the home Manchester United fans following the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford, the worst home loss of his managerial career.

The 55-year-old was not visibly grumpy, he was not angry, and he was not incendiary. Instead, he simply walked over to one of the supporter sections near the corner flag (and, coincidentally or not, near the cameras) and applauded for a significant amount of time. He even picked up a Manchester United scarf thrown by one of the fans. Eventually, he nods in appreciation and even a bit of understanding.

It’s difficult to speculate what will happen in the next few days or even weeks, but it certainly had a feeling of finality about it. Mourinho appeared quite emotional during the entire episode, soaking in the moment and clearly hoping to encapsulate the scene in his memory.

After the match, Mourinho praised not only the fans for applauding the team, but also the players for giving a great effort, not something heard often from the Portuguese manager who is frequently harsh on his own players.

“From a strategic point of view, we didn’t lose,” Mourinho said of the performance. “From a tactical point of view, we didn’t lose. But we lost the game.”

“I just think that if anyone that watched this game…one thing they know for sure, the team is united. A team doesn’t fight the way they fought…the boys don’t give everything like they gave if the team is not united.”

“I think one thing is clear, and that is that the team is united,” Mourinho finished with. “United with the manager?” asked the interviewer. “There is no union without the manager,” Mourinho replied. One last plea to the board?

At the end of it all, Mourinho couldn’t stay positive forever. He became angry in his postmatch press conference, incensed that he wasn’t receiving enough respect from the journalists in attendance. He waved three fingers in the face of the attendees, saying “Do you know what the score was? Three-nil. Do you know what this also means? Three Premierships. I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me, and two for them.” Then he got up out of his chair and repeated, “Respect. Respect” as he walked out of the room.

Three things learned: Man United v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are in a really, really bad place right now.

United lost their second-straight game in the Premier League, with second half goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura handing Tottenham their first win at Old Trafford since 2014 as the 3-0 victory underlined their title credentials.

Mourinho and United were left in a crumpled mess after several lineup changes failed to do the trick and the pressure on the Portugeuse coach was cranked up a few notches. The loss was the largest home defeat of his managerial career.

Here’s what we learned from an intense, error-strewn battle at Old Trafford.

POCHETTINO WORKS OUT MOURINHO’S SPECIAL

Whatever Jose Mourinho was drinking when he came up with his team selection for the game against Tottenham, I’ll have a glass of that…

Under pressure since United’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton last Sunday, Mourinho made six changes to his starting lineup. Nemanja Matic was shown as a center back in a graphic by MUTV before the game but played in midfield. Ander Herrera played at right center back during the game. Holding midfielder Fred played as a surging No.10. Midfielder Jesse Lingard played as a central striker.

And it worked quite well in the first half barring a few individual errors from Paul Pogba, Lingard and Matic who gave the ball away cheaply. They had Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia offering genuine width, with Fred, Pogba and Lukaku going close with first half efforts as the latter should’ve scored after picking off a poor Danny Rose backpass, rounding Hugo Lloris but slotting wide.

It took Tottenham until the end of the first half to figure out how to get an attack going as they could have had a penalty kick when Lucas Moura was brought down, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were both denied. And then the second half happened. Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen tucked themselves in the gaps between Shaw and Valencia and the center backs and caused havoc. Kane scored from a corner and missed a free header. Moura slotted home Eriksen’s cross. Alli forced David De Gea into a fine save. Spurs were rampant once they figured out how to expose United’s creaking mess of a defense.

Mourinho was the coach who use to change his tactics mid-game to win back momentum and change it in his favor. Pochettino was the man who did that on Monday and proved just how much further Tottenham are ahead of United in the battle to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

PRESSURE BUILDS AS UNITED LACK CONFIDENCE, DIRECTION

Jose Mourinho has been a moody mess for the last few months and all of his negativity seemed to culminate in the jumbled performance his team put in as they were rolled over by an organized, resolute Tottenham.

Cries of, “you’re getting sacked in the morning!” rang out from the Tottenham fans, as one United fan was shown praying and close to tears on the TV screens. It’s not quite getting that bad, but there are serious issues for Mourinho to try and resolve, if he’s given the chance.

A lack of confidence was clear from United’s players ands so too was a clear direction as to how to play. United’s players were trying “Hollywood balls” and giving it away. Not tracking runners in the second half. Just not focusing on doing the simple things well. This had all the hallmarks of a team freelancing.

That’s when a manager knows he is in trouble.

All the talk of Mourinho’s “third-season syndrome” will be rife in the coming days as he battles to turn it around. This situation is eerily similar to the mess the 2015-16 season became at Chelsea as he was sacked in December with the Blues languishing in the bottom half of the table. It may not get that bad at United this season, but it’s not going to get a lot better if the performances we’ve seen so far continue.

The fact of the matter is, United are well behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Spurs and maybe even Chelsea in the title race.

Since taking over United in the summer of 2016, Mourinho has won 153 points, 19 fewer than Spurs and 31 fewer than Man City. He is not only struggling to turn United into genuine title contenders, he is also struggling to turn them into top four regulars.

SPURS RECOVER VALIANTLY TO SHOWCASE TITLE CREDENTIALS

The World Cup hangover is severe for plenty of teams in the Premier League, but Tottenham will perhaps suffer from it the most. Out of their starting lineup on Monday, only Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura didn’t reach the final two days of the World Cup. Five Englishman, three Belgians, and a Frenchman mean that Pochettino has been handed a rough deal when it comes to trying to rejuvenate his stars.

In the first half they were off the pace, apart from Moura who was a pest throughout. Kane received a yellow card for a late tackle and Alli wasted a glorious chance. But after Spurs figured out United’s bizarre formation, they took the game by the scruff of the neck. Their midfield finally came to life as Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Eriksen won the ball back, used it wisely and that allowed Alli and Moura to time their runs to perfection from wide areas.

Tottenham didn’t play well in the first 45 minutes but they dug deep to turn the game around as their horrendous run at United failed to unnerve them. Pochettino’s squad are no longer “young hopefuls” and they now seem ready to truly challenge for trophies. Last season was supposed to be their season, but this season it just has to be. Even though they didn’t spend any money this summer and there are issues with their new stadium being delayed, Spurs have won their opening three games and look genuine title contenders alongside Liverpool and Man City.

Pochettino is learning, as well as his team, as Tottenham’s dismal away record against the top six has improved. Tottenham have now won three of their 21 PL games away to the “big six” sides, and this was the biggest of them all.