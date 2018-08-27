More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Genoa honor bridge victims with 43 minutes of silence

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fans of Genoa were silent for the opening 43 minutes of their Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday to honor the victims of the Morandi bridge collapse.

43 people were killed when a 200-meter section of the bridge collapsed on Aug. 14 in Genoa, and fans held a minute of silence for each person who died.

The game was the first Genoa had played since the tragedy and they won 2-1.

Despite Genoa scoring twice in the first 20 minutes of the game, there were no celebrations from the home supporters as a mark of respect.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

A few cheers were heard here and there but the mood of remembrance remained until the 43rd minute when the names of those killed were shown on the screens in the stadium.

Fans applauded and then cheered as usual for the rest of the game.

Key battles for Man United v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday at Old Trafford (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a perfectly timed litmus test for exactly where the title hopefuls are at.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino have very different playing philosophies but it is Mourinho’s personal trophy cabinet which is bursting at the seams compared to Pochettino’s.

Things can change very quickly in this game, so don’t underestimate the importance of this early-season clash

For United this game is all about showing a reaction to their shock defeat at Brighton last Sunday, while Spurs will lock to put down a marker as their once young team now know they must deliver a sustained and serious title challenge.

Below is a look at the key battles each team must win to have a chance at grabbing victory.

Eric Bailly v. Harry Kane
You’d have to say that Kane must be licking his chops in anticipation given the way United’s entire backline, and especially Bailly, performed at Brighton last week. The Ivory Coast international “had a ‘mare” with mistimed challenges to give away penalty kicks, rushed clearances and just generally looking out of sorts. He is meant to be United’s best center back and after a summer of Mourinho clearly wanting to sign a new central defender, the players he still has at that position can be forgiven for playing with a lack of confidence. As for Kane, well, he finally did it. His first-ever goal in August for Tottenham (at the 15th attempt) means he is off and running earlier than usual in the Premier League but there’s no denying he looks more jaded than usual given his big summer for England as the leading goalscorer at the 2018 World Cup.

Fred v. Dele Alli
Watch out for this battle. Fred has already shown he is a combative chap and the new recruit from Shakhtar Donetsk will no doubt aim to win Dele Alli up wherever and however he can. Both players will be walking a tightrope. Alli has a few critics to silence after his mixed display at the World Cup but has started the season well. His new goal celebration(s) have increased his cult hero status but delivering big goals in big moments must be his aim this season after somewhat of a down year in 2017-18. Expect both of these players to get a yellow card, at least, as Alli’s flicks are met by trips by Fred. A tasty clash awaits.

Paul Pogba v. Eric Dier
Another key battle in midfield as Pogba will aim to put in a dominant display after he admitted he had the wrong attitude after the defeat at Brighton last week. That is incredible honesty from the United skipper but it’s just not good enough from Pogba. He has scored in each of United’s first two games of the season and his performances in France’s World Cup win seem to have increased his confidence levels further. He now needs consistency and he needs to win the midfield battle against Mr. Consistent, Eric Dier. Yes, he didn’t have the best World Cup in his cameo roles for Jordan Henderson but Dier is solid and will shield Spurs’ back three as well as dropping into the defense when he needs to. His importance to the way Tottenham operate is undoubted but it will be intriguing to see if Mousa Dembele is his midfield partner for this clash given the Belgian midfielder linked with a move away to Europa in the final days of their transfer window.

Romelu Lukaku v. Toby Alderweireld/Jan Vertonghen
An all Belgian battle will perhaps be the key one in defining the outcome of this clash. Lukaku was superb for Belgium this summer, scoring four goals but making plenty more with his clever movement and passing. Alderweireld and Vertonghen will know all his tricks and the experienced duo will be given the key role in shackling Lukaku as Davinson Sanchez cleans up in-behind with his superior pace. Alderweireld still not signing a contract doesn’t seem to have hurt his standing with Pochettino, at least right now, and that’s a great thing for Spurs as he looked likely to join United for much of the summer. Lukaku has quietly gone about his business since he joined United and having the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Pogba running off his flicks will be key for Mourinho’s gameplan.

Madrid taking its time with Vinicius Jr despite fans’ plea

AP
Associated PressAug 27, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Brazilian teenage sensation Vinicius Junior arrived in Spain giving Real Madrid fans hope he could be the future star who would help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Fans were anxious to see if his quick moves and nifty dribbles would give the team the spark that vanished after Ronaldo left, especially since the club made no major signings to try to make up for Ronaldo’s absence.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

But the 18-year-old forward, who many compare to former Brazil and Madrid player Robinho, has not played any minutes with the main squad and this weekend was sent down to play with Madrid’s “B” team in the third division.

He started in the 2-0 win against Las Palmas Atletico on Sunday, and images of him clearing a couple of defenders with a beautiful nutmeg quickly spread online, adding to the frustration of fans who keep wanting to see him tested among the best in the top flight.

Julen Lopetegui’s decision to leave Vinicius Junior sidelined has already put the newly arrived coach in an uncomfortable position, with fans and local media questioning him. The only reason the coach is not hearing more from critics is because Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been successfully helping the main squad in attack. Benzema scored twice and Bale once in the team’s 4-1 win at Girona on Sunday.

Madrid spent about 45 million euros ($52 million) for the promising Brazilian teenager last year even though he had played mostly with the youth squads of Brazilian club Flamengo. Madrid opted to bring the player after he turned 18 instead of keeping him in Brazil to develop longer.

MODRIC BENCHED AGAIN?

Lopetegui also has been questioned over his handling of Luka Modric, who was voted the World Cup’s best player as Croatia reached the final in Russia.

The talented midfielder was benched for the third straight time this season on Sunday, entering the match as a substitute late in the game. Lopetegui has opted to use Francisco “Isco” Alarcon and Marco Asensio in the midfield, players who have greater attacking power.

Modric reported to the squad later than the rest of the players because of the World Cup, and Lopetegui said that has played a part in why he hasn’t started. But the coached noted Sunday that “there are alternatives” for the starting lineup, and “that’s good for the team.”

Many in Spain have linked Modric’s lack of playing time to his reported negotiations with Inter Milan in the offseason.

Lopetegui has also caused controversy by keeping Keylor Navas in goal despite the high-profile signing of Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.

CHANGED ESPANYOL

Espanyol made a bold move in the offseason to pay the 10-million-euro buyout clause for striker Borja Iglesias.

The 25-year-old Iglesias belonged to Celta Vigo but was on loan with second-division club Zaragoza, which came close to gaining promotion to the top flight thanks in great part to his goals.

The move started to pay off Sunday when Iglesias scored his first goal of the season, helping the hosts earn a 2-0 win over Valencia.

Along with Iglesias, Espanyol also brought new coach Joan Francesc Ferrer, better known as “Rubi,” who has been trying to revamp the team after a disappointing season a year ago.

“We are getting used to a new way of playing and we are happy with it,” Iglesias said. “There are no limits to what this team can achieve.”

QUOTE OF THE WEEKEND

Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya was blunt about his team’s performance in the 2-0 loss at Espanyol, a result that left the team winless after two rounds.

“Our second-half performance was not worthy of this team. It should come as an alert,” Gaya said. “We can’t convey this image. They trounced us after their goal.”

Valencia entered the season with high hopes after improving a squad that finished fourth in the league a year ago, signing several players in the offseason.

The team had opened with a draw against Atletico Madrid at home.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Kaku blast guides Red Bulls past DC United

Twitter@NewYorkRedBulls
By Matt ReedAug 26, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harrison, NJ — Alejandro “Kaku” Gamarra’s fourth goal of the season propelled the New York Red Bulls to their 16th win of the season on Sunday, as the hosts dispatched of their I-95 rivals, D.C. United, for the second time in 2018.

By virtue of the victory, the Red Bulls captured the Atlantic Cup for the ninth time in storied rivalry against D.C. United.

Despite a flurry of chances in the opening 45 minutes, including a Wayne Rooney attempt that struck the crossbar, the Red Bulls pulled ahead in the 56th minute when Kaku gathered the ball at the top of the penalty area and blasted a left-footed effort into the far corner beyond goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Rooney boasted several quality chances on the night for the visitors, including a free kick that forced a tough save out of Luis Robles in the ninth minute.

The Red Bulls nearly made DC pay just two minutes after, when Derrick Etienne Jr. led a counterattack for Chris Armas’ side, which ended with a Daniel Royer shot that skied over the crossbar.

DC’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes though may have come in the 24th minute, when Oneil Fisher’s point-blank header sailed over the bar, following a cross from Yamil Asad.

The former Atlanta United attacker was lively in the first half for DC, however, a strong tackle from Kemar Lawrence towards the latter stages of the half forced Asad out in the 47th minute.

The two clubs will meet one more time in the regular season on September 16 down at Audi Field in the nation’s capital.

Porto stunned by Guimaraes, Benfica draws 1-1 with Sporting

Twitter/@PortuBall
Associated PressAug 26, 2018, 9:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LISBON, Portugal (AP) FC Porto squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 home loss to Guimaraes on Saturday, while Benfica needed a late goal by 18-year-old Joao Felix to draw 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese capital derby.

Defending champion Porto appeared to have the game well in hand after Yacine Brahimi and Andre Pereira both scored before halftime.

But Andre Andre converted a penalty in the 63rd minute and substitute Antonio Carvalho leveled in the 76th.

Substitute Davidson completed the comeback for the visitors with a goal in the 88th, dealing Porto its first loss in three rounds this season.

“We are not doing the things that made us champion,” said Porto coach Sergio Conceicao. “We need to talk.”

Porto’s second goal was scored with Pereira in an off-side position, but the video assistant referee apparently did not advise the referee due to a technical malfunction in the communication system.

“There needs to be an alternative to communicate,” Guimaraes coach Luis Castro said. “If the VAR goes down, there must be another option. A team could be hurt by this.”

In Lisbon, Joao Felix jumped to head in a cross from Rafa Silva to score for Benfica in the 86th minute, cancelling out a penalty converted by Sporting’s Nani in the 64th.

Goalkeeper Romain Salin made several saves to keep Sporting ahead until Felix finally got a ball past him.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports