How QPR helped U.S. soldier in Vietnam War

What a story.
After emigrating from the UK to the USA, Nils Guy was soon called up for military service and sent to Vietnam in 1969.
A Queens Park Rangers fan, Guy had little contact from the outside world while fighting for the U.S. military so decided to send a letter to QPR’s matchday magazine to ask if anyone could updated him on how the R’s were getting on.
Via the BBC, here is a lovely story about a then 11-year-old QPR fan, John Wild, who responded to Guy’s plea. The duo have never met in person and after the Vietnam War they fell out of contact, but on a recent BBC radio show they were reunited with Guy now living in California.
A tearful John Wild managed to track Guy down recently and said it was “a great moment to know that he’d survived.”
Below is a brief snippet of how Wild helped Guy during his time in Vietnam by sending him QPR memorabilia across the world.
Nils Guy was 22 and had been in the US for less than a year when he was called up for military service with orders overseas in Vietnam. When on active duty, he wrote a letter which was published in the QPR matchday programme, asking if anyone would be interested in sending him clippings on how his club was doing.
John Wild, aged 11, responded to the request and started to send Nils match programmes and other Rs’ memorabilia… Nils said receiving the QPR programme while on the battlefield was an amazing feeling and brought him back to reality.
“I think I was in the middle of a firefight when we got mail and I opened it up and it was like an out-of-mind experience. Bullets raining around my head, and here I am reading a programme from QPR – it was fantastic.”