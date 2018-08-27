Jose Mourinho’s media grudge continues

Jose Mourinho is doing his best to create a siege mentality at Manchester United.

Ahead of United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) the Portuguese coach again hit out at the media, this coming after his speedy four minute and 19 second press conference which was littered with curt answers.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Mourinho had the following to say when asked if he’s happy with the squad he has after a summer of near misses in the transfer market.

“You know my answer,” Mourinho said. “I do not need to answer because I do not even know sometimes why I am here because you know everything. During the week it looks like you show that you know everything then I come here and you ask me questions. It’s a bit strange.”

United’s manager then added some bizarre lines about the media having “mini drones” and finding out all of the information, so there was no need for him to answer their questions about potential unhappiness behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford between himself and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“I don’t read, I don’t listen, I don’t watch,” Mourinho continued. “Sometimes I don’t know what to say. I am not the kind of manager who is too worried about reading everything. If you write what you supposedly know, I don’t know why you have to ask questions about it. Unless you have bugs or mini drones you can look at, I don’t know how you know everything when you look like you don’t know a lot…”

Mourinho’s abrasive attitude continues after heavy criticism of his demeanor all summer long as his negative vibes about a lack of transfer spending and star players returning late from the World Cup have creeped into the mindset of fans and players alike.

His side badly needed a huge win against fellow title and top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, with Mourinho hoping to welcome back the likes of Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia after injury.

Win, lose or draw for United, we can expect a surly Mourinho speaking to the media after the game as he has fully switched to self defense mood.

