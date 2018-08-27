More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Mourinho applauds fans, praises players after Spurs loss

By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

It felt like an outpouring of appreciation. It felt like a recognition for all he was given. It felt like a final goodbye.

Jose Mourinho spent a significant amount of time applauding the home Manchester United fans following the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford, the worst home loss of his managerial career.

The 55-year-old was not visibly grumpy, he was not angry, and he was not incendiary. Instead, he simply walked over to one of the supporter sections near the corner flag (and, coincidentally or not, near the cameras) and applauded for a significant amount of time. He even picked up a Manchester United scarf thrown by one of the fans. Eventually, he nods in appreciation and even a bit of understanding.

It’s difficult to speculate what will happen in the next few days or even weeks, but it certainly had a feeling of finality about it. Mourinho appeared quite emotional during the entire episode, soaking in the moment and clearly hoping to encapsulate the scene in his memory.

After the match, Mourinho praised not only the fans for applauding the team, but also the players for giving a great effort, not something heard often from the Portuguese manager who is frequently harsh on his own players.

“From a strategic point of view, we didn’t lose,” Mourinho said of the performance. “From a tactical point of view, we didn’t lose. But we lost the game.”

“I just think that if anyone that watched this game…one thing they know for sure, the team is united. A team doesn’t fight the way they fought…the boys don’t give everything like they gave if the team is not united.”

“I think one thing is clear, and that is that the team is united,” Mourinho finished with. “United with the manager?” asked the interviewer. “There is no union without the manager,” Mourinho replied. One last plea to the board?

At the end of it all, Mourinho couldn’t stay positive forever. He became angry in his postmatch press conference, incensed that he wasn’t receiving enough respect from the journalists in attendance. He waved three fingers in the face of the attendees, saying “Do you know what the score was? Three-nil. Do you know what this also means? Three Premierships. I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me, and two for them.” Then he got up out of his chair and repeated, “Respect. Respect” as he walked out of the room.

Mourinho’s Man United meltdown in full flow

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MANCHESTER — He stood at the famed Stretford End for over a minute after the game, applauding the few Manchester United fans left after their 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho looked a broken man. We’ve seen this before. At Chelsea in 2007. Again at Chelsea in 2015. At Real Madrid in 2013. But not quite like this.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

The heaviest home defeat of his managerial career came in stunning fashion as his team folded in the second half, succumbing to incisive Tottenham attacks as the home fans watched on in horror.

Some prayed. Some were in tears.

‘You’re getting sacked in the morning!’ and ‘You’re not special anymore!’ taunted the Tottenham fans in the away end. Again. We’ve been here before.

Let the talk of the third-season syndrome, and subsequent meltdown, intensify as his United side are in a whole world of hurt, with shoddy defending, slack passing and woeful finishing a terrible combination.

In his postgame press conference, Mourinho ended up storming out as he tried to say his team played well and deserved more than a second defeat in their first three games of the season.

“What was the score? 3-0. Three nil. That also means three Premierships that I’ve also won. More Premierships alone than the other 19 managers put together,” Mourinho said. “Three for more. Two for the others.”

Before demanding “respect” time and again as he stormed out, seething as his reputation once again hangs in the balance as a storied side, once supposed to be challenging for the title, is so far away from what is expected.

Mourinho’s side were dismantled by Tottenham’s vibrant, organized unit in the second half, after a first half which saw them cause Spurs problems with their unusual 3-5-1-1 formation with Ander Herrera playing as an emergency center back.

Initially Mourinho’s madness worked. But then it all unravelled. Rapidly. The players lost their confidence and questions about them not fighting for Mourinho will not intensify.

Mourinho stood on the sidelines trying to urge his team on late in the game. But around him the empty seats were plentiful as Tottenham broke and scored their third.

Mourinho blamed fans heading back to Manchester city center because it “takes two hours” in the traffic.

He continued to praise his players for putting in a display he claimed won them the “strategic” and “tactical” battle on the night, as he rebuffed questions from journalists about the performance not being good enough.

“When I win matches, I come here many times and you are not happy and you say the most important thing is the way of playing. Is the most important thing to play well? Or to win matches?” Mourinho asked, rhetorically.

Right now Manchester United are neither winning nor playing well.

Quite incredibly another third-season Mourinho meltdown is bang on schedule.

Pastore scores incredible back-heel in wild Serie A match

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just two minutes into Monday’s match, Roma found itself in front of Serie A opponents Atalanta thanks to a moment of brilliance from former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

Having just joined Roma this summer from the French top flight, Pastore earned his second Serie A start and put it to good use. An expert cross from 21-year-old Turkish international Cengiz Under was whipped in on his left foot, and Pastore audaciously attempted to back-heel the ball into the net. He directed it towards the far post, and left Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini with no chance as he scrambled back attempting to collect the slow-roller.

The match took many twists and turns after this incredible start. Atalanta would shockingly go 3-1 up before halftime on a brace from Emiliano Rigoni and one more by Timothy Castagne. Roma would then come back to even things up with a pair of second-half goals to earn a point. Overall, there were an insane 48 shots in the match split between the two teams, with 16 of them on target. Expected goals put the predicted final score at 2.3-2.0, an impressively high total for that statistic.

The draw put both teams on four points, impressive for Atalanta as they also navigate a campaign through the Europa League. They sit two back of the three unblemished sides Juventus, Napoli, and SPAL.

Three things learned: Man United v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MANCHESTER — Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are in a really, really bad place right now.

[ RECAP: Spurs hammer United

United lost their second-straight game in the Premier League, with second half goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura handing Tottenham their first win at Old Trafford since 2014 as the 3-0 victory underlined their title credentials.

Mourinho and United were left in a crumpled mess after several lineup changes failed to do the trick and the pressure on the Portugeuse coach was cranked up a few notches. The loss was the largest home defeat of his managerial career.

Here’s what we learned from an intense, error-strewn battle at Old Trafford.

POCHETTINO WORKS OUT MOURINHO’S SPECIAL

Whatever Jose Mourinho was drinking when he came up with his team selection for the game against Tottenham, I’ll have a glass of that…

Under pressure since United’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton last Sunday, Mourinho made six changes to his starting lineup. Nemanja Matic was shown as a center back in a graphic by MUTV before the game but played in midfield. Ander Herrera played at right center back during the game. Holding midfielder Fred played as a surging No.10. Midfielder Jesse Lingard played as a central striker.

And it worked quite well in the first half barring a few individual errors from Paul Pogba, Lingard and Matic who gave the ball away cheaply. They had Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia offering genuine width, with Fred, Pogba and Lukaku going close with first half efforts as the latter should’ve scored after picking off a poor Danny Rose backpass, rounding Hugo Lloris but slotting wide.

It took Tottenham until the end of the first half to figure out how to get an attack going as they could have had a penalty kick when Lucas Moura was brought down, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were both denied. And then the second half happened. Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen tucked themselves in the gaps between Shaw and Valencia and the center backs and caused havoc. Kane scored from a corner and missed a free header. Moura slotted home Eriksen’s cross. Alli forced David De Gea into a fine save. Spurs were rampant once they figured out how to expose United’s creaking mess of a defense.

Mourinho was the coach who use to change his tactics mid-game to win back momentum and change it in his favor. Pochettino was the man who did that on Monday and proved just how much further Tottenham are ahead of United in the battle to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

PRESSURE BUILDS AS UNITED LACK CONFIDENCE, DIRECTION

Jose Mourinho has been a moody mess for the last few months and all of his negativity seemed to culminate in the jumbled performance his team put in as they were rolled over by an organized, resolute Tottenham.

Cries of, “you’re getting sacked in the morning!” rang out from the Tottenham fans, as one United fan was shown praying and close to tears on the TV screens. It’s not quite getting that bad, but there are serious issues for Mourinho to try and resolve, if he’s given the chance.

A lack of confidence was clear from United’s players ands so too was a clear direction as to how to play. United’s players were trying “Hollywood balls” and giving it away. Not tracking runners in the second half. Just not focusing on doing the simple things well. This had all the hallmarks of a team freelancing.

That’s when a manager knows he is in trouble.

All the talk of Mourinho’s “third-season syndrome” will be rife in the coming days as he battles to turn it around. This situation is eerily similar to the mess the 2015-16 season became at Chelsea as he was sacked in December with the Blues languishing in the bottom half of the table. It may not get that bad at United this season, but it’s not going to get a lot better if the performances we’ve seen so far continue.

The fact of the matter is, United are well behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Spurs and maybe even Chelsea in the title race.

Since taking over United in the summer of 2016, Mourinho has won 153 points, 19 fewer than Spurs and 31 fewer than Man City. He is not only struggling to turn United into genuine title contenders, he is also struggling to turn them into top four regulars.

SPURS RECOVER VALIANTLY TO SHOWCASE TITLE CREDENTIALS

The World Cup hangover is severe for plenty of teams in the Premier League, but Tottenham will perhaps suffer from it the most. Out of their starting lineup on Monday, only Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura didn’t reach the final two days of the World Cup. Five Englishman, three Belgians, and a Frenchman mean that Pochettino has been handed a rough deal when it comes to trying to rejuvenate his stars.

In the first half they were off the pace, apart from Moura who was a pest throughout. Kane received a yellow card for a late tackle and Alli wasted a glorious chance. But after Spurs figured out United’s bizarre formation, they took the game by the scruff of the neck. Their midfield finally came to life as Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Eriksen won the ball back, used it wisely and that allowed Alli and Moura to time their runs to perfection.

Tottenham didn’t play well in the first 45 minutes but they dug deep to turn the game around as their horrendous run at United failed to unnerve them. Pochettino’s squad are no longer “young hopefuls” and they now seem ready to truly challenge for trophies. Last season was supposed to be their season, but this season it just has to be.

Pochettino is learning as well as his team as Tottenham’s dismal away record against the top six has improved. Tottenham have now won three of their 21 PL games away to the “big six” sides, as this was the biggest of them all.

VIDEO: Pinpoint Kane header puts Spurs on top of Man United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As far as pinpoint headers come, it’s hard to do much better than this.

Harry Kane marked a back-and-forth game at Old Trafford with the opening goal five minutes after halftime as he powered a header perfectly past David De Gea and in for the game’s first strike.

[ MORE: Stream Manchester United vs. Tottenham live ]

While Manchester United may have felt they were in the ascendency, the home side missed a ton of great chances, failing to take advantage of any positive play they had. On the other end, Spurs proved dangerous, but had been equally as unable to take control in the opening half. After the break, a Kieran Trippier corner centrally for Kane, who rocketed a missile into the top corner from a pretty hefty way out.

Immediately after the goal, Spurs would double the lead as Lucas Moura would blast home a Christian Eriksen feed to put the game further out of Manchester United’s grasp.

The home side was sloppy, with poor back-passes and missed connections. Mourinho’s club has struggled early on, coming off a loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. They have just three points this year, while the three Premier League table leaders sit on a perfect nine, with Spurs joining them after today’s victory.