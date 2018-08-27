Mourinho’s Man United meltdown in full flow

MANCHESTER — He stood at the famed Stretford End for over a minute after the game, applauding the few Manchester United fans left after their 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.
Jose Mourinho looked a broken man. We’ve seen this before. At Chelsea in 2007. Again at Chelsea in 2015. At Real Madrid in 2013. But not quite like this.
The heaviest home defeat of his managerial career came in stunning fashion as his team folded in the second half, succumbing to incisive Tottenham attacks as the home fans watched on in horror.
Some prayed. Some were in tears.
‘You’re getting sacked in the morning!’ and ‘You’re not special anymore!’ taunted the Tottenham fans in the away end. Again. We’ve been here before.
Let the talk of the third-season syndrome, and subsequent meltdown, intensify as his United side are in a whole world of hurt, with shoddy defending, slack passing and woeful finishing a terrible combination.
In his postgame press conference, Mourinho ended up storming out as he tried to say his team played well and deserved more than a second defeat in their first three games of the season.
“What was the score? 3-0. Three nil. That also means three Premierships that I’ve also won. More Premierships alone than the other 19 managers put together,” Mourinho said. “Three for more. Two for the others.”
Before demanding “respect” time and again as he stormed out, seething as his reputation once again hangs in the balance as a storied side, once supposed to be challenging for the title, is so far away from what is expected.
Mourinho’s side were dismantled by Tottenham’s vibrant, organized unit in the second half, after a first half which saw them cause Spurs problems with their unusual 3-5-1-1 formation with Ander Herrera playing as an emergency center back.
Initially Mourinho’s madness worked. But then it all unravelled. Rapidly. The players lost their confidence and questions about them not fighting for Mourinho will not intensify.
Mourinho stood on the sidelines trying to urge his team on late in the game. But around him the empty seats were plentiful as Tottenham broke and scored their third.
Mourinho blamed fans heading back to Manchester city center because it “takes two hours” in the traffic.
He continued to praise his players for putting in a display he claimed won them the “strategic” and “tactical” battle on the night, as he rebuffed questions from journalists about the performance not being good enough.
“When I win matches, I come here many times and you are not happy and you say the most important thing is the way of playing. Is the most important thing to play well? Or to win matches?” Mourinho asked, rhetorically.
Right now Manchester United are neither winning nor playing well.
Quite incredibly another third-season Mourinho meltdown is bang on schedule.