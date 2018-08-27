More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Salah’s dispute with Egyptian FA not over

Associated PressAug 27, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Mohamed Salah has revived a months-long dispute with soccer authorities in his native Egypt, accusing them of ignoring his complaints about their unauthorized use of his image.

The dispute over image rights and lingering tensions over his treatment during the World Cup have cast doubt on whether Salah, the top scorer in England’s Premier League last season, will continue playing on the national team.

“It’s normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable. But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite,” the Liverpool winger tweeted Sunday.

“It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s messages are ignored. I do not know why all this (is happening)? Do you not have time to respond to us?!” he added.

Egypt’s football association said in a statement it would discuss Salah’s demands Monday.

Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, said he and his client have asked for guarantees regarding the 26-year-old’s “well-being” while on the national team and assurances that his image rights won’t be violated again. “Enough is enough,” Abbas tweeted.

Salah’s tweet was widely shared in Egypt, where he is seen as a national hero.

Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris called for the resignation of the football association’s board members.

“Treating an Egyptian figure like Mohamed Salah who raised his country’s name in an unprecedented way should not have been like that… Resign and relieve us after the abject failure,” Sawiris tweeted Monday.

The dispute first surfaced in April when the Egyptian national team prominently featured Salah’s image on its plane, which was provided by official team sponsor WE. Salah has a sponsorship deal with a rival telecommunications firm, Vodafone.

At the time, Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abdel-Aziz announced that all of Salah’s demands would be met following an emergency meeting of the football association’s board. Farag Amer, head of parliament’s Youth and Sports committee, said President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi had ordered that the dispute be quickly resolved.

Salah is due to be back in international action under new coach Javier Aguirre in September, with Egypt facing Niger in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

But his participation could be in doubt.

Salah’s relationship with the association has been strained since he was apparently used as a political symbol while the World Cup squad was based in Chechnya. In June, two people close to Salah told The Associated Press that the player has been considering retiring from international play.

Salah was said to have been particularly annoyed by a dinner banquet hosted by Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruler of the Russian region of Chechnya, in which he granted the Egyptian “honorary citizenship.”

Salah was criticized in British media after posing for photos with Kadyrov, who has repeatedly been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and the killing of political opponents. Kadyrov denies the allegations.

How QPR helped U.S. soldier in Vietnam War

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
What a story.

After emigrating from the UK to the USA, Nils Guy was soon called up for military service and sent to Vietnam in 1969.

A Queens Park Rangers fan, Guy had little contact from the outside world while fighting for the U.S. military so decided to send a letter to QPR’s matchday magazine to ask if anyone could updated him on how the R’s were getting on.

Via the BBC, here is a lovely story about a then 11-year-old QPR fan, John Wild, who responded to Guy’s plea. The duo have never met in person and after the Vietnam War they fell out of contact, but on a recent BBC radio show they were reunited with Guy now living in California.

A tearful John Wild managed to track Guy down recently and said it was “a great moment to know that he’d survived.”

Below is a brief snippet of how Wild helped Guy during his time in Vietnam by sending him QPR memorabilia across the world.

Nils Guy was 22 and had been in the US for less than a year when he was called up for military service with orders overseas in Vietnam. When on active duty, he wrote a letter which was published in the QPR matchday programme, asking if anyone would be interested in sending him clippings on how his club was doing.

John Wild, aged 11, responded to the request and started to send Nils match programmes and other Rs’ memorabilia… Nils said receiving the QPR programme while on the battlefield was an amazing feeling and brought him back to reality.

“I think I was in the middle of a firefight when we got mail and I opened it up and it was like an out-of-mind experience. Bullets raining around my head, and here I am reading a programme from QPR – it was fantastic.”

WATCH: Men In Blazers season premiere, with James Corden

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
The Men in Blazers are back for the 2018-19 Premier League season and they have a big name to kick things off.

British comedian James Corden joins Rog and Davo to chat all things West Ham, what “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” actually means and much more.

Below is a little taster of what’s to come in the show, while you can watch it live at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday by clicking on the link above.

Jose Mourinho’s media grudge continues

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho is doing his best to create a siege mentality at Manchester United.

Ahead of United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) the Portuguese coach again hit out at the media, this coming after his speedy four minute and 19 second press conference which was littered with curt answers.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Mourinho had the following to say when asked if he’s happy with the squad he has after a summer of near misses in the transfer market.

“You know my answer,” Mourinho said.  “I do not need to answer because I do not even know sometimes why I am here because you know everything. During the week it looks like you show that you know everything then I come here and you ask me questions. It’s a bit strange.”

United’s manager then added some bizarre lines about the media having “mini drones” and finding out all of the information, so there was no need for him to answer their questions about potential unhappiness behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford between himself and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“I don’t read, I don’t listen, I don’t watch,” Mourinho continued. “Sometimes I don’t know what to say. I am not the kind of manager who is too worried about reading everything. If you write what you supposedly know, I don’t know why you have to ask questions about it. Unless you have bugs or mini drones you can look at, I don’t know how you know everything when you look like you don’t know a lot…”

Mourinho’s abrasive attitude continues after heavy criticism of his demeanor all summer long as his negative vibes about a lack of transfer spending and star players returning late from the World Cup have creeped into the mindset of fans and players alike.

His side badly needed a huge win against fellow title and top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, with Mourinho hoping to welcome back the likes of Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia after injury.

Win, lose or draw for United, we can expect a surly Mourinho speaking to the media after the game as he has fully switched to self defense mood.

Key battles for Man United v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday at Old Trafford (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a perfectly timed litmus test for exactly where the title hopefuls are at.

Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino have very different playing philosophies but it is Mourinho’s personal trophy cabinet which is bursting at the seams compared to Pochettino’s.

Things can change very quickly in this game, so don’t underestimate the importance of this early-season clash

For United this game is all about showing a reaction to their shock defeat at Brighton last Sunday, while Spurs will lock to put down a marker as their once young team now know they must deliver a sustained and serious title challenge.

Below is a look at the key battles each team must win to have a chance at grabbing victory.

Eric Bailly v. Harry Kane
You’d have to say that Kane must be licking his chops in anticipation given the way United’s entire backline, and especially Bailly, performed at Brighton last week. The Ivory Coast international “had a ‘mare” with mistimed challenges to give away penalty kicks, rushed clearances and just generally looking out of sorts. He is meant to be United’s best center back and after a summer of Mourinho clearly wanting to sign a new central defender, the players he still has at that position can be forgiven for playing with a lack of confidence. As for Kane, well, he finally did it. His first-ever goal in August for Tottenham (at the 15th attempt) means he is off and running earlier than usual in the Premier League but there’s no denying he looks more jaded than usual given his big summer for England as the leading goalscorer at the 2018 World Cup.

Fred v. Dele Alli
Watch out for this battle. Fred has already shown he is a combative chap and the new recruit from Shakhtar Donetsk will no doubt aim to win Dele Alli up wherever and however he can. Both players will be walking a tightrope. Alli has a few critics to silence after his mixed display at the World Cup but has started the season well. His new goal celebration(s) have increased his cult hero status but delivering big goals in big moments must be his aim this season after somewhat of a down year in 2017-18. Expect both of these players to get a yellow card, at least, as Alli’s flicks are met by trips by Fred. A tasty clash awaits.

Paul Pogba v. Eric Dier
Another key battle in midfield as Pogba will aim to put in a dominant display after he admitted he had the wrong attitude after the defeat at Brighton last week. That is incredible honesty from the United skipper but it’s just not good enough from Pogba. He has scored in each of United’s first two games of the season and his performances in France’s World Cup win seem to have increased his confidence levels further. He now needs consistency and he needs to win the midfield battle against Mr. Consistent, Eric Dier. Yes, he didn’t have the best World Cup in his cameo roles for Jordan Henderson but Dier is solid and will shield Spurs’ back three as well as dropping into the defense when he needs to. His importance to the way Tottenham operate is undoubted but it will be intriguing to see if Mousa Dembele is his midfield partner for this clash given the Belgian midfielder linked with a move away to Europa in the final days of their transfer window.

Romelu Lukaku v. Toby Alderweireld/Jan Vertonghen
An all Belgian battle will perhaps be the key one in defining the outcome of this clash. Lukaku was superb for Belgium this summer, scoring four goals but making plenty more with his clever movement and passing. Alderweireld and Vertonghen will know all his tricks and the experienced duo will be given the key role in shackling Lukaku as Davinson Sanchez cleans up in-behind with his superior pace. Alderweireld still not signing a contract doesn’t seem to have hurt his standing with Pochettino, at least right now, and that’s a great thing for Spurs as he looked likely to join United for much of the summer. Lukaku has quietly gone about his business since he joined United and having the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Pogba running off his flicks will be key for Mourinho’s gameplan.