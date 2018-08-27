More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Seven players England must call up for debuts

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 1:18 PM EDT
The English national team will soon be back in action for the first time since reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and Gareth Southgate will have some intriguing decisions to make for his 23-man squad.

Will he stick with the vast majority of the players who led the Three Lions to a fourth-place finish in Russia this summer? Or will he freshen things up and bring in a few new faces?

If he does the latter for the UEFA Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland in September, then there are plenty of emerging candidates who he could have a look at.

Below is a closer look at seven players who deserve to be called up to Southgate’s latest squad.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)
The star for England’s U-17 side which won the World Cup last year, Foden is a regular in Man City’s matchday squad and often comes off the bench. His ability to hold the ball and play defense-splitting passes is something that England missed massively at the World Cup. In the Adam Lallana mould, but just 18 years old. Some may say this call is too early but Foden’s talent has been nurtured by Pep Guardiola and if he’s ready to contribute regularly for City, surely he can play a part for England.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
A former Man City star who starred alongside Foden at the U-17 World Cup, Sancho had really made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund. He made 12 appearances for Dortmund’s first team last season and scored once as the 18-year-old can play anywhere across the front line. An exciting talent who can dribble past defenders and use his electric pace and power to cause havoc, Sancho is getting invaluable experience at German giants Dortmund at such a young age.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)
Although he played for the Republic of Ireland youth teams, Grealish pledged his allegiance to England some time ago and the mercurial playmaker was a star for Villa last season as they were so close to promotion to the Premier League. At 22 years old, Grealish has matured on and off the pitch but still has a nasty streak which seems to bring out the best in him. Steve Bruce was adamant to keep hold of him as Tottenham wanted to sign Grealish all summer long and like Foden and Sancho, he can hold the ball, surge forward and has a real eye for a pass.

Alex McCarthy (Southampton)
There’s no doubt that Jordan Pickford is England’s undisputed No.1 following his heroics at the World Cup, but with Nick Pope out with a long-term injury and Jack Butland battling with Stoke City in the Championship and Joe Hart clearly out of Southgate’s thoughts, Southampton’s Alex McCarthy will surely be included. The former Crystal Palace and Reading goalkeeper had a sensational end to the 2017-18 season as he helped save Saints from relegation and he’s kept up that good form at the start of 2018-19. Many believe he was England’s fourth-choice goalkeeper over the summer and he could well have elevated himself to at least third-choice.

James Maddison (Leicester City)
A regular for England’s U-21 side over the past few years, Leicester’s new $35 million winger has looked the part in his first few games as a Premier League player after arriving from second-tier Norwich City over the summer. Maddison, 21, already has a goal to his name in the PL and his pace out wide and ability to cut inside and make things happen will intrigue Southgate. England have plenty of players in Maddison’s mould with Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and others springing to mind, but given his form for the U-21s and his start to the season for Leicester he may just be rewarded.

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
After battling back from multiple injuries, Wilson has started the season in great form for Bournemouth. The powerful striker has scored twice already, including a wondergoal at West Ham, and his ability to hold the ball up and make intelligent runs into the channels show he can slot in and replace Harry Kane, if England need that. At this point he is playing regularly, and delivering, in the Premier League and that’s not something the likes of Marcus Rashford is doing.

Demarai Gray (Leicester City)
Another Leicester player who is thriving under Claude Puel‘s ability to get the best out of youngsters. Gray is still only 22 years old and with Riyad Mahrez gone, he now has the chance to be the main attacking threat for the Foxes. His well taken equalizer at Southampton on Saturday proved he is capable of composure in the box as well as scoring stunners. Gray has scored six goals in 18 appearances for England’s U-21 side and it seems like the time is now for him to step up to the seniors.

Honorable mentions: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City, Declan Rice (West Ham), Conor Coady (Wolves), Danny Ings (Southampton)

Watch Live: Man United v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in what promises to be an intriguing clash between two title hopefuls.

Jose Mourinho will want a big reaction from his United side after they lost at Brighton last time out, while Mauricio Pochettino‘s Spurs will want to keep their 100 percent record intact and lay down an early marker as to their title credentials.

In team news United make six changes with Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera.

Tottenham make two changes with Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele coming in.

LINEUPS

Salah’s dispute with Egyptian FA not over

Associated PressAug 27, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Mohamed Salah has revived a months-long dispute with soccer authorities in his native Egypt, accusing them of ignoring his complaints about their unauthorized use of his image.

The dispute over image rights and lingering tensions over his treatment during the World Cup have cast doubt on whether Salah, the top scorer in England’s Premier League last season, will continue playing on the national team.

“It’s normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable. But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite,” the Liverpool winger tweeted Sunday.

“It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s messages are ignored. I do not know why all this (is happening)? Do you not have time to respond to us?!” he added.

Egypt’s football association said in a statement it would discuss Salah’s demands Monday.

Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, said he and his client have asked for guarantees regarding the 26-year-old’s “well-being” while on the national team and assurances that his image rights won’t be violated again. “Enough is enough,” Abbas tweeted.

Salah’s tweet was widely shared in Egypt, where he is seen as a national hero.

Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris called for the resignation of the football association’s board members.

“Treating an Egyptian figure like Mohamed Salah who raised his country’s name in an unprecedented way should not have been like that… Resign and relieve us after the abject failure,” Sawiris tweeted Monday.

The dispute first surfaced in April when the Egyptian national team prominently featured Salah’s image on its plane, which was provided by official team sponsor WE. Salah has a sponsorship deal with a rival telecommunications firm, Vodafone.

At the time, Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abdel-Aziz announced that all of Salah’s demands would be met following an emergency meeting of the football association’s board. Farag Amer, head of parliament’s Youth and Sports committee, said President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi had ordered that the dispute be quickly resolved.

Salah is due to be back in international action under new coach Javier Aguirre in September, with Egypt facing Niger in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

But his participation could be in doubt.

Salah’s relationship with the association has been strained since he was apparently used as a political symbol while the World Cup squad was based in Chechnya. In June, two people close to Salah told The Associated Press that the player has been considering retiring from international play.

Salah was said to have been particularly annoyed by a dinner banquet hosted by Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruler of the Russian region of Chechnya, in which he granted the Egyptian “honorary citizenship.”

Salah was criticized in British media after posing for photos with Kadyrov, who has repeatedly been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and the killing of political opponents. Kadyrov denies the allegations.

How QPR helped U.S. soldier in Vietnam War

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
What a story.

After emigrating from the UK to the USA, Nils Guy was soon called up for military service and sent to Vietnam in 1969.

A Queens Park Rangers fan, Guy had little contact from the outside world while fighting for the U.S. military so decided to send a letter to QPR’s matchday magazine to ask if anyone could updated him on how the R’s were getting on.

Via the BBC, here is a lovely story about a then 11-year-old QPR fan, John Wild, who responded to Guy’s plea. The duo have never met in person and after the Vietnam War they fell out of contact, but on a recent BBC radio show they were reunited with Guy now living in California.

A tearful John Wild managed to track Guy down recently and said it was “a great moment to know that he’d survived.”

Below is a brief snippet of how Wild helped Guy during his time in Vietnam by sending him QPR memorabilia across the world.

Nils Guy was 22 and had been in the US for less than a year when he was called up for military service with orders overseas in Vietnam. When on active duty, he wrote a letter which was published in the QPR matchday programme, asking if anyone would be interested in sending him clippings on how his club was doing.

John Wild, aged 11, responded to the request and started to send Nils match programmes and other Rs’ memorabilia… Nils said receiving the QPR programme while on the battlefield was an amazing feeling and brought him back to reality.

“I think I was in the middle of a firefight when we got mail and I opened it up and it was like an out-of-mind experience. Bullets raining around my head, and here I am reading a programme from QPR – it was fantastic.”

WATCH: Men In Blazers season premiere, with James Corden

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
The Men in Blazers are back for the 2018-19 Premier League season and they have a big name to kick things off.

British comedian James Corden joins Rog and Davo to chat all things West Ham, what “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” actually means and much more.

Below is a little taster of what's to come in the show