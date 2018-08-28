More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Football Federation American Samoa

American Samoa’s World Cup qualifying return a family affair

Associated PressAug 28, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Wellington, New Zealand (AP) The return of the American Samoa women’s team to the World Cup qualifying competition for the first time in 20 years has been both a national and a family celebration.

The team is competing with three others at the Oceania Women’s Nations Cup in Fiji, the first stage of a qualifying process which will eventually involve all 11 Oceania member nations and will find the confederation’s representative at next year’s women’s soccer World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

American Samoa’s two-decade absence from World Cup competition and 11-year absence from Oceania tournaments is due in large part to its struggle to field a competitive team in a nation with a population of only 55,000.

The team’s return is largely due to the efforts of Seattle-based coach Larry Mana’o, who scouted a number of players living in the United States who are eligible to play for the Pacific Island nation.

Ten of Mana’o’s squad of 18 players are based in the United States, but his roster also includes three of his daughters and a niece, making the team’s participation in the Nations Cup a family affair.Sisters Alma, Ava and Severina Mana’o are joined in the current American Samoa squad by cousin Haleigh Mana’o.

Larry Mana’o enjoys the rare distinction of having coached both male and female teams in World Cup qualifying competitions. The national men’s team had a 31-0 loss to Australia in World Cup qualifying in 2002 – an unenviable world record. A decade later, the country achieved its first-ever international victory.

Of the U.S.-based players in his current squad, two – Ashley Hall and Louis Mavaega – were born in American Samoa. Two of Mana’o’s daughters Alam and Ava – from Seattle – are the only U.S.-based players who have previously represented American Samoa.

“This is a different look for our team. We have more different players from different places,” Mana’o said. “I am privileged and honored to have my three daughters and a niece as part of this team here in Fiji and as a coach I am so happy to have them.

“This makes me feel extra special about this campaign as we all get together as a family for the country.”

American Samoa lost 1-0 to Vanuatu and 2-0 to the Solomon Islands in its first two matches in Fiji, but Mana’o said the experience of playing in a qualifying tournament would be positive for the team.

“A lot of these kids are younger than the teams we’ve taken in the past for our senior women so it will be a positive experience regardless of what happens,” he said.

Of the Mana’o women Alma, 24, and Ava, 22, are veterans by the team’s standards while Severina, 17, and Haleigh, 21, are relative newcomers. The oldest member of the team is 27, the youngest 14.

“Football is in our blood. The whole family plays and that is how I got into football,” Alma Mana’o said. “We all stay in different parts of the world and today we are together because of football and I would say it is true that football brings everyone together.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Our player Power Rankings for Week 3 of the Premier League season are here.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Fulham, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea are all well represented in our top 20, so too are Leicester City.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – Up 10
  2. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Even
  3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  5. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 1
  6. Andre Schurrle (Fulham) – New entry
  7. David Silva (Man City) – Down 2
  8. Theo Walcott (Everton) – Up 9
  9. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
  10. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Up 3
  11. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Even
  12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  13. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 6
  14. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – Up 1
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 8
  16. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
  17. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) – New entry
  18. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – New entry
  19. Naby Keita (Liverpool) – Down 13
  20. James Maddison (Leicester City) – Down 6

VIDEO: Ronaldo’s overhead kick voted UEFA Goal of Season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
It was nuts. And it has been voted as the best goal in Europe for the 2017-18 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mind-boggling leap and overhead kick to score for his former club Real Madrid against his current club, Juventus, in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal was a beauty.

[ MORE: Champions League schedule

Yes, I can hear you. Gareth Bale may be feeling slightly aggrieved as to why his stunning overhead kick goal for Real in the final against Liverpool didn’t win this award.

Watch Ronaldo’s magic moment below once again for good measure, as well as the goals voted in third and second place, as the Portuguese superstar received 56.7 percent of the overall UEFA vote.

Vardy, Cahill call time on England careers

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Jamie Vardy has decided to call time on his international career. His England party is over.

The Leicester City striker, 31, won 26 caps for England and was called up to every Three Lions squad since May 2015 when he may his debut for his country.

Vardy scored seven goals for England and although he no longer wants to be called up for the national team after talks with Gareth Southgate, the speedster has said he will return if there’s a major injury crisis.

Citing time away from family when not playing that often and wanting to step aside to let younger players have a chance, Vardy told the Guardian that he spoke with Southgate in Russia about calling it quits and then had a recent follow-up call to confirm his decision.

“To be honest with you, this has been on my mind for a while,” Vardy said. “I’m not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had its benefits during the World Cup – we got to the semi-finals and finished fourth, which is equal to the furthest we have ever been on foreign soil. So I just said to Gareth that I think it’s probably best from now on, especially with the way he wants to go, to bring youngsters in who he thinks have got the ability and start nurturing them into international football.”

Vardy added that Southgate felt he “still had a lot to offer” but Leicester’s leading goalscorer in each of the past three seasons wants to spend more time with his family and focus on his club career. He played at both EURO 2016 (scoring against Wales) and the 2018 World Cup for England but has fallen behind Harry Kane in the pecking order. That said, Vardy was used often off the bench by Southgate and aside from Marcus Rashford there aren’t many options for the England manager to choose from.

Gary Cahill also effectively called time on his England career on Tuesday.

The Chelsea center back was in Southgate’s squad for the World Cup but had fallen behind Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker for a starting spot as a center back.

Cahill, 32, won 61 caps for England, scoring five times as he played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and EURO 2016.

His decision to step away from the England team comes at a time when he is also fighting to remain at Chelsea as new manager Maurizio Sarri has settled on David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as his first-choice defensive partnership. Cahill has won two Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League, plus an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League at Chelsea.

What now for Mourinho, Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
MANCHESTER — His eyes fixated on the journalist sat in the corner of the press room at Old Trafford. He held three fingers aloft. He demanded “respect, respect” as he stormed out of the press conference room after letting everyone know how many Premier League titles he had won (three, in case you didn’t know).

This feels like the moment when Jose Mourinho finally flipped given all of the criticism and all of the negativity swirling around his Manchester United side.

Not to sound like a kid in a schoolyard but, well, he started this. Some of the criticism he has received is unfair given his record of winning trophies at some of the biggest clubs on the planet. But this is the here and now we are talking about, Jose.

[ MORE: Mourinho's meltdown in full flow ]

At the start of their preseason tour in the United States this summer Mourinho spoke about a tough season ahead as he presumably tried to cajole the board, mainly executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, into action in the transfer market. Despite handing Mourinho a new long-term contract in January 2018, that didn’t happen as new center backs failed to arrive with combative midfielder Fred the only major signing. But Mourinho has still spent the second-highest amount on transfer fees since he arrived at United in 2016, so perhaps his previous buys persuaded Woodward that he’d keep his cash in the bank, for now.

Despite Mourinho’s spending there is no clear identity, no real plan for the way he is setting up his United team every time they step on the pitch. Pep Guardiola has it at Man City and so does Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham. Mourinho seems to be muddled in his tactical approach, with his players unsure what the real message is each time they step out onto the pitch.

With the negativity spreading to his players and the majority of the fans, Mourinho is now asking for “respect” and demanding journalists to stop asking him questions about defenders making horrendous mistakes because United played well for the first 45 minutes against Spurs.

The respect he is craving from the media and the wider public wasn’t afforded to his players this summer. Yes, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof in particular may not be good enough to play week in, week out for United but the huge mistakes they’re making are a product of doubts creeping into their minds about their manager, the way they’re being asked to play and all of the madness Mourinho has whipped up.

He’s a master of creating a siege mentality but the other inmates, his players, are being housed in a different asylum. They are not on the same page.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

But what now? Where does this leave Mourinho and, more importantly, United?

The most important thing is that he now goes back to basics. Part of his rant on Monday involved asking journalists whether playing well or getting results mattered more.

“When I win matches, I come here many times and you are not happy I won matches and you say the most important thing is the way of playing. You have to make the decision. I need to know from you what is the most important thing. To play well and play offensively? Or to win matches?” Mourinho asked, rhetorically.

He’s a man who has been hammered time and time again for being pragmatic but getting results. He grinds out wins. He wins trophies. He’s even won trophies at United that way in 2016-17. So, he has to go back to that system. He tried to play a more attacking way, with a 3-5-1-1 formation ripping Tottenham apart at times in the first half but United were so susceptible to counterattacks. Mourinho is trying to adapt his tactics but can he complete that transformation into the modern era of high-pressing and five-man defenses quickly transitioning into attackers?

Mourinho claimed United won the “tactical and strategic” battle against Tottenham on Monday and for the first half they did. And maybe that is the way Mourinho now wants to play, to be more open and hope that the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and others take their chances when they fall to them.

The safer option, and the route Mourinho will probably go down, is reverting to type. A solid 4-3-3 (4-5-1 when defending) and playing off Lukaku as the targetman as the rest of the team stay in their shape and try to get crosses from out wide as soon as they can. Those tactics delivered the League Cup and Europa League in Mourinho’s first season at United but his ideas were new, the players were more eager to adapt to his way of playing.

Now, as he enters the meaty part of his third season in charge at United, his players are questioning not only Mourinho’s tactics but his man-management as he’s fallen out and criticized many of them by now.

Therein lies the magic of Mourinho’s third-season syndrome. His abrasive, aggressive nature gets results for the first few years at a club but then, unless he adapts his methods, everything starts to turn against him. Speak to employees of Chelsea, Real Madrid or now United. They have eerily similar stories and this situation is eerily similar to what happened at Chelsea in 2015.

Mourinho must adapt his tactics and his attitude if he’s going to turn this around at United. The likelihood is that he won’t do either and that means more pain is on the horizon for the Red Devils.