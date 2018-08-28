More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Bolt to play 1st game for Australian club in quest to go pro

Associated PressAug 28, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) Usain Bolt will make his debut for the Central Coast Mariners in an Australian A-League pre-season exhibition game against an amateur team.

The eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist from Jamaica is on trial with the Mariners, hoping to win a professional contract.

He has been practicing this week on the left wing and expects to play about 15 to 20 minutes in that position during Friday’s exhibition match.

Club officials are predicting a crowd of 12,000 for the home game in Gosford, north of Sydney.

Bolt, who is at home on a much larger stage, expected to be nervous on his debut.

“There definitely will be nerves, it’s not like it’s a charity game anymore,” Bolt said. “I expect to make mistakes but I also expect to go out there, make myself proud and to push myself.

“I know I’m not going to have a perfect game.”

Bolt had his first full practice session with the Mariners on Tuesday after taking time to ease into his new role during his first week with the club. He appeared at times to struggle with the pace and demands of training.

Some critics have said Bolt’s bid to turn professional is little more than a gimmick, but staff at the club say they’re giving the world’s fastest runner a chance to prove himself.

“The thing he’s struggling with more than anything else right now is getting used to the football fitness,” Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said. He said in terms of skills, Bolt is “doing OK.”

“He’s got rudimentary skills, there’s no problem about that ,” Mulvey said. “It’s about being able to do it at the speed that we do it.”

Bolt said he’s finding the nature of football training different and demanding but felt he had made some improvement in his first week.

“For me, it’s the stop and go’s, the tick-tacks. Because I’m not used to picking up speed, going back down, up and down, up and down, back and forth, that’s the most challenging,” he said. “The season doesn’t start until the end of October, so I have time.”

The 32-year-old Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100- and 200-meter sprints and was the undisputed track and field star of three Olympics, thinks he isn’t far from full fitness.

“It’s just time,” he said. “I don’t know how my body is going to feel. I know when I’m on the field I’m always going to push myself.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

American Samoa’s World Cup qualifying return a family affair

Football Federation American Samoa
Associated PressAug 28, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Wellington, New Zealand (AP) The return of the American Samoa women’s team to the World Cup qualifying competition for the first time in 20 years has been both a national and a family celebration.

The team is competing with three others at the Oceania Women’s Nations Cup in Fiji, the first stage of a qualifying process which will eventually involve all 11 Oceania member nations and will find the confederation’s representative at next year’s women’s soccer World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

American Samoa’s two-decade absence from World Cup competition and 11-year absence from Oceania tournaments is due in large part to its struggle to field a competitive team in a nation with a population of only 55,000.

The team’s return is largely due to the efforts of Seattle-based coach Larry Mana’o, who scouted a number of players living in the United States who are eligible to play for the Pacific Island nation.

Ten of Mana’o’s squad of 18 players are based in the United States, but his roster also includes three of his daughters and a niece, making the team’s participation in the Nations Cup a family affair.Sisters Alma, Ava and Severina Mana’o are joined in the current American Samoa squad by cousin Haleigh Mana’o.

Larry Mana’o enjoys the rare distinction of having coached both male and female teams in World Cup qualifying competitions. The national men’s team had a 31-0 loss to Australia in World Cup qualifying in 2002 – an unenviable world record. A decade later, the country achieved its first-ever international victory.

Of the U.S.-based players in his current squad, two – Ashley Hall and Louis Mavaega – were born in American Samoa. Two of Mana’o’s daughters Alam and Ava – from Seattle – are the only U.S.-based players who have previously represented American Samoa.

“This is a different look for our team. We have more different players from different places,” Mana’o said. “I am privileged and honored to have my three daughters and a niece as part of this team here in Fiji and as a coach I am so happy to have them.

“This makes me feel extra special about this campaign as we all get together as a family for the country.”

American Samoa lost 1-0 to Vanuatu and 2-0 to the Solomon Islands in its first two matches in Fiji, but Mana’o said the experience of playing in a qualifying tournament would be positive for the team.

“A lot of these kids are younger than the teams we’ve taken in the past for our senior women so it will be a positive experience regardless of what happens,” he said.

Of the Mana’o women Alma, 24, and Ava, 22, are veterans by the team’s standards while Severina, 17, and Haleigh, 21, are relative newcomers. The oldest member of the team is 27, the youngest 14.

“Football is in our blood. The whole family plays and that is how I got into football,” Alma Mana’o said. “We all stay in different parts of the world and today we are together because of football and I would say it is true that football brings everyone together.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Our player Power Rankings for Week 3 of the Premier League season are here.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Fulham, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea are all well represented in our top 20, so too are Leicester City.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – Up 10
  2. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Even
  3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  5. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 1
  6. Andre Schurrle (Fulham) – New entry
  7. David Silva (Man City) – Down 2
  8. Theo Walcott (Everton) – Up 9
  9. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
  10. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Up 3
  11. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Even
  12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  13. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 6
  14. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – Up 1
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 8
  16. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
  17. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) – New entry
  18. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – New entry
  19. Naby Keita (Liverpool) – Down 13
  20. James Maddison (Leicester City) – Down 6

VIDEO: Ronaldo’s overhead kick voted UEFA Goal of Season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
It was nuts. And it has been voted as the best goal in Europe for the 2017-18 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mind-boggling leap and overhead kick to score for his former club Real Madrid against his current club, Juventus, in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal was a beauty.

[ MORE: Champions League schedule

Yes, I can hear you. Gareth Bale may be feeling slightly aggrieved as to why his stunning overhead kick goal for Real in the final against Liverpool didn’t win this award.

Watch Ronaldo’s magic moment below once again for good measure, as well as the goals voted in third and second place, as the Portuguese superstar received 56.7 percent of the overall UEFA vote.

Vardy, Cahill call time on England careers

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Jamie Vardy has decided to call time on his international career. His England party is over.

The Leicester City striker, 31, won 26 caps for England and was called up to every Three Lions squad since May 2015 when he may his debut for his country.

Vardy scored seven goals for England and although he no longer wants to be called up for the national team after talks with Gareth Southgate, the speedster has said he will return if there’s a major injury crisis.

Citing time away from family when not playing that often and wanting to step aside to let younger players have a chance, Vardy told the Guardian that he spoke with Southgate in Russia about calling it quits and then had a recent follow-up call to confirm his decision.

“To be honest with you, this has been on my mind for a while,” Vardy said. “I’m not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had its benefits during the World Cup – we got to the semi-finals and finished fourth, which is equal to the furthest we have ever been on foreign soil. So I just said to Gareth that I think it’s probably best from now on, especially with the way he wants to go, to bring youngsters in who he thinks have got the ability and start nurturing them into international football.”

Vardy added that Southgate felt he “still had a lot to offer” but Leicester’s leading goalscorer in each of the past three seasons wants to spend more time with his family and focus on his club career. He played at both EURO 2016 (scoring against Wales) and the 2018 World Cup for England but has fallen behind Harry Kane in the pecking order. That said, Vardy was used often off the bench by Southgate and aside from Marcus Rashford there aren’t many options for the England manager to choose from.

Gary Cahill also effectively called time on his England career on Tuesday.

The Chelsea center back was in Southgate’s squad for the World Cup but had fallen behind Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker for a starting spot as a center back.

Cahill, 32, won 61 caps for England, scoring five times as he played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and EURO 2016.

His decision to step away from the England team comes at a time when he is also fighting to remain at Chelsea as new manager Maurizio Sarri has settled on David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as his first-choice defensive partnership. Cahill has won two Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League, plus an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League at Chelsea.