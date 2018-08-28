Carabao Cup: Lampard’s Derby dominant, Cardiff, Huddersfield out

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ten Premier League clubs started the day in the Carabao Cup, however, several casualties diluted the number of top-flight clubs on Tuesday.

While Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace all earned victories in the competition’s second round, other PL sides had difficulty in their respective fixtures.

West Ham needed a pair of late goals from Angelo Ogbanna and Javier Hernandez to dispatch of AFC Wimbledon, while Brighton, Cardiff City and Huddersfield each fell victim to lower league clubs.

The big winners on the day largely came from non-PL sides though, including Frank Lampard‘s Derby County — who continue to enjoy early success under the former Chelsea legend.

The Rams went on to win their match 4-0 over Hull City, with on-loan Blues midfielder Mason Mount tallying the final goal for the visitors.

With upsets a commonality in major competitions, there was no shortage of them on the day.

Championship leaders Leeds United fell 2-0 to 10-man Preston North End, while Aston Villa also suffered defeat against League One side Burton Albion.

All of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup results

Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 3-0 MK Dons

Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United

Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Lincoln City

Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town

Brighton & Hove 0-1 Southampton

Burton Albion 1-0 Aston Villa

Cardiff City 0-3 Norwich City

Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Blackpool

Fulham 2-0 Exeter City

Hull City 0-4 Derby County

Leeds United 0-2 Preston North End

Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town

Middlesbrough 2-1 Rochdale

Newport County 0-3 Oxford

QPR 3-1 Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves

Walsall 3-3 Macclesfield Town

Wycombe 2-2 Forest Green Rovers

Stoke City 1-0 Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Mansfield Town