Carabao Cup: Lampard’s Derby dominant, Cardiff, Huddersfield out

Ten Premier League clubs started the day in the Carabao Cup, however, several casualties diluted the number of top-flight clubs on Tuesday.
While Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace all earned victories in the competition’s second round, other PL sides had difficulty in their respective fixtures.
West Ham needed a pair of late goals from Angelo Ogbanna and Javier Hernandez to dispatch of AFC Wimbledon, while Brighton, Cardiff City and Huddersfield each fell victim to lower league clubs.
The big winners on the day largely came from non-PL sides though, including Frank Lampard‘s Derby County — who continue to enjoy early success under the former Chelsea legend.
The Rams went on to win their match 4-0 over Hull City, with on-loan Blues midfielder Mason Mount tallying the final goal for the visitors.
With upsets a commonality in major competitions, there was no shortage of them on the day.
Championship leaders Leeds United fell 2-0 to 10-man Preston North End, while Aston Villa also suffered defeat against League One side Burton Albion.
All of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup results
Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 3-0 MK Dons
Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United
Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Lincoln City
Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town
Brighton & Hove 0-1 Southampton
Burton Albion 1-0 Aston Villa
Cardiff City 0-3 Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Blackpool
Fulham 2-0 Exeter City
Hull City 0-4 Derby County
Leeds United 0-2 Preston North End
Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town
Middlesbrough 2-1 Rochdale
Newport County 0-3 Oxford
QPR 3-1 Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves
Walsall 3-3 Macclesfield Town
Wycombe 2-2 Forest Green Rovers
Stoke City 1-0 Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Mansfield Town