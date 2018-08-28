Dutch international Strootman joins Marseille

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although Ajax managed to make its way through to the UEFA Champions League group stage with relative ease, Tuesday’s two other fixtures had quite the drama to determine the other clubs that will join the Dutch side.

Ajax finished scoreless against Dynamo Kiev on the afternoon, after winning the first leg 3-1 in Amsterdam. The Dutch giants have reached the UCL knockout phase in each of the last eight seasons.

An early second-half penalty kick gave AEK Athens a lead over Vidi, and a 1-1 draw was good enough to see the Greek side through 3-2 on aggregate to the UCL group stage.

A late red card from Hélder Lopes made for a dangerous final 10 minutes for the hosts, but Athens managed to see out the result to progress in the competition.

Meanwhile, Young Boys received a stellar performance from Guillaume Hoarau in the second half of their match to top Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) in order to advance.

Zagreb led after just seven minutes when Izet Hajrovic broke the deadlock in front of the home supporters, however, the Croatian side couldn’t hold off their Swiss counterparts.

Tuesday’s UCL results

AEK Athens 1-1 (3-2 on agg.) Vidi

Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 (2-3 on agg.) Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 (1-3 on agg.) Ajax