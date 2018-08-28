Dutch international Strootman joins Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) French club Marseille has signed Dutch international Kevin Strootman from Roma in a deal worth 25 million euros ($29 million).
[ MORE: What now for Mourinho & Man United? ]
The 28-year-old midfielder will be reunited with former Roma coach Rudi Garcia after signing a five-year deal on Tuesday.
Strootman joined Roma from PSV Eindhoven in 2013 when the Italian club was coached by Garcia. He made 130 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring 13 goals.
The left-footed Strootman has scored three goals in 41 matches with the Netherlands.
Although Ajax managed to make its way through to the UEFA Champions League group stage with relative ease, Tuesday’s two other fixtures had quite the drama to determine the other clubs that will join the Dutch side.
[ MORE: Lampard’s Derby County cruise, while Cardiff, Huddersfield eliminated ]
Ajax finished scoreless against Dynamo Kiev on the afternoon, after winning the first leg 3-1 in Amsterdam. The Dutch giants have reached the UCL knockout phase in each of the last eight seasons.
An early second-half penalty kick gave AEK Athens a lead over Vidi, and a 1-1 draw was good enough to see the Greek side through 3-2 on aggregate to the UCL group stage.
A late red card from Hélder Lopes made for a dangerous final 10 minutes for the hosts, but Athens managed to see out the result to progress in the competition.
Meanwhile, Young Boys received a stellar performance from Guillaume Hoarau in the second half of their match to top Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) in order to advance.
Zagreb led after just seven minutes when Izet Hajrovic broke the deadlock in front of the home supporters, however, the Croatian side couldn’t hold off their Swiss counterparts.
Tuesday’s UCL results
AEK Athens 1-1 (3-2 on agg.) Vidi
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 (2-3 on agg.) Young Boys
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 (1-3 on agg.) Ajax
Ten Premier League clubs started the day in the Carabao Cup, however, several casualties diluted the number of top-flight clubs on Tuesday.
[ MORE: Former MLS defender Tyrone Mears joins West Brom ]
While Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace all earned victories in the competition’s second round, other PL sides had difficulty in their respective fixtures.
West Ham needed a pair of late goals from Angelo Ogbanna and Javier Hernandez to dispatch of AFC Wimbledon, while Brighton, Cardiff City and Huddersfield each fell victim to lower league clubs.
The big winners on the day largely came from non-PL sides though, including Frank Lampard‘s Derby County — who continue to enjoy early success under the former Chelsea legend.
The Rams went on to win their match 4-0 over Hull City, with on-loan Blues midfielder Mason Mount tallying the final goal for the visitors.
With upsets a commonality in major competitions, there was no shortage of them on the day.
Championship leaders Leeds United fell 2-0 to 10-man Preston North End, while Aston Villa also suffered defeat against League One side Burton Albion.
All of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup results
Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 3-0 MK Dons
Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United
Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Lincoln City
Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town
Brighton & Hove 0-1 Southampton
Burton Albion 1-0 Aston Villa
Cardiff City 0-3 Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Blackpool
Fulham 2-0 Exeter City
Hull City 0-4 Derby County
Leeds United 0-2 Preston North End
Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town
Middlesbrough 2-1 Rochdale
Newport County 0-3 Oxford
QPR 3-1 Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves
Walsall 3-3 Macclesfield Town (3-1 penalties to Macclesfield)
Wycombe 2-2 Forest Green Rovers (4-3 on penalties to Wycombe)
Stoke City 1-0 Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Mansfield Town
Former Major League Soccer defender Tyrone Mears has joined English Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a short-term contract, which keeps him at the club until at least January.
[ MORE: 10 Premier League clubs in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday ]
The Baggies won’t waste any time in including Mears in the team, with the former Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United and Minnesota United player set to feature for West Brom in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Mansfield Town.
The 35-year-old has plenty of experience in England throughout his career, making appearances for clubs like West Ham, Derby County and Burnley throughout his extensive time playing professionally.
Mears joined MLS back in 2015 when he arrived with the Sounders, and most recently played for second-year club Minnesota prior to joining West Brom.
Los Blancos could turn towards a Manchester City to help ease the club out of the Cristiano Ronaldo era, but it won’t be prior to Friday’s European transfer deadline.
[ MORE: What now for Mourinho, Man United? ]
Sky Sports is reporting that Real Madrid has “renewed its interest” in Raheem Sterling, with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners poised to scout the 23-year-old further during England’s next international match against Spain on September 8 in the newly-formed UEFA Nations League.
Sterling is coming off of his best season as a professional with City, having scored 23 goals in all competitions (18 of which came in the Premier League).
However, the England international had a rough World Cup for the Three Lions, prompting significant criticism from many over Sterling’s true ability.
Madrid has yet to sign a permanent replacement for Ronaldo on the wing, despite having talents like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio currently in the fold.
The La Liga giants were previously linked with PL big guns such as Eden Hazard and Harry Kane this summer, as well as Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but no deals have materialized to this point.