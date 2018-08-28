Former MLS defender Tyrone Mears joins West Brom

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Major League Soccer defender Tyrone Mears has joined English Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a short-term contract, which keeps him at the club until at least January.

The Baggies won’t waste any time in including Mears in the team, with the former Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United and Minnesota United player set to feature for West Brom in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Mansfield Town.

The 35-year-old has plenty of experience in England throughout his career, making appearances for clubs like West Ham, Derby County and Burnley throughout his extensive time playing professionally.

Mears joined MLS back in 2015 when he arrived with the Sounders, and most recently played for second-year club Minnesota prior to joining West Brom.