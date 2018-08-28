Laurent Ciman leaves LAFC for Ligue 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After nearly four years in Major League Soccer, Laurent Ciman is set to take on a new challenge back in Europe.

Los Angeles FC announced on Tuesday that Ciman will be leaving the club to join Ligue 1 outfit Dijon FC.

The 33-year-old arrived in Los Angeles this offseason from the Montreal Impact in a major trade that helped give the expansion side a lift defensively in their first MLS season.

Since joining MLS, Ciman was named an MLS All Star in three seasons in the U.S., as well as winning MLS Defender of the Year back in 2015.

Ciman released the following statement via social media on Tuesday following the news breaking over the weekend.