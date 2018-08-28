LIVE, League Cup: Premier League clubs arrive

13 Premier League clubs arrive at the second round stage of the 2018-19 League Cup (known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons).
10 of them are in action on Tuesday, with one all-Premier League clash as Brighton host Southampton in a South Coast Derby.
Leicester host Fleetwood, Fulham welcome Exeter and West Ham head to AFC Wimbledon in some intriguing clashes for PL clubs to negotiate as plenty of squad players and youngsters will get a run out.
Click on the link above to follow all the scores live, while below is the schedule for Tuesday in full. All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.
League Cup schedule, Tuesday
Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace – 2:30 p.m. ET
AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
Blackburn Rovers vs. Lincoln City
Bournemouth vs. MK Dons
Brentford vs. Cheltenham Town
Brighton vs. Southampton
Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers vs. Blackpool
Fulham vs. Exeter City
Hull City vs. Derby County
Leeds United vs. Preston North End
Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town
Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
Newport County vs. Oxford United
QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Forest Green Rovers
Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town – 3 p.m. ET
West Brom vs. Mansfield Town – 3 p.m. ET