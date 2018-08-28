More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
PHOTOS: Man United release new pink away jersey

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 7:40 AM EDT
Manchester United will have a new look on the road for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Red Devils will play in a shade of pink, as the calming jersey will certainly stand out from the crowd.

Check out the new kit in the image below.

What now for Mourinho, Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
MANCHESTER — His eyes fixated on the journalist sat in the corner of the press room at Old Trafford. He held three fingers aloft. He demanded “respect, respect” as he stormed out of the press conference room after letting everyone know how many Premier League titles he had won (three, in case you didn’t know).

This feels like the moment when Jose Mourinho finally flipped given all of the criticism and all of the negativity swirling around his Manchester United side.

Not to sound like a kid in a schoolyard but, well, he started this. Some of the criticism he has received is unfair given his record of winning trophies at some of the biggest clubs on the planet. But this is the here and now we are talking about, Jose.

At the start of their preseason tour in the United States this summer Mourinho spoke about a tough season ahead as he presumably tried to cajole the board, mainly executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, into action in the transfer market. Despite handing Mourinho a new long-term contract in January 2018, that didn’t happen as new center backs failed to arrive with combative midfielder Fred the only major signing. But Mourinho has still spent the second-highest amount on transfer fees since he arrived at United in 2016, so perhaps his previous buys persuaded Woodward that he’d keep his cash in the bank, for now.

Despite Mourinho’s spending there is no clear identity, no real plan for the way he is setting up his United team every time they step on the pitch. Pep Guardiola has it at Man City and so does Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham. Mourinho seems to be muddled in his tactical approach, with his players unsure what the real message is each time they step out onto the pitch.

With the negativity spreading to his players and the majority of the fans, Mourinho is now asking for “respect” and demanding journalists to stop asking him questions about defenders making horrendous mistakes because United played well for the first 45 minutes against Spurs.

The respect he is craving from the media and the wider public wasn’t afforded to his players this summer. Yes, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof in particular may not be good enough to play week in, week out for United but the huge mistakes they’re making are a product of doubts creeping into their minds about their manager, the way they’re being asked to play and all of the madness Mourinho has whipped up.

He’s a master of creating a siege mentality but the other inmates, his players, are being housed in a different asylum. They are not on the same page.

But what now? Where does this leave Mourinho and, more importantly, United?

The most important thing is that he now goes back to basics. Part of his rant on Monday involved asking journalists whether playing well or getting results mattered more.

“When I win matches, I come here many times and you are not happy I won matches and you say the most important thing is the way of playing. You have to make the decision. I need to know from you what is the most important thing. To play well and play offensively? Or to win matches?” Mourinho asked, rhetorically.

He’s a man who has been hammered time and time again for being pragmatic but getting results. He grinds out wins. He wins trophies. He’s even won trophies at United that way in 2016-17. So, he has to go back to that system. He tried to play a more attacking way, with a 3-5-1-1 formation ripping Tottenham apart at times in the first half but United were so susceptible to counterattacks. Mourinho is trying to adapt his tactics but can he complete that transformation into the modern era of high-pressing and five-man defenses quickly transitioning into attackers?

Mourinho claimed United won the “tactical and strategic” battle against Tottenham on Monday and for the first half they did. And maybe that is the way Mourinho now wants to play, to be more open and hope that the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and others take their chances when they fall to them.

The safer option, and the route Mourinho will probably go down, is reverting to type. A solid 4-3-3 (4-5-1 when defending) and playing off Lukaku as the targetman as the rest of the team stay in their shape and try to get crosses from out wide as soon as they can. Those tactics delivered the League Cup and Europa League in Mourinho’s first season at United but his ideas were new, the players were more eager to adapt to his way of playing.

Now, as he enters the meaty part of his third season in charge at United, his players are questioning not only Mourinho’s tactics but his man-management as he’s fallen out and criticized many of them by now.

Therein lies the magic of Mourinho’s third-season syndrome. His abrasive, aggressive nature gets results for the first few years at a club but then, unless he adapts his methods, everything starts to turn against him. Speak to employees of Chelsea, Real Madrid or now United. They have eerily similar stories and this situation is eerily similar to what happened at Chelsea in 2015.

Mourinho must adapt his tactics and his attitude if he’s going to turn this around at United. The likelihood is that he won’t do either and that means more pain is on the horizon for the Red Devils.

Man United apologize for Tottenham defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
Luke Shaw was perhaps one of the only Manchester United players who could hold his head high after their 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

After the game Shaw was the player apologizing as United slumped to a second-straight defeat in their first three matches of the Premier League season. Jose Mourinho believed his side didn’t deserve to lose after a positive first half display and defended his players.

Mourinho’s postgame meltdown in his press conference dominated the headlines, while Shaw revealed that United’s players appreciated the support they received from their supporters after the final whistle despite the damaging loss.

Shaw told MUTV that things will get better as United failed to take their chances in the first half and a clinical Tottenham side ran riot in the second half.

“A big thank you goes to the fans for the way they supported us, even when we were down 3-0,” Shaw said. “It was amazing. At the final whistle, the way they clapped the team was really respectful, and that was nice for us as players to receive after a disappointing result. To the fans that came out tonight, we are sorry and we will be better next week, we will improve, we will keep working hard. It is early in the season, we have got a lot of games to come and we have got to get points. Tonight’s result wasn’t good enough. I am sorry to the fans, not just the ones here but those at home that watched and supported us.”

As the old saying goes, actions speak louder than words.

Shaw certainly impressed with his forward runs and with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on, a recall to the Three Lions is surely on the horizon as long as he can stay fit.

The rest of United’s defense was disjointed and lacking in confidence and after a summer of Mourinho making it perfectly clearly he wanted to sign new center backs, can you blame them?

Pochettino: Spurs make “a big statement” with Man United win

By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 11:37 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino is fed up with Tottenham being overlooked among the other title contenders.

Manchester City is a favorite given their dominating performance last year. Liverpool looks like a dangerous juggernaut. Chelsea looks revived under Maurizio Sarri. With those three earning plenty of praise, Tottenham has been left out of the elite group, and Pochettino’s had enough.

“This can appear some big statement to say, ‘OK, we are here’ to show that we believe in ourselves,” Pochettino said in his post-match press conference. “[We showed] Good character.”

Tottenham is one of four teams atop the Premier League table on nine points through three matches, an unblemished record. It wasn’t exactly pretty at times, but the win over Manchester United in the end was comprehensive.

“I think it’s so important because it puts us in a very important position in the table,” Pochettino said. “Another negative result today and it’s open again, [people would say it’s] difficult for Tottenham to win away from home against the top six again.”

Spurs took a lot of flak after not signing a single player this past summer transfer window, the first Premier League team to do so. Still, they look a cohesive unit. There are still some things to sort out as Danny Rose looked shaky defensively, Toby Alderweireld had some nervy moments, and the team squandered a host of chances in the first half, but overall Spurs deserved the three points on Monday.

Pochettino said the true strength of the team showed through as they searched for a second goal after going ahead, instead of bunkering in and protecting the lead. “Manchester United is a great team and it’s not easy to play and come here,” he said. “Maybe it’s easy to score but after 1-0 you want to play safe and say, ‘OK, come on, let’s play safe and finish the game 1-0’. But I think the character and the personality of the team was to trying to find the second and the third. I think that is why we fully deserved the result and the players all the credit.”

Everton’s Richarlison added to Brazil roster

By Kyle BonnAug 27, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
21-year-old Everton winger Richarlison has been called up to the Brazilian international team after his hot start to the Premier League season.

Brazil is gearing up for a pair of international friendlies against the United States and El Salvador in the coming international window. A knee injury forced 21-year-old Fluminese striker Pedro out of the squad before his chance to earn his first cap. Richarlison was called in to replace him, brought into the fold over Manchester City attacker and World Cup participant Gabriel Jesus.

Richarlison, after joining Everton this summer from Watford, has three goals in his first three league appearances with the Toffees. He scored a brace in the season-opening 2-2 draw with Wolves, and then scored in the 2-1 win over Southampton. He was then sent off in this past weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Richarlison is a youth product of Brazilian club America Minero. He moved to Fluminese where he was discovered internationally and moved to Watford in the summer of 2017. The youngster represented Brazil at the youth level 10 times, scoring three goals as the U-20 team failed to place at the 2017 South American Championship.

Richarlison transferred to Everton this summer in a deal reportedly worth up to $65.5 million. His three goals have been assisted by three different players. He was sent off this past weekend against Bournemouth in a controversial decision after he was judged to have headbutted a Bournemouth player, although replays showed there was very little actual contact in the incident. The straight red will see him suspended for three matches barring an appeal from Everton. Toffees boss Marco Silva acknowledged that the decision was soft but also warned Richarlison for his actions.

This decision also says a lot about Brazil boss Tite’s view of Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester City youngster struggled mightily this summer at the World Cup, but despite those struggles, Tite stuck with him for the majority of the tournament, ignoring calls to replace him with the in-form Roberto Firmino. Now, having failed to reward his manager for the loyalty, his place in the team may be seriously in jeopardy.