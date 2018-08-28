More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Report: Real Madrid could look towards Raheem Sterling in future

By Matt ReedAug 28, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Los Blancos could turn towards a Manchester City to help ease the club out of the Cristiano Ronaldo era, but it won’t be prior to Friday’s European transfer deadline.

Sky Sports is reporting that Real Madrid has “renewed its interest” in Raheem Sterling, with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners poised to scout the 23-year-old further during England’s next international match against Spain on September 8 in the newly-formed UEFA Nations League.

Sterling is coming off of his best season as a professional with City, having scored 23 goals in all competitions (18 of which came in the Premier League).

However, the England international had a rough World Cup for the Three Lions, prompting significant criticism from many over Sterling’s true ability.

Madrid has yet to sign a permanent replacement for Ronaldo on the wing, despite having talents like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio currently in the fold.

The La Liga giants were previously linked with PL big guns such as Eden Hazard and Harry Kane this summer, as well as Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but no deals have materialized to this point.

Carabao Cup: Lampard’s Derby dominant, Cardiff, Huddersfield out

Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 28, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
Ten Premier League clubs started the day in the Carabao Cup, however, several casualties diluted the number of top-flight clubs on Tuesday.

While Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace all earned victories in the competition’s second round, other PL sides had difficulty in their respective fixtures.

West Ham needed a pair of late goals from Angelo Ogbanna and Javier Hernandez to dispatch of AFC Wimbledon, while Brighton, Cardiff City and Huddersfield each fell victim to lower league clubs.

The big winners on the day largely came from non-PL sides though, including Frank Lampard‘s Derby County — who continue to enjoy early success under the former Chelsea legend.

The Rams went on to win their match 4-0 over Hull City, with on-loan Blues midfielder Mason Mount tallying the final goal for the visitors.

With upsets a commonality in major competitions, there was no shortage of them on the day.

Championship leaders Leeds United fell 2-0 to 10-man Preston North End, while Aston Villa also suffered defeat against League One side Burton Albion.

All of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup results

Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 3-0 MK Dons
Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United
Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Lincoln City
Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town
Brighton & Hove 0-1 Southampton
Burton Albion 1-0 Aston Villa
Cardiff City 0-3 Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Blackpool
Fulham 2-0 Exeter City
Hull City 0-4 Derby County
Leeds United 0-2 Preston North End
Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town
Middlesbrough 2-1 Rochdale
Newport County 0-3 Oxford
QPR 3-1 Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves
Walsall 3-3 Macclesfield Town
Wycombe 2-2 Forest Green Rovers
Stoke City 1-0 Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Mansfield Town

Former MLS defender Tyrone Mears joins West Brom

Twitter/@WBA
By Matt ReedAug 28, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Former Major League Soccer defender Tyrone Mears has joined English Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a short-term contract, which keeps him at the club until at least January.

The Baggies won’t waste any time in including Mears in the team, with the former Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United and Minnesota United player set to feature for West Brom in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Mansfield Town.

The 35-year-old has plenty of experience in England throughout his career, making appearances for clubs like West Ham, Derby County and Burnley throughout his extensive time playing professionally.

Mears joined MLS back in 2015 when he arrived with the Sounders, and most recently played for second-year club Minnesota prior to joining West Brom.

LIVE, League Cup: Premier League clubs arrive

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
13 Premier League clubs arrive at the second round stage of the 2018-19 League Cup (known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons).

10 of them are in action on Tuesday, with one all-Premier League clash as Brighton host Southampton in a South Coast Derby.

Leicester host Fleetwood, Fulham welcome Exeter and West Ham head to AFC Wimbledon in some intriguing clashes for PL clubs to negotiate as plenty of squad players and youngsters will get a run out.

Click on the link above to follow all the scores live, while below is the schedule for Tuesday in full. All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

League Cup schedule, Tuesday

Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace – 2:30 p.m. ET
AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
Blackburn Rovers vs. Lincoln City
Bournemouth vs. MK Dons
Brentford vs. Cheltenham Town
Brighton vs. Southampton
Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers vs. Blackpool
Fulham vs. Exeter City
Hull City vs. Derby County
Leeds United vs. Preston North End
Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town
Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
Newport County vs. Oxford United
QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Forest Green Rovers
Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town – 3 p.m. ET
West Brom vs. Mansfield Town – 3 p.m. ET

Bolt to play 1st game for Australian club in quest to go pro

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) Usain Bolt will make his debut for the Central Coast Mariners in an Australian A-League pre-season exhibition game against an amateur team.

The eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist from Jamaica is on trial with the Mariners, hoping to win a professional contract.

He has been practicing this week on the left wing and expects to play about 15 to 20 minutes in that position during Friday’s exhibition match.

Club officials are predicting a crowd of 12,000 for the home game in Gosford, north of Sydney.

Bolt, who is at home on a much larger stage, expected to be nervous on his debut.

“There definitely will be nerves, it’s not like it’s a charity game anymore,” Bolt said. “I expect to make mistakes but I also expect to go out there, make myself proud and to push myself.

“I know I’m not going to have a perfect game.”

Bolt had his first full practice session with the Mariners on Tuesday after taking time to ease into his new role during his first week with the club. He appeared at times to struggle with the pace and demands of training.

Some critics have said Bolt’s bid to turn professional is little more than a gimmick, but staff at the club say they’re giving the world’s fastest runner a chance to prove himself.

“The thing he’s struggling with more than anything else right now is getting used to the football fitness,” Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said. He said in terms of skills, Bolt is “doing OK.”

“He’s got rudimentary skills, there’s no problem about that ,” Mulvey said. “It’s about being able to do it at the speed that we do it.”

Bolt said he’s finding the nature of football training different and demanding but felt he had made some improvement in his first week.

“For me, it’s the stop and go’s, the tick-tacks. Because I’m not used to picking up speed, going back down, up and down, up and down, back and forth, that’s the most challenging,” he said. “The season doesn’t start until the end of October, so I have time.”

The 32-year-old Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100- and 200-meter sprints and was the undisputed track and field star of three Olympics, thinks he isn’t far from full fitness.

“It’s just time,” he said. “I don’t know how my body is going to feel. I know when I’m on the field I’m always going to push myself.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports