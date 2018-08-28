Report: Real Madrid could look towards Raheem Sterling in future

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Blancos could turn towards a Manchester City to help ease the club out of the Cristiano Ronaldo era, but it won’t be prior to Friday’s European transfer deadline.

Sky Sports is reporting that Real Madrid has “renewed its interest” in Raheem Sterling, with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners poised to scout the 23-year-old further during England’s next international match against Spain on September 8 in the newly-formed UEFA Nations League.

Sterling is coming off of his best season as a professional with City, having scored 23 goals in all competitions (18 of which came in the Premier League).

However, the England international had a rough World Cup for the Three Lions, prompting significant criticism from many over Sterling’s true ability.

Madrid has yet to sign a permanent replacement for Ronaldo on the wing, despite having talents like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio currently in the fold.

The La Liga giants were previously linked with PL big guns such as Eden Hazard and Harry Kane this summer, as well as Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but no deals have materialized to this point.