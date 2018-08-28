Valencia reaches deal to sign Guedes from PSG

MADRID (AP) Valencia says it has reached a deal to sign Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes from Paris Saint-Germain.
Guedes played for Valencia last season on loan from the French club.
Valencia did not give details on the transfer fee and contract length on Monday, though Spanish media said the deal was worth 40 million euros ($46.7 million).
The 21-year-old Guedes was part of Portugal’s squad at the World Cup in Russia.
After nearly four years in Major League Soccer, Laurent Ciman is set to take on a new challenge back in Europe.
Los Angeles FC announced on Tuesday that Ciman will be leaving the club to join Ligue 1 outfit Dijon FC.
The 33-year-old arrived in Los Angeles this offseason from the Montreal Impact in a major trade that helped give the expansion side a lift defensively in their first MLS season.
Since joining MLS, Ciman was named an MLS All Star in three seasons in the U.S., as well as winning MLS Defender of the Year back in 2015.
Ciman released the following statement via social media on Tuesday following the news breaking over the weekend.
MARSEILLE, France (AP) French club Marseille has signed Dutch international Kevin Strootman from Roma in a deal worth 25 million euros ($29 million).
The 28-year-old midfielder will be reunited with former Roma coach Rudi Garcia after signing a five-year deal on Tuesday.
Strootman joined Roma from PSV Eindhoven in 2013 when the Italian club was coached by Garcia. He made 130 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring 13 goals.
The left-footed Strootman has scored three goals in 41 matches with the Netherlands.
Although Ajax managed to make its way through to the UEFA Champions League group stage with relative ease, Tuesday’s two other fixtures had quite the drama to determine the other clubs that will join the Dutch side.
Ajax finished scoreless against Dynamo Kiev on the afternoon, after winning the first leg 3-1 in Amsterdam. The Dutch giants have reached the UCL knockout phase in each of the last eight seasons.
An early second-half penalty kick gave AEK Athens a lead over Vidi, and a 1-1 draw was good enough to see the Greek side through 3-2 on aggregate to the UCL group stage.
A late red card from Hélder Lopes made for a dangerous final 10 minutes for the hosts, but Athens managed to see out the result to progress in the competition.
Meanwhile, Young Boys received a stellar performance from Guillaume Hoarau in the second half of their match to top Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) in order to advance.
Zagreb led after just seven minutes when Izet Hajrovic broke the deadlock in front of the home supporters, however, the Croatian side couldn’t hold off their Swiss counterparts.
Tuesday’s UCL results
AEK Athens 1-1 (3-2 on agg.) Vidi
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 (2-3 on agg.) Young Boys
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 (1-3 on agg.) Ajax
Ten Premier League clubs started the day in the Carabao Cup, however, several casualties diluted the number of top-flight clubs on Tuesday.
While Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace all earned victories in the competition’s second round, other PL sides had difficulty in their respective fixtures.
West Ham needed a pair of late goals from Angelo Ogbanna and Javier Hernandez to dispatch of AFC Wimbledon, while Brighton, Cardiff City and Huddersfield each fell victim to lower league clubs.
The big winners on the day largely came from non-PL sides though, including Frank Lampard‘s Derby County — who continue to enjoy early success under the former Chelsea legend.
The Rams went on to win their match 4-0 over Hull City, with on-loan Blues midfielder Mason Mount tallying the final goal for the visitors.
With upsets a commonality in major competitions, there was no shortage of them on the day.
Championship leaders Leeds United fell 2-0 to 10-man Preston North End, while Aston Villa also suffered defeat against League One side Burton Albion.
All of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup results
Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 3-0 MK Dons
Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United
Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Lincoln City
Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town
Brighton & Hove 0-1 Southampton
Burton Albion 1-0 Aston Villa
Cardiff City 0-3 Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Blackpool
Fulham 2-0 Exeter City
Hull City 0-4 Derby County
Leeds United 0-2 Preston North End
Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town
Middlesbrough 2-1 Rochdale
Newport County 0-3 Oxford
QPR 3-1 Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves
Walsall 3-3 Macclesfield Town (3-1 penalties to Macclesfield)
Wycombe 2-2 Forest Green Rovers (4-3 on penalties to Wycombe)
Stoke City 1-0 Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Mansfield Town