Carabao Cup: Nottingham Forest stuns Newcastle, Everton rolls

By Matt ReedAug 29, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
A smaller slate of action took place on Wednesday as the Carabao Cup continued, but there was no shortage of drama as yet another Premier League side was knocked out of the competition.

Although Everton and Watford both reached the third round of the competition, Newcastle wasn’t as fortune against their Championship opponent.

Nottingham Forest found a way through for a 3-1 victory over Newcastle behind Matty Cash and Gil Dias’ stoppage-time strikes.

Salomon Rondon had brought Newcastle level at 1-1 just as stoppage time began with a brilliant far-post finish, but Cash restored the lead for Forest just minutes later to prevent a penalty shootout.

Rafa Benitez‘s group mustered just one shot on target during the match, after Forest managed to stifle the PL side throughout, but Rondon’s chance was converted.

Meanwhile, the Toffees benefitted from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals to get past Championship side Rotherham, 3-1, while Watford scored twice in the second half to defeat Reading.

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup results

Everton 3-1 Rotherham
Millwall 3-2 Plymouth
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
Reading 0-2 Watford

Clint Dempsey was the greatest USMNT player of his generation

By Matt ReedAug 29, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
His career began with a bang at the old Giants Stadium, and from that moment forward Clint Dempsey‘s time as a professional only skyrocketed him into U.S. Men’s National Team stardom.

When Dempsey (21 years old at the time) scored his first Major League Soccer goal back in 2004 against the then-New York/New Jersey MetroStars, it was only a sign of things to come.

At this time, it was my first time seeing Dempsey in person during his rookie season, and with the falling side-volley finish that he put past MetroStars goalkeeper Jonny Walker it was inevitable that the Texas-born goalscorer was headed for greatness.

Dempsey’s career has had many layers since that chilly night in East Rutherford, and while his humble beginnings are a large part of the player that grew on U.S. soccer fans for the better part of 15 years, that doesn’t tell the whole story of Dempsey.

He was the ultimate mix of skill and passion, being able to facilitate goals for his teammates, while being even more well known for scoring some of the most exquisite chances of his own.

Although the accolades that he has accumulated throughout the years are remarkable, Dempsey’s time in MLS and Europe, as well as with the USMNT, have been about singular moments that have made him the greatest player in U.S. Soccer history.

It was his goal against England in the 2010 World Cup that gave the Americans life in their group-stage opener.

It was goals against Ghana and Portugal during the 2014 World Cup that led to him becoming the first American to score in three separate World Cups.

Dempsey’s career was about the turmoil and drive for success, even in negative moments, like the 2015 U.S. Open Cup, which ultimately cost him captaincy of the USMNT.

In a moment where a lot of players would simply lay down and accept failure, Dempsey guided the U.S. to fourth in the Copa America Centenario, the first time the tournament was held on American soil.

On the club level, the 35-year-old wasn’t the first American player to move to Europe, and won’t be the last, but Dempsey dared to be great in England with the likes of Fulham and Tottenham, and succeeded at some of the highest levels and improved on a year-to-year basis with the clubs.

He scored against the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League, while dazzling against European giants Juventus in the UEFA Europa League with one of the more audaciously brilliant goals any player could execute.

And when he was done lighting up Europe, Dempsey came back to MLS despite criticism over the timing of the move.

His time with the Seattle Sounders not only put the club on the map as one of the hotbeds for soccer in America, with an organization that regularly outdraws almost every other MLS city, but Dempsey helped deliver the team their first MLS Cup in 2016, despite battling a heart condition.

It was that heart ailment that led to the final chapter of his playing career, but once again, even after Dempsey was seemingly down for the count, he rose again in 2017 when he scored 12 goals and guided the Sounders back to MLS Cup, only to fall to a star-studded Toronto FC.

Dempsey won’t be the last great American soccer player. That’s for certain, especially with Christian Pulisic and others on the come up as they aim to revive the USMNT.

However, in a time where he shared the pitch with Landon Donovan, Claudio Reyna, Brian McBride and many others, Dempsey was the best USMNT player of his generation.

Top 10 goals in Clint Dempsey’s career

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a record-breaking career both in the U.S. and in the Premier League.

Over his 15-year career, Dempsey has scored a lot of goals. Around 211 to be exact in officials matches for the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, the Seattle Sounders and of course, the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Let’s take a look back at our favorite ten goals from Dempsey’s career, in descending order from 10.

Breaking down the MLS Cup playoff race

By Matt ReedAug 29, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
In 2017, Toronto FC accomplished something that was nearly unprecedented in Major League Soccer by going wire to wire as the favorites to hoist MLS Cup throughout the entire season.

Fast forward to this year, and even though there’s a slight chance (roughly 23 percent according to FiveThirtyEight) of TFC making the postseason, we are likely to see a new MLS Cup champion in 2018.

With the Eastern Conference boasting three clear favorites to make a run at MLS Cup, Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, the title race is wide open.

Throw in two or three teams out West right now, and it makes for quite the intriguing conversation as the postseason looms.

Below, Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at the MLS Cup playoff race, and which clubs have a serious chance at taking home the silverware in 2018.

Before we can examine the MLS Cup contenders though, we have to determine which clubs will likely end up in the postseason.

Let’s start in the East.

This is how the current playoff table looks in the East.

Eastern Conference

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. New York City FC
4. Columbus Crew
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Montreal Impact
——————

7. New England Revolution
8. D.C. United
9. Toronto FC

Teams 1 through 4 are essentially locked into the playoffs barring something utterly catastrophic, so that leaves spots 5 and 6 left open in the East.

The Chicago Fire and Orlando City SC are the only two clubs that look incapable of reaching the postseason, so that leaves nine teams in the running for six places.

The Philadelphia Union are looking to be more and more of a sure thing after a recent surge of form has seen the club win four of its last five MLS matches, including a win over NYCFC and two victories against the New England Revolution — who are firmly in the East playoff hunt.

Currently, FiveThirtyEight has the Union’s chance of making the postseason at 85 percent.

That leaves one spot left open.

The Impact are an anomaly in a sense because of the way that the team plays. In June, the Canadian side was one of the hottest clubs in MLS, but the Impact have since cooled off and been on the end of some unlucky results.

Over their last six matches, the Impact have just one win to show, allowing teams like the Revs, D.C. United and Toronto to stay in the playoff race.

The Revs haven’t won since June 30, making their path to the postseason difficult given their current form, and although D.C. has reason to be excited due to Wayne Rooney‘s arrival, Ben Olsen’s side has a congested fixture list and a poor road record (1-9-5).

While Toronto likely has the most difficult schedule of the bunch down the stretch, Greg Vanney’s side has the experience and talent necessary to overturn their current hole, which is why they are the most likely team to finish above the red line.

This is what the final East table will look like.

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. New York City FC
4. Philadelphia Union
5. Columbus Crew
6. Toronto FC

This is how the current playoff table looks in the West.

Western Conference

1. FC Dallas
2. Sporting KC
3. Los Angeles FC
4. Real Salt Lake
5. Seattle Sounders
6. LA Galaxy
——————

7. Portland Timbers
8. Vancouver Whitecaps

Similarly to the East, teams 1 through 4 are absolute locks, and with the Sounders being the best team in MLS not named Atlanta over the last two months, they are a near lock as well.

Brian Schmetzer’s Sounders are unbeaten in their last 10, continuing a trend of brilliance during the second half of the season, which the club has exemplified over the last several seasons.

That makes for a three-team race in a battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The LA Galaxy have as much attacking talent as anyone in MLS, and yet the club hasn’t won a match in August, making the path to the postseason challenging.

The Timbers have lost four straight, three of which came against West opponents.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps are unbeaten in five, but have one of the flimsiest back lines in MLS.

Despite some of the issues with the Timbers at the moment, they are still loaded with talent and have three games in hand over the Galaxy, which makes me believe that they will nab the final playoff spot.

This is what the final West table will look like.

1. FC Dallas
2. Sporting KC
3. Seattle Sounders
4. Los Angeles FC
5. Portland Timbers
6. Real Salt Lake

Clint Dempsey announces retirement after stellar 15-year career

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
It’s the end of an era for the Seattle Sounders, U.S. Men’s National Team and soccer as a whole in the United States.

Clint Dempsey announced Wednesday that he has retired after a 15-year professional career, which included stops at Fulham and Tottenham in the Premier League. Little did many know when the New England Revolution draft the Nacagdoches, Texas native with the eighth overall pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft that he would go on to become one of, if not the best American striker in history.

“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” said Dempsey. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride. I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders and the U.S. Men’s National Team. Y’all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember.”
In addition to scoring 57 Premier League goals between Fulham and Tottenham, Dempsey finishes his career tied for first place in the USMNT scoring department with former teammate Landon Donovan at 57 goals. Dempsey’s 141 caps is third all time and 21 assists is tied for fourth-most all time.
After being drafted, Dempsey was an instant sensation, starting 26 times and scoring seven goals with two assists to help take the Revolution to the Eastern Conference finals. Dempsey’s career extended all the way back to that of Taylor Twellman, a former teammate, as well as his coach, former Liverpool great Steve Nicol.
After two more solid years with the Revolution, Dempsey made the decision to move abroad, joining Fulham for a reported $4 million, at the time the highest transfer fee for an American player, and he added to the American flavor at the club, which already had Brian McBride and Carlos Bocanegra in the squad.
After a slow start in his first half-season, Dempsey went on to be a reliable starter up top, scoring six, six, and seven goals in his first three full Premier League seasons. He scored 12 league goals in 2010-2011 and exploded a year later with 23 goals in all competitions. With his value at his highest, Dempsey essentially held out from preseason training for Fulham, asking to move to a bigger club.
Dempsey finally got that move in 2012, moving to Tottenham. Alas, with seven goals in 29 appearances, Dempsey was never able to break into the first team as the main starter.
Around this time, Dempsey took advantage of MLS clubs realizing it could spend big, Designated Player dollars on Americans, and Dempsey followed national team teammates Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley in returning from Europe to the league they came up in.
Dempsey’s move to the Seattle Sounders attracted an incredible amount of local media attention, and fans even greeted him at the airport.
Dempsey went on to score 53 goals as the talisman up top for the Sounders, leading the club to an improbable MLS Cup title in 2016 and a return to the final in 2017.
At the height of his time in Europe, Dempsey was also becoming a star for the USMNT. The striker made his first USMNT appearance in 2005 and went on to be the first USMNT player to score in three World Cups, beginning in 2006 and finishing as he captained his nation in 2014, scoring in the opening minute in the USA’s first game in Brazil against Ghana.
The no-nonsense Dempsey had plenty of memorable goals and moments in big USMNT matches, against hated rivals such as Mexico and a famous goal in a 1-0 win at Italy.
Deuce will surely go down in history as one of the best players to ever play the game, and perhaps even more impressive was his comeback after a heart condition forced him off the field in 2016, forcing him to miss the tail end of the Sounders’ magical run to the MLS Cup title. Dempsey returned in six months, beating the odds, and played another 18 months before he decided to call it quits.

