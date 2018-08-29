Dortmund finds its striker: Barcelona’s Paco Alcacer

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has agreed to sign Spanish forward Paco Alcacer on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy.
The Bundesliga side says the 24-year-old Alcacer completed a medical on Tuesday and will wear the No. 9 for the club.
Should Dortmund take up the option to keep the player, he will be tied to the club for a further four years after the one-year loan spell.
Kicker magazine reported Dortmund was paying 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan spell, while a permanent transfer fee would be 23 million euros ($27 million) if the club decides to keep him.
Dortmund had been looking for a striker following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in January, and the end of Michy Batshuayi‘s loan spell as his replacement.
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says: “We’re firmly convinced this type of player will be a good fit for our style of play.”
Alcacer, who joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016, scored 43 goals and set up two more in 151 Spanish league appearances – including a season at Getafe.
He has six goals in 13 appearances for Spain.
Yet another English youngster is looking abroad for playing time.
German newspaper BILD reported on Wednesday that 1899 Hoffenheim is closing in on a loan deal with Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson. The 18-year-old attacker made three Premier League appearances last season but has found himself on the outside of the first team squad this year, leading for him to look elsewhere for first team minutes.
Nelson follows fellow England youth international Jadon Sancho, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has played Bundesliga matches, something he was unlikely to get in the Premier League with Manchester City. Keanan Bennetts left Tottenham this summer for Borussia Monchengladbach, Ronaldo Viera Nan left Leeds for Sampdoria, and Kaylen Hinds, a former teammate of Nelson with Arsenal, is in his second year with Wolfsburg. Man City also loaned 21-year-old Patrick Roberts to Girona, in La Liga.
It’s a positive sign for England’s youth department to see players move abroad and challenge themselves when playing time doesn’t appear at home, and could certainly bode well for the future.
MADRID (AP) Valencia says it has reached a deal to sign Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes from Paris Saint-Germain.
Guedes played for Valencia last season on loan from the French club.
Valencia did not give details on the transfer fee and contract length on Monday, though Spanish media said the deal was worth 40 million euros ($46.7 million).
The 21-year-old Guedes was part of Portugal’s squad at the World Cup in Russia.
After nearly four years in Major League Soccer, Laurent Ciman is set to take on a new challenge back in Europe.
Los Angeles FC announced on Tuesday that Ciman will be leaving the club to join Ligue 1 outfit Dijon FC.
The 33-year-old arrived in Los Angeles this offseason from the Montreal Impact in a major trade that helped give the expansion side a lift defensively in their first MLS season.
Since joining MLS, Ciman was named an MLS All Star in three seasons in the U.S., as well as winning MLS Defender of the Year back in 2015.
Ciman released the following statement via social media on Tuesday following the news breaking over the weekend.