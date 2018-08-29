Dortmund finds its striker: Barcelona’s Paco Alcacer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has agreed to sign Spanish forward Paco Alcacer on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy.

The Bundesliga side says the 24-year-old Alcacer completed a medical on Tuesday and will wear the No. 9 for the club.

Should Dortmund take up the option to keep the player, he will be tied to the club for a further four years after the one-year loan spell.

Kicker magazine reported Dortmund was paying 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan spell, while a permanent transfer fee would be 23 million euros ($27 million) if the club decides to keep him.

Dortmund had been looking for a striker following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in January, and the end of Michy Batshuayi‘s loan spell as his replacement.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says: “We’re firmly convinced this type of player will be a good fit for our style of play.”

Alcacer, who joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016, scored 43 goals and set up two more in 151 Spanish league appearances – including a season at Getafe.

He has six goals in 13 appearances for Spain.