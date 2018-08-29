Men in Blazers PODCAST: Rog and Davo break down Tottenham’s win over Man United, and more

Rog and Davo unpack Tottenham’s 3 – 0 shellacking of Manchester United and the subsequent surreal Jose Mourinho news conference. Plus, #FreeRicharlison.
Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are among just three Premier League-based players in Germany’s squad as it looks to rebuild following the 2018 World Cup disaster.
The Manchester City pair joined Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in the Germany squad, which features three debutants but also 17 of the 23 players who went to Russia, as manager Joachim Low appears to oppose blowing up the team to prepare for the 2020 European Championship. Bayern Munich stars Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng and were all recalled despite poor World Cup performances, but Sami Khedira and Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi and Bernd Leno were all left home. Mesut Ozil, who announced he wouldn’t play for the national team again unless there were changes at the top of the German football federation, was also left off the squad, having reportedly refused to communicate with the national team coaches and general manager Oliver Bierhoff.
The three new call-ups are Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer and Hoffenheim’s Nico Schultz.
Low admitted for the first time since the end of the World Cup, where Germany failed to make it out of the group stage, that he became too obsessed with the dominant, possession-based style his team morphed into, but he didn’t have the pieces for it come 2018.
“My biggest mistake was that I believed that we could get through the group stage with this our domineering style of play,” Löw said.
“It was almost arrogant of me. I wanted to push this style of play as far as it could go, to perfect it even more. I should have prepared the team the way I did in 2014, when we had more of a balance between offense and defense.”
Germany hosts France on September 6 in the UEFA Nations League in then Peru in a friendly match on September 9.
Frustration overtook the common sense of some Santos fans, leading to a Copa Libertadores match last night ending before full time.
With fans of the famed Brazilian club throwing flares on the field and rioting in the stands, referee Julio Bascunan called the match late in the second half between Santos and Independiente of Argentina, giving the Argentine side a 3-0 aggregate win in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.
Much of the frustration from the Santos supporters came after CONMEBOL ruled that Santos used an ineligible player, Carlos Sanchez. Sanchez received a red card in a Copa Sudamericana match in 2015, and hadn’t served that suspension in South America between then and now. Although the first leg in Argentina finished 0-0, Independiente was awarded a 3-0 win due to Santos’ error.
Santos’ defeat leaves just Gremio as a non-Argentine side on their side of the knockout round bracket. Atletico Tucuman, who only qualified for the Copa Libertadores for making it to the Copa Argentina final (the club finished 15th in the Argentine league last season), incredibly defeated recent Copa Libertadores champion Atletico Nacional, 2-1 on aggregate.
Yet another English youngster is looking abroad for playing time.
German newspaper BILD reported on Wednesday that 1899 Hoffenheim is closing in on a loan deal with Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson. The 18-year-old attacker made three Premier League appearances last season but has found himself on the outside of the first team squad this year, leading for him to look elsewhere for first team minutes.
Nelson follows fellow England youth international Jadon Sancho, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has played Bundesliga matches, something he was unlikely to get in the Premier League with Manchester City. Keanan Bennetts left Tottenham this summer for Borussia Monchengladbach, Ronaldo Viera Nan left Leeds for Sampdoria, and Kaylen Hinds, a former teammate of Nelson with Arsenal, is in his second year with Wolfsburg. Man City also loaned 21-year-old Patrick Roberts to Girona, in La Liga.
It’s a positive sign for England’s youth department to see players move abroad and challenge themselves when playing time doesn’t appear at home, and could certainly bode well for the future.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has agreed to sign Spanish forward Paco Alcacer on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy.
The Bundesliga side says the 24-year-old Alcacer completed a medical on Tuesday and will wear the No. 9 for the club.
Should Dortmund take up the option to keep the player, he will be tied to the club for a further four years after the one-year loan spell.
Kicker magazine reported Dortmund was paying 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan spell, while a permanent transfer fee would be 23 million euros ($27 million) if the club decides to keep him.
Dortmund had been looking for a striker following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in January, and the end of Michy Batshuayi‘s loan spell as his replacement.
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says: “We’re firmly convinced this type of player will be a good fit for our style of play.”
Alcacer, who joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016, scored 43 goals and set up two more in 151 Spanish league appearances – including a season at Getafe.
He has six goals in 13 appearances for Spain.