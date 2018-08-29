MLS Live: D.C. hosts Union in huge East clash

Only four matches are set to take place on Wednesday night, but there are major playoff implications around Major League Soccer.
A massive Eastern Conference clash takes place in the nation’s capital, as Wayne Rooney and D.C. United aim to bounce back from their defeat over the weekend when they take on the Philadelphia Union.
Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls can move atop the East table with a victory at Red Bull Arena against the Houston Dynamo, who are aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FC Dallas hopes to keep its spot at the top of the West intact when they visit the struggling San Jose Earthquakes, while a cross-conference clash between the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC gives both sides a legitimate chance at climbing back into the playoff race.
The Timbers can leapfrog the LA Galaxy with a win tonight, while Toronto would move within three points of the Montreal Impact for the sixth playoff spot in the East.
Here’s the full slate of matches around MLS on Wednesday.
New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo — 8 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union — 8 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas — 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Toronto FC — 10:30 pm ET
After nearly a two-year layoff, former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue could be on his way to Major League Soccer.
The Sun is reporting that the LA Galaxy are interested in a move for the ex-Gunner, who could potentially reunite with former Arsenal teammate Ashley Cole in Los Angeles.
Eboue was last contracted for Sunderland in 2016, however, he never played for the English side and served a one-year ban for failing to pay former agent, Sébastien Boisseau.
The 35-year-old spent much of his professional career in London with Arsenal, making 132 appearances for the Gunners during his time at the Emirates Stadium from 2004 to 2011.
Eboue admitted to being nearly broke in a December 2017 interview with the Sunday Mirror, as well as coping with serious mental illnesses following several family deaths and the divorce of his wife.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has lifted a threat to suspend the Ghana Football Association after the government decided not to shut down the scandal-hit national soccer body.
Instead, FIFA says it will work with the government and African soccer authorities to set up an interim panel overseeing fresh GFA elections by the end of March.
The accord means Ghana can play 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying games, including against Kenya on Sept. 7.
Ghana’s government tried to dissolve the soccer federation after officials were implicated in bribery and corruption by an undercover reporter.
FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned, and is being investigated by FIFA’s ethics committee for allegedly accepting a $65,000 cash gift.
Members of the interim management panel must first pass a FIFA integrity check.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
PSV Eindhoven made quick work of BATE Borisov on Wednesday to ensure its place in the UEFA Champions League group stage, but the day’s two other fixtures provided great drama, including a stomping incident and a horrific goalkeeping error.
Benfica routed PAOK, 4-1, en route to the group stage with a trio of first-half goals and a fourth just after halftime to advance.
PAOK goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis had a match to forget though, handing Benfica its second goal with a horrible mistake by keeping the ball in play and then conceding a penalty kick (below)
Eduardo Salvio’s brace helped Benfica on to the 6-2 aggregate victory.
Meanwhile, Red Star Belgrade knocked off Red Bull Salzburg, 2-2, by virtue of El Fardou Ben’s two away goals on the day.
Marin Pongracic was the target of a contentious incident in the second half though, after jumping and stomping on a Red Star player that was down with after a collision (below).
Wednesday’s UCL results
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 (6-2 on agg.) BATE Borisov
PAOK 1-4 (2-5 on agg.) Benfica
Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Red Star Belgrade
A smaller slate of action took place on Wednesday as the Carabao Cup continued, but there was no shortage of drama as yet another Premier League side was knocked out of the competition.
Although Everton and Watford both reached the third round of the competition, Newcastle wasn’t as fortune against their Championship opponent.
Nottingham Forest found a way through for a 3-1 victory over Newcastle behind Matty Cash and Gil Dias’ stoppage-time strikes.
Salomon Rondon had brought Newcastle level at 1-1 just as stoppage time began with a brilliant far-post finish, but Cash restored the lead for Forest just minutes later to prevent a penalty shootout.
Rafa Benitez‘s group mustered just one shot on target during the match, after Forest managed to stifle the PL side throughout, but Rondon’s chance was converted.
Meanwhile, the Toffees benefitted from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals to get past Championship side Rotherham, 3-1, while Watford scored twice in the second half to defeat Reading.
Wednesday’s Carabao Cup results
Everton 3-1 Rotherham
Millwall 3-2 Plymouth
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
Reading 0-2 Watford