MLS Live: D.C. hosts Union in huge East clash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Only four matches are set to take place on Wednesday night, but there are major playoff implications around Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: Clint Dempsey retires after tremendous 15-year career ]

A massive Eastern Conference clash takes place in the nation’s capital, as Wayne Rooney and D.C. United aim to bounce back from their defeat over the weekend when they take on the Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls can move atop the East table with a victory at Red Bull Arena against the Houston Dynamo, who are aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive.

FC Dallas hopes to keep its spot at the top of the West intact when they visit the struggling San Jose Earthquakes, while a cross-conference clash between the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC gives both sides a legitimate chance at climbing back into the playoff race.

The Timbers can leapfrog the LA Galaxy with a win tonight, while Toronto would move within three points of the Montreal Impact for the sixth playoff spot in the East.

Here’s the full slate of matches around MLS on Wednesday.

New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo — 8 pm ET

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union — 8 pm ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas — 10:30 pm ET

Portland Timbers vs. Toronto FC — 10:30 pm ET