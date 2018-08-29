Report: Galaxy could pursue ex-Gunner Emmanuel Eboue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After nearly a two-year layoff, former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue could be on his way to Major League Soccer.

The Sun is reporting that the LA Galaxy are interested in a move for the ex-Gunner, who could potentially reunite with former Arsenal teammate Ashley Cole in Los Angeles.

Eboue was last contracted for Sunderland in 2016, however, he never played for the English side and served a one-year ban for failing to pay former agent, Sébastien Boisseau.

The 35-year-old spent much of his professional career in London with Arsenal, making 132 appearances for the Gunners during his time at the Emirates Stadium from 2004 to 2011.

Eboue admitted to being nearly broke in a December 2017 interview with the Sunday Mirror, as well as coping with serious mental illnesses following several family deaths and the divorce of his wife.