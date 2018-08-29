More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Top 10 goals in Clint Dempsey’s career

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a record-breaking career both in the U.S. and in the Premier League.

Over his 15-year career, Dempsey has scored a lot of goals. Around 211 to be exact in officials matches for the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, the Seattle Sounders and of course, the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Let’s take a look back at our favorite ten goals from Dempsey’s career, in descending order from 10.

10. New England Revolution at Metrostars, 2004

Let’s start where it all began. Clint Dempsey’s first season as a professional saw him and the mighty Revolution head down I-95 to Giants Stadium to face the Metrostars. Off a corner kick on April 25, 2004, Dempsey got on the end of a loose ball in the box and lashed a strike home, beginning his trademark celebration run towards the corner flag. It was the first of many amazing moments in Dempsey’s career.

9. U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Italy, 2012

It had been more than 70 years since the two nations faced off, and the USMNT had still never beaten Italy. That, and testing themselves against one of the best national teams in Europe was the backdrop for a late-February friendly match in Genoa, that saw arguably the best tactical setup from Jurgen Klinsmann during his time as head coach. Perhaps Italy wasn’t taking the game as seriously as they would a tournament, but Klinsmann had Dempsey man-mark Andrea Pirlo (!!) out of the game, and on one of his few chances, Dempsey fired home from just inside the box to give the U.S. the lead, one that it held on to for a historic win.

8. USMNT vs. Germany, 2013

A year before they won the World Cup in Brazil, Germany sent its side to the U.S. as part of U.S. Soccer centennial celebration, with a match between the nations to take place in Washington D.C.

Despite Germany being the favorites, once again, Dempsey (as well as Jozy Altidore and others) played some of the best soccer of their career. Dempsey finished with a goal as the U.S. left D.C. with a wild 4-3 win.

7. Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, 2017

Clint Dempsey scored a lot of goals for the Sounders – 57 to be exact – and as a striker with a finishing touch, many are similar. Low shots aimed at the far post. Nothing spectacular, but it’s how the best keep scoring game after game. While he had many big-game goals, especially against the Portland Timbers, this goal against former USMNT teammate Tim Howard stands out as one of his best, smashing a half-volley into the side netting. The video starts at that goal, but feel free to start at the beginning and watch it all the way through.

6. Fulham vs. Liverpool, 2007

In Dempsey’s first season, he cemented his legacy as a fan favorite.

With the club mired in the relegation zone and seemingly headed for the Championship, a home draw against Blackburn and a crucial 1-0 win over Liverpool in the last home match of the season helped keep Fulham above the drop zone, letting them survive in the Premier League for another season. It was Dempsey’s goal that proved to be the difference against Liverpool.

5. USMNT vs. Costa Rica, 2013

Things weren’t looking good for the U.S. in its first World Cup qualification campaign under Klinsmann. The German legend had underestimated what it took to win in hot and humid Honduras, which saw the U.S. lose its first qualifying match, 2-1. Then, shortly before back-to-back matches against Costa Rica and Mexico, two of the other toughest nations in qualifying, a bombshell report came out from Brian Strauss revealing major divisions and cracks within the USMNT locker room. Tension was thick and the team’s fortunes were on a knife edge – they easily could have drawn or lost to Costa Rica and Mexico and been in deep trouble to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

Instead, as luck would have it, on gameday in Denver against Costa Rica, it snowed. And snowed. Costa Rica asked for the game to be postponed, but the match went ahead. Amidst snow flurries and growing snow piles on the field, Dempsey scored a historic goal in what’s now called the Snowclasico that helped turn around the USMNT’s qualification dreams and sent them off into that summer with a ton of momentum, some of which was also buoyed by a scoreless draw at Estadio Azteca.

4. Fulham vs. Newcastle, 2012

On a cold January night, with his team down a goal, Dempsey helped inspire Fulham to a memorable 5-2 win over Newcastle at Craven Cottage. Dempsey scored a hat-trick, becoming the first (and so far only) American to achieve that feat in the Premier League.

3. Tottenham vs. Manchester United, 2012-2013

Clint Dempsey finished with 12 goals in a Tottenham uniform, and while some were spectacular, few were as memorable as his pair against Manchester United.

Dempsey led Tottenham to a rare and memorable, 3-2 win at Old Trafford in 2012, scoring the game-winner, and then back at White Hart Lane in the snow, Dempsey scored a crucial 93rd minute equalizer to earn a point in a 1-1 draw. Dempsey’s celebrations running towards the corner flag are unforgettable.

2. USMNT vs. Ghana, 2014

In Clint Dempsey’s first two World Cups, the USA was sent out of the tournament by Ghana. As luck would have it, the two nations were paired together in the Group of Death at Brazil’s World Cup in 2014, facing off in the opening match for each team. With emotion and anxiety high across the country, Dempsey sent the entire nation into delirium, scoring a goal in the opening 30 seconds to put the Americans ahead. Of course, John Brooks scored the game-winner that sealed all three points, but Dempsey’s goal was one no one will forget.

1. Fulham vs. Juventus, 2010

A game that will live long in the memory of any Fulham and USMNT fan, Fulham came back from a three-goal aggregate deficit in the Europa League Round of 16 to make it to the quarterfinals. But it wasn’t against just any opponent, this was against the mighty Juventus.

Dempsey, never one to worry about a shot going wide, decided to put the finishing touches – and go-ahead-goal on the win with an outrageous chip that left goalkeeper Antonio Chimenti helpless in goal. Fulham went on to play for the Europa League title, eventually falling 2-1 after extra time to Atletico Madrid.

 

 

Breaking down the MLS Cup playoff race

By Matt ReedAug 29, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
In 2017, Toronto FC accomplished something that was nearly unprecedented in Major League Soccer by going wire to wire as the favorites to hoist MLS Cup throughout the entire season.

Fast forward to this year, and even though there’s a slight chance (roughly 23 percent according to FiveThirtyEight) of TFC making the postseason, we are likely to see a new MLS Cup champion in 2018.

With the Eastern Conference boasting three clear favorites to make a run at MLS Cup, Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, the title race is wide open.

Throw in two or three teams out West right now, and it makes for quite the intriguing conversation as the postseason looms.

Below, Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at the MLS Cup playoff race, and which clubs have a serious chance at taking home the silverware in 2018.

Before we can examine the MLS Cup contenders though, we have to determine which clubs will likely end up in the postseason.

Let’s start in the East.

This is how the current playoff table looks in the East.

Eastern Conference

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. New York City FC
4. Columbus Crew
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Montreal Impact
——————

7. New England Revolution
8. D.C. United
9. Toronto FC

Teams 1 through 4 are essentially locked into the playoffs barring something utterly catastrophic, so that leaves spots 5 and 6 left open in the East.

The Chicago Fire and Orlando City SC are the only two clubs that look incapable of reaching the postseason, so that leaves nine teams in the running for six places.

The Philadelphia Union are looking to be more and more of a sure thing after a recent surge of form has seen the club win four of its last five MLS matches, including a win over NYCFC and two victories against the New England Revolution — who are firmly in the East playoff hunt.

Currently, FiveThirtyEight has the Union’s chance of making the postseason at 85 percent.

That leaves one spot left open.

The Impact are an anomaly in a sense because of the way that the team plays. In June, the Canadian side was one of the hottest clubs in MLS, but the Impact have since cooled off and been on the end of some unlucky results.

Over their last six matches, the Impact have just one win to show, allowing teams like the Revs, D.C. United and Toronto to stay in the playoff race.

The Revs haven’t won since June 30, making their path to the postseason difficult given their current form, and although D.C. has reason to be excited due to Wayne Rooney‘s arrival, Ben Olsen’s side has a congested fixture list and a poor road record (1-9-5).

While Toronto likely has the most difficult schedule of the bunch down the stretch, Greg Vanney’s side has the experience and talent necessary to overturn their current hole, which is why they are the most likely team to finish above the red line.

This is what the final East table will look like.

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. New York City FC
4. Philadelphia Union
5. Columbus Crew
6. Toronto FC

This is how the current playoff table looks in the West.

Western Conference

1. FC Dallas
2. Sporting KC
3. Los Angeles FC
4. Real Salt Lake
5. Seattle Sounders
6. LA Galaxy
——————

7. Portland Timbers
8. Vancouver Whitecaps

Similarly to the East, teams 1 through 4 are absolute locks, and with the Sounders being the best team in MLS not named Atlanta over the last two months, they are a near lock as well.

Brian Schmetzer’s Sounders are unbeaten in their last 10, continuing a trend of brilliance during the second half of the season, which the club has exemplified over the last several seasons.

That makes for a three-team race in a battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The LA Galaxy have as much attacking talent as anyone in MLS, and yet the club hasn’t won a match in August, making the path to the postseason challenging.

The Timbers have lost four straight, three of which came against West opponents.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps are unbeaten in five, but have one of the flimsiest back lines in MLS.

Despite some of the issues with the Timbers at the moment, they are still loaded with talent and have three games in hand over the Galaxy, which makes me believe that they will nab the final playoff spot.

This is what the final West table will look like.

1. FC Dallas
2. Sporting KC
3. Seattle Sounders
4. Los Angeles FC
5. Portland Timbers
6. Real Salt Lake

Clint Dempsey announces retirement after stellar 15-year career

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
It’s the end of an era for the Seattle Sounders, U.S. Men’s National Team and soccer as a whole in the United States.

Clint Dempsey announced Wednesday that he has retired after a 15-year professional career, which included stops at Fulham and Tottenham in the Premier League. Little did many know when the New England Revolution draft the Nacagdoches, Texas native with the eighth overall pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft that he would go on to become one of, if not the best American striker in history.

“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” said Dempsey. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride. I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders and the U.S. Men’s National Team. Y’all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember.”
In addition to scoring 57 Premier League goals between Fulham and Tottenham, Dempsey finishes his career tied for first place in the USMNT scoring department with former teammate Landon Donovan at 57 goals. Dempsey’s 141 caps is third all time and 21 assists is tied for fourth-most all time.
After being drafted, Dempsey was an instant sensation, starting 26 times and scoring seven goals with two assists to help take the Revolution to the Eastern Conference finals. Dempsey’s career extended all the way back to that of Taylor Twellman, a former teammate, as well as his coach, former Liverpool great Steve Nicol.
After two more solid years with the Revolution, Dempsey made the decision to move abroad, joining Fulham for a reported $4 million, at the time the highest transfer fee for an American player, and he added to the American flavor at the club, which already had Brian McBride and Carlos Bocanegra in the squad.
After a slow start in his first half-season, Dempsey went on to be a reliable starter up top, scoring six, six, and seven goals in his first three full Premier League seasons. He scored 12 league goals in 2010-2011 and exploded a year later with 23 goals in all competitions. With his value at his highest, Dempsey essentially held out from preseason training for Fulham, asking to move to a bigger club.
Dempsey finally got that move in 2012, moving to Tottenham. Alas, with seven goals in 29 appearances, Dempsey was never able to break into the first team as the main starter.
Around this time, Dempsey took advantage of MLS clubs realizing it could spend big, Designated Player dollars on Americans, and Dempsey followed national team teammates Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley in returning from Europe to the league they came up in.
Dempsey’s move to the Seattle Sounders attracted an incredible amount of local media attention, and fans even greeted him at the airport.
Dempsey went on to score 53 goals as the talisman up top for the Sounders, leading the club to an improbable MLS Cup title in 2016 and a return to the final in 2017.
At the height of his time in Europe, Dempsey was also becoming a star for the USMNT. The striker made his first USMNT appearance in 2005 and went on to be the first USMNT player to score in three World Cups, beginning in 2006 and finishing as he captained his nation in 2014, scoring in the opening minute in the USA’s first game in Brazil against Ghana.
The no-nonsense Dempsey had plenty of memorable goals and moments in big USMNT matches, against hated rivals such as Mexico and a famous goal in a 1-0 win at Italy.
Deuce will surely go down in history as one of the best players to ever play the game, and perhaps even more impressive was his comeback after a heart condition forced him off the field in 2016, forcing him to miss the tail end of the Sounders’ magical run to the MLS Cup title. Dempsey returned in six months, beating the odds, and played another 18 months before he decided to call it quits.

This story will be updated. 

Report: FIFA may not approve La Liga matches in U.S.

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
It’s looking more and more likely with every passing day that La Liga matches won’t be taking place in the U.S., or out of Spain in general, any time soon.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated and the Washington Post during a visit to Washington D.C., FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed displeasure with the announcement from La Liga that they intend to take league matches to the U.S. and other countries abroad in the future. La Liga announced last week a landmark 15-year marketing rights deal with Relevant Sports, organizers of the International Champions Cup.

“I think I would prefer much more a great MLS game in the U.S. rather than La Liga being in the U.S.,” Infantino reportedly said, adding that although he is “only” the FIFA president, FIFA would need to approve a league match played abroad, as would the Spanish football federation, U.S. Soccer, UEFA and CONCACAF. It appears that if just one of those governing bodies refuses to approve the decision, any official match abroad would be called off.

While attendance lagged in the U.S. this year, the ICC has been an overall success, expanding from just matches in the U.S. to also matches in East Asia and across Europe with more than a baker’s dozen of Europe’s top clubs. The marketing success of these friendly and exhibition matches surely formed the basis of La Liga’s decision to partner with Relevant Sports to try and bring official matches abroad. A decade ago, the Premier League considered a “39th game” played in cities across the world, but it was instantly met with harsh criticism from all over England, and the Premier League tabled the idea.

With international travel improving every year, it could be possible one day to see La Liga matches played in the U.S. or elsewhere. But it’s a slippery slope. If U.S. Soccer approves that, what’s to stop every other European league from requesting to play games in the U.S. to make a quick buck at the expense of the local fans, some of who go to every game, home and away.

In terms of when and where games are played, considering the NFL season takes place during the fall and winter and most soccer teams would prefer to use the massive NFL stadiums in this country, it’s likely that matches would have to take place either in late spring in Northern or Midwest U.S. cities or in the winter in cities like Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston.

Sane, Gundogan, Rudiger named to Germany squad for September matches

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are among just three Premier League-based players in Germany’s squad as it looks to rebuild following the 2018 World Cup disaster.

The Manchester City pair joined Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in the Germany squad, which features three debutants but also 17 of the 23 players who went to Russia, as manager Joachim Low appears to oppose blowing up the team to prepare for the 2020 European Championship. Bayern Munich stars Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng and were all recalled despite poor World Cup performances, but Sami Khedira and Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi and Bernd Leno were all left home. Mesut Ozil, who announced he wouldn’t play for the national team again unless there were changes at the top of the German football federation, was also left off the squad, having reportedly refused to communicate with the national team coaches and general manager Oliver Bierhoff.

The three new call-ups are Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer and Hoffenheim’s Nico Schultz.

Low admitted for the first time since the end of the World Cup, where Germany failed to make it out of the group stage, that he became too obsessed with the dominant, possession-based style his team morphed into, but he didn’t have the pieces for it come 2018.

“My biggest mistake was that I believed that we could get through the group stage with this our domineering style of play,” Löw said.

“It was almost arrogant of me. I wanted to push this style of play as far as it could go, to perfect it even more. I should have prepared the team the way I did in 2014, when we had more of a balance between offense and defense.”

Germany hosts France on September 6 in the UEFA Nations League in then Peru in a friendly match on September 9.