UCL: Wild matches see Benfica, Red Star Belgrade through

PSV Eindhoven made quick work of BATE Borisov on Wednesday to ensure its place in the UEFA Champions League group stage, but the day’s two other fixtures provided great drama, including a stomping incident and a horrific goalkeeping error.

Benfica routed PAOK, 4-1, en route to the group stage with a trio of first-half goals and a fourth just after halftime to advance.

PAOK goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis had a match to forget though, handing Benfica its second goal with a horrible mistake by keeping the ball in play and then conceding a penalty kick (below)

Eduardo Salvio’s brace helped Benfica on to the 6-2 aggregate victory.

What was he thinking 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qP5atFSLWc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Red Star Belgrade knocked off Red Bull Salzburg, 2-2, by virtue of El Fardou Ben’s two away goals on the day.

Marin Pongracic was the target of a contentious incident in the second half though, after jumping and stomping on a Red Star player that was down with after a collision (below).

Don't think you can do that 😬 pic.twitter.com/4tpzoNgcdw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2018

Wednesday’s UCL results

PSV Eindhoven 3-0 (6-2 on agg.) BATE Borisov

PAOK 1-4 (2-5 on agg.) Benfica

Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Red Star Belgrade