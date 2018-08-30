Champions League draw: Spurs get Barca; Liverpool given gauntlet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ten months and two days from Thursday: That’s the length of the route two teams will travel to get to the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Liverpool was hit hardest by the draw, which was likely given their status as a Pot 3 team. The Reds will face Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, and Red Star Belgrade.

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) learned their fates. BVB joins Atletico Madrid in Group A, while Schalke’s path is very kind.

Manchester United was drawn into Group H with Pot 1 seed Juventus, meaning Paul Pogba will go up against the team which elevated his star in Europe, and vice versa for Cristiano Ronaldo. Valencia and Young Boys round out the group.

Manchester City leads Group F, and won’t mind drawing Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, and Hoffenheim.

Spurs will meet Barcelona in Group B, a tall task but made a bit easier to stomach by fellow group members PSV Eindhoven

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, AS Monaco, Club Brugge.

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan.

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim.

Group G: Real Madrid, AS Roma, Spartak Moscow, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys.

