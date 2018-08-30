Europa League LIVE: Burnley, Celtic angle for group stage

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers remain unbeaten following a win in Russia which puts them into the UEFA Europa League group stage, one of three results in the books early Thursday.
Still to come, Premier League side Burnley bids to overcome a 3-1 deficit against Olympiacos, and Celtic hopes its away goal is just the start of its advantages over Suduva.
If the Clarets complete their comeback, they’ll join Arsenal and Chelsea in the group stage.
Full time
Astana 1-0, 2-1 in PKs (1-1 agg.) Apoel Nicosia
Ufa 1-1 (1-2) Rangers
Larnaca 3-0 (4-1 agg.) AS Trenin
Elsewhere
Burnley vs. Olympiacos
Copenhagen vs. Atalanta
RB Leipzig vs. Zorya Luhansk
Apollon Limassol vs. Basel
CFR Cluj vs. F91 Dudelange
FK Qarabag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Torpedo Kutaisi
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Sarpsborg 08
Molde vs. Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Midtjylland vs. Malmo
Besiktas vs. Partizan Belgrade
Shkendija vs. Rosenborg
Brondby vs. Genk
Steaua Bucharest vs. Rapid Vienna
Spartak Trnava vs. Olimpija Ljubljana
Bordeaux vs. Gent
Celtic vs. Suduva
Sevilla vs. Sigma Olomouc