Europa League LIVE: Burnley, Celtic angle for group stage

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool drew close to the toughest batch of opponents possible for this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, but he’s taking it in stride.

“‘It is how it is’ is the best way to describe it,” Klopp said. “Don’t think too much about it. If you think about the group, you are already out. If you think it is too difficult, you are already out. We don’t think either. We will play the games, we will be competitive – that’s what we have to make sure – and that is all.”

Liverpool will meet Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade home and away in the group stage, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout rounds.

Klopp said he had watched Red Star as recently as Wednesday, and laid out his thoughts on Pot 1 side PSG and star attacker Neymar.

“I am looking forward to watching PSG a bit more often, which is a very interesting project for sure over in France with Thomas Tuchel. Facing Neymar will be, for our Brazilian guys, like meeting a friend again and all that stuff. It’s a big challenge, but for all the others it is a big challenge to face us.”

Red Star took Arsenal to the limit in the Europa League last season, so there’s no walkover on Liverpool’s path toward a second-successive Champions League Final. But Klopp fears no team, and the Reds will be angling for glory.

