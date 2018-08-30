Geoff Cameron to complete QPR move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pro Soccer Talk understands that U.S. national team star Geoff Cameron is close to sealing a loan move to Queens Park Rangers in England’s second-tier.

With the summer transfer window for clubs outside of the Premier League in England closing this Friday, Aug. 31, the Stoke defender has been mulling over plenty of options in recent weeks.

Cameron, 33, is travelling to London on Thursday for a medical and will sign at QPR until January on loan.

Per a source, it is believed Cameron will be able to leave Stoke permanently in January if a deal is arranged between now and then.

Teams from Major League Soccer, Spain and elsewhere in Europe remain interested in Cameron but a loan move for the next few months is the best situation for him to play regularly.

Cameron hasn’t played for Stoke this season under new manager Gary Rowett after making it clear he’d like to move on following their relegation from the Premier League.

The former Houston Dynamo man will offer QPR boss Steve McClaren plenty of experience and options in both midfield and defense with his versatility.

QPR currently sit third from bottom in the Championship with three points from their opening five games. If he signs in time Cameron will be available to make his QPR debut at Birmingham City on Saturday.