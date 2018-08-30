League Cup draw: Four all-PL ties including Liverpool-Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Cardiff City are gone, but 16 clubs still have thoughts of lifting the 2018-19 League Cup.

Cup holders Manchester City join six European combatants as clubs learning their first opponents of this season’s tournament with Thursday’s draw.

They’ll travel to Oxford United, quite a difference in opponent to Top Four rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, who will be matched up at Anfield. It’s one of four all-Premier League ties.

Manchester United will renew acquaintances with longtime foe Frank Lampard, who is leading Derby County.

The matches will be staged the week of Sept. 24.

League Cup third round

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Burton Albion vs. Burnley

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Norwich City

West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Millwall vs. Fulham

West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town

Oxford United vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth vs. Blackburn

Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough

Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford

Everton vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Derby County

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City

