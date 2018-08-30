League Cup draw: Four all-PL ties including Liverpool-Chelsea

Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Cardiff City are gone, but 16 clubs still have thoughts of lifting the 2018-19 League Cup.
Cup holders Manchester City join six European combatants as clubs learning their first opponents of this season’s tournament with Thursday’s draw.
They’ll travel to Oxford United, quite a difference in opponent to Top Four rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, who will be matched up at Anfield. It’s one of four all-Premier League ties.
Manchester United will renew acquaintances with longtime foe Frank Lampard, who is leading Derby County.
The matches will be staged the week of Sept. 24.
League Cup third round
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Burton Albion vs. Burnley
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Millwall vs. Fulham
West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town
Oxford United vs. Manchester City
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn
Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough
Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Derby County
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City