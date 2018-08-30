Mariano returns to Real Madrid, reportedly with No. 7 shirt

Real Madrid has brought Mariano Diaz back to town.
Mariano’s been at the Bernabeu before, and he’s fairly excited about his return… as the new No. 7, according to Goal.
[ MORE: Vinicius Junior loan? ]
That’s a heavy weight at Real, where Cristiano Ronaldo has had a bit of success with the digit on his back.
The 25-year-old played thrice for Lyon this season, not scoring, but bagged 21 with seven assists in 45 appearances last season.
He cost Lyon around $10 million last summer. No fee has been reported for this deal.
Mariano was capped by the Dominican Republic in 2013 and scored in his lone match, but has since shelved his tenure with the CONCACAF side in order to leave himself available to Spain.
Josh Sargent’s done it again.
One of the great hopes of the United States men’s national team, the 18-year-old Sargent has scored for the fourth time in six matches with Werder Bremen II and remains in the mix to make an impact with the first team.
[ MORE: Vinicius Junior loan? ]
First team manager Florian Kohfeldt credited Sargent’s performance and said the team will continue to build up the young striker and the II team.
Sargent’s latest goal came Wednesday, on a delightful through ball against SC Weiche 08, and was posted by his father Jeff on Twitter.
He has a goal in three caps for the USMNT, but reportedly will not be amongst Dave Sarachan’s call-ups as the youngster continues to develop with Werder Bremen.
Pro Soccer Talk understands that U.S. national team star Geoff Cameron is close to sealing a loan move to Queens Park Rangers in England’s second-tier.
With the summer transfer window for clubs outside of the Premier League in England closing this Friday, Aug. 31, the Stoke defender has been mulling over plenty of options in recent weeks.
Cameron, 33, is travelling to London on Thursday for a medical and will sign at QPR until January on loan.
Per a source, it is believed Cameron will be able to leave Stoke permanently in January if a deal is arranged between now and then.
Teams from Major League Soccer, Spain and elsewhere in Europe remain interested in Cameron but a loan move for the next few months is the best situation for him to play regularly.
Cameron hasn’t played for Stoke this season under new manager Gary Rowett after making it clear he’d like to move on following their relegation from the Premier League.
The former Houston Dynamo man will offer QPR boss Steve McClaren plenty of experience and options in both midfield and defense with his versatility.
QPR currently sit third from bottom in the Championship with three points from their opening five games. If he signs in time Cameron will be available to make his QPR debut at Birmingham City on Saturday.
Real Valladolid may make an amazing acquisition while becoming an addition of its own.
From 1980-2004, Valladolid spent just one season in Spain’s second tier. Since then, they’ve spent nine there.
[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]
Sergio Gonzalez started to change things late last season, winning most of his matches following an April appointment as manager and earning promotion to the top flight.
Now the club is back in La Liga, and may have a new majority owner: the original Ronaldo.
The legendary Brazilian striker will reportedly invest $34 million in the club, and become Valladolid’s majority shareholder “within the next 24 hours.”
And his relationship with former club Real Madrid could bear immediate dividends in the form of a loan for Los Blancos superstar-in-waiting Vinicius Junior.
The 18-year-old from Flamengo has impressed many during his short time at the Bernabeu — fellow Brazilian Marcelo called him “the present and future of the team” — but has yet to play for the first team, making a 72-minute debut for Real Madrid Castilla.
Gareth Southgate has called his first England roster since this summer’s successful World Cup run, with a few changes to the pack.
Manchester United left back Luke Shaw has earned his long-sought Three Lions recall, while Alex McCarthy of Southampton is the lone uncapped player on the 23-man list.
[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]
James Tarkowski of Burnley is in the fold, taking the place of retired Gary Cahill. Manchester United’s Ashley Young and Phil Jones are absent, with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez among the defenders.
Southgate also had this very interesting quote regarding the challenges of an deeply international Premier League:
“I can’t rule out players in the Championship now as our pool is getting smaller and smaller.”
A wink to Jack Grealish or Nick Powell, perhaps, as well as an explanation for the inclusion of Stoke backstop Jack Butland.
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton).
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).