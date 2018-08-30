Mariano returns to Real Madrid, reportedly with No. 7 shirt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid has brought Mariano Diaz back to town.

Mariano’s been at the Bernabeu before, and he’s fairly excited about his return… as the new No. 7, according to Goal.

That’s a heavy weight at Real, where Cristiano Ronaldo has had a bit of success with the digit on his back.

The 25-year-old played thrice for Lyon this season, not scoring, but bagged 21 with seven assists in 45 appearances last season.

He cost Lyon around $10 million last summer. No fee has been reported for this deal.

Mariano was capped by the Dominican Republic in 2013 and scored in his lone match, but has since shelved his tenure with the CONCACAF side in order to leave himself available to Spain.

