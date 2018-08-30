More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Ranking the tough UCL draws for Premier League clubs

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
All the Premier League clubs will tell you they like their chances of advancing to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds following Thursday’s group stage draws.

Only one should be feel confident it can top theirs.

Manchester City faces solid clubs — this is the UCL, after all — but can look at its Premier League peers and exhale in relief at the dodged challenges.

4) Man City will face Shakhtar Donetsk, the only team to beat them in the group stage last season albeit in a meaningless game. Hoffenheim and Lyon are good teams from power leagues, but no more of a challenge than last season’s Napoli-Feyenoord group.

3) Manchester United will need to get past either Juventus or Valencia to get to the knockout rounds, which isn’t to say Young Boys are going to let the Red Devils waltz through Switzerland. Valencia brings the threats of Michy Batshuayi and Denis Cheryshev, as well as familiar names Francis Coquelin, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Goncalo Guedes. And Juve’s threat is well-known. The Old Lady will be just as fired up for Paul Pogba‘s return as Old Trafford is to renew acquaintances with Cristiano Ronaldo.

1b) Tottenham Hotspur sits just behind Liverpool for the toughest group. First off, there’s Barcelona. That requires no explanation, as Lionel Messi and pals are deep at every position. Spurs also drew the most difficult Pot 4 option in Inter Milan, though drawing a young PSV Eindhoven slots them second.

1a) Liverpool’s task stands tall, and it will surely hope to get some benefits from the fixture makers. The Reds have to visit Red Star Belgrade in Serbia in addition to getting past either Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli. Holy smoke.

Klopp looking forward to PSG, Napoli tests in UCL

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool drew close to the toughest batch of opponents possible for this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, but he’s taking it in stride.

“‘It is how it is’ is the best way to describe it,” Klopp said. “Don’t think too much about it. If you think about the group, you are already out. If you think it is too difficult, you are already out. We don’t think either. We will play the games, we will be competitive – that’s what we have to make sure – and that is all.”

Liverpool will meet Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade home and away in the group stage, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout rounds.

Klopp said he had watched Red Star as recently as Wednesday, and laid out his thoughts on Pot 1 side PSG and star attacker Neymar.

“I am looking forward to watching PSG a bit more often, which is a very interesting project for sure over in France with Thomas Tuchel. Facing Neymar will be, for our Brazilian guys, like meeting a friend again and all that stuff. It’s a big challenge, but for all the others it is a big challenge to face us.”

Red Star took Arsenal to the limit in the Europa League last season, so there’s no walkover on Liverpool’s path toward a second-successive Champions League Final. But Klopp fears no team, and the Reds will be angling for glory.

League Cup draw: Four all-PL ties including Liverpool-Chelsea

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Cardiff City are gone, but 16 clubs still have thoughts of lifting the 2018-19 League Cup.

Cup holders Manchester City join six European combatants as clubs learning their first opponents of this season’s tournament with Thursday’s draw.

They’ll travel to Oxford United, quite a difference in opponent to Top Four rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, who will be matched up at Anfield. It’s one of four all-Premier League ties.

Manchester United will renew acquaintances with longtime foe Frank Lampard, who is leading Derby County.

The matches will be staged the week of Sept. 24.

League Cup third round
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Burton Albion vs. Burnley
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Millwall vs. Fulham
West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town
Oxford United vs. Manchester City
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn
Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough
Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Derby County
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City

Europa League LIVE: Burnley, Celtic angle for group stage

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers remain unbeaten following a win in Russia which puts them into the UEFA Europa League group stage, one of three results in the books early Thursday.

Still to come, Premier League side Burnley bids to overcome a 3-1 deficit against Olympiacos, and Celtic hopes its away goal is just the start of its advantages over Suduva.

If the Clarets complete their comeback, they’ll join Arsenal and Chelsea in the group stage.

Full time
Astana 1-0, 2-1 in PKs (1-1 agg.) Apoel Nicosia
Ufa 1-1 (1-2) Rangers
Larnaca 3-0 (4-1 agg.) AS Trenin

Elsewhere

Burnley vs. Olympiacos
Copenhagen vs. Atalanta
RB Leipzig vs. Zorya Luhansk
Apollon Limassol vs. Basel
CFR Cluj vs. F91 Dudelange
FK Qarabag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Torpedo Kutaisi
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Sarpsborg 08
Molde vs. Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Midtjylland vs. Malmo
Besiktas vs. Partizan Belgrade
Shkendija vs. Rosenborg
Brondby vs. Genk
Steaua Bucharest vs. Rapid Vienna
Spartak Trnava vs. Olimpija Ljubljana
Bordeaux vs. Gent
Celtic vs. Suduva
Sevilla vs. Sigma Olomouc

Champions League draw: Spurs get Barca; Liverpool given gauntlet

Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
Ten months and two days from Thursday: That’s the length of the route two teams will travel to get to the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Liverpool was hit hardest by the draw, which was likely given their status as a Pot 3 team. The Reds will face Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, and Red Star Belgrade.

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) learned their fates. BVB joins Atletico Madrid in Group A, while Schalke’s path is very kind.

Manchester United was drawn into Group H with Pot 1 seed Juventus, meaning Paul Pogba will go up against the team which elevated his star in Europe, and vice versa for Cristiano Ronaldo. Valencia and Young Boys round out the group.

Manchester City leads Group F, and won’t mind drawing Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, and Hoffenheim.

Spurs will meet Barcelona in Group B, a tall task but made a bit easier to stomach by fellow group members PSV Eindhoven

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, AS Monaco, Club Brugge.

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan.

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim.

Group G: Real Madrid, AS Roma, Spartak Moscow, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys.