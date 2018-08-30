Report: Manchester United talking new Martial contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Martial may be planning on outlasting Jose Mourinho, or at least the manager’s current opinion of him, at Manchester United.

[ MORE: Dempsey best of his generation ]

The Frenchman is said to be discussing a new deal with the Old Trafford set despite a tumultuous few seasons under Mourinho. Most recently, he drew fire from Mourinho for poor communication with the club while home from preseason for the birth of a child.

United reportedly wants a new five-year deal for Martial, 22, who currently has a year plus a team option for another remaining on his contract. An improved deal would also substantially raise his transfer price tag.

The winger has been linked with seemingly every big name club under the sun, but reports say Red Devils chairman Ed Woodward has been resistant to sell him.

Martial played 60 minutes in the loss to Brighton and Hove Albion after being an unused sub in United’s PL opener. He was not in the 18 on Matchday 3.

He has 36 goals and 25 assists in 137 appearances since arriving from AS Monaco, though 17 and nine came in 2015-16 under Louis Van Gaal.

Follow @NicholasMendola