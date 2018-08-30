Ronaldo to become majority shareholder in Valladolid, bring Vinicius?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Valladolid may make an amazing acquisition while becoming an addition of its own.

From 1980-2004, Valladolid spent just one season in Spain’s second tier. Since then, they’ve spent nine there.

Sergio Gonzalez started to change things late last season, winning most of his matches following an April appointment as manager and earning promotion to the top flight.

Now the club is back in La Liga, and may have a new majority owner: the original Ronaldo.

The legendary Brazilian striker will reportedly invest $34 million in the club, and become Valladolid’s majority shareholder “within the next 24 hours.”

And his relationship with former club Real Madrid could bear immediate dividends in the form of a loan for Los Blancos superstar-in-waiting Vinicius Junior.

The 18-year-old from Flamengo has impressed many during his short time at the Bernabeu — fellow Brazilian Marcelo called him “the present and future of the team” — but has yet to play for the first team, making a 72-minute debut for Real Madrid Castilla.

