Top Premier League Storylines for Week 4

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
The Premier League has one last shout before the first international break of the season. There are four teams remaining who have yet to drop a point…Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, and…Watford? Arsenal is in ninth, Manchester United in 13th. The early-season table is fun!

So, with a short break on the horizon, who will take control at the top of the table and who will slip? Who will rise from early-season doldrums, and who will head into the hiatus needing a lift? There’s plenty to break down, so here’s a good place to start.

Two teams with perfect starts clash
Watford vs. Tottenham — 11:00 a.m. ET Sunday

The ol’ Something Has To Give match. Tottenham has put to bed talks of its fruitless transfer window with a perfect 3-0-0 start, while Watford has surprised everyone without a slip to this point. Both sides can’t get three points from this match, so someone has to slip.

Last season, Watford did something similar, with just one loss to the eventual champions through its first eight league matches. Eventually they fell and fell and fell, finishing 14th, just eight points above the drop. Still, that big start helped them stay up, and this year could be the same.

It will be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino plays this one. Spurs won big last week against Manchester United, but they were shaky defensively in the first half. It’s possible he switches to a back-three with Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, and Jan Vertonghen plus a pair of wing-backs in Kieran Trippier and either Danny Rose (who struggled last week) or Ben Davies.

Will Liverpool continue to take no prisoners?
Leicester City vs. Liverpool — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday

The Reds are blitzing the Premier League early on, and have taken a two-point lead over other Premier League title favorite Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp has the team firing on all cylinders and playing exactly as he instructs them to. Evidence to that fact is the team’s leading scorers in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who have combined for five of the team’s seven league goals thus far. In addition, they have remained the only Premier League side to have not conceded a single goal in league play.

Leicester City, meanwhile, has had a roller coaster start to the 2018/19 campaign. They have two wins in three Premier League matches, but have also seen two players sent off. If the Foxes suffer another red card on Saturday, they will surely be ripped to shreds by the visiting Reds.

Manchester City looks to bounce back against spunky Newcastle
Manchester City vs. Newcastle — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Last week, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City dropped its first Premier League points since February with a disappointing draw against newly-promoted Wolves. Kevin De Bruyne isn’t walking back into that locker room for months, and the attack sputtered against a well-organized team that peppered off 11 shots despite having just 29% possession.

Now, they return home to host a Newcastle side that has come up just short against a pair of title contenders in Tottenham and Chelsea. First, they fell to Spurs 2-1 on opening day despite matching the visitors shot-for-shot. Then, they slipped to the Blues at home on an unlucky DeAndre Yedlin own-goal. Under Rafa Benitez, this is a team that can provide any top team a challenge on the right day. City will need to come up with answers to questions posed last weekend, especially if captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to return for the Magpies from injury.

How will Manchester United respond?
Burnley vs. Manchester United — 11:00 a.m. ET Sunday

Last weekend, after the final whistle doomed Manchester United to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home, Jose Mourinho looked like a man whose time is up. Yet here he is, set to take charge for another weekend with Manchester United sitting in 13th in the Premier League table. Does Mourinho deserve to still be at the helm, or has he earned the pink slip?

None of that matters for now, because he remains as the Red Devils’ boss, and he put in the work midweek as Burnley looked to progress in the Europa League.

Burnley had its fair share of upsets last season, including earning a point at Old Trafford last season thanks to a 2-2 draw on Boxing Day. This season, the Europa League has clearly sapped the team of some energy, as evident by the 4-2 result last weekend at Craven Cottage in a game that Fulham could well have scored three more, and Burnley missed chances of its own. So does Mourinho earn more time in charge, or do things truly come crashing down at Turf Moor?

Europa League: Zenit, RB Leipzig squeak through; Burnley and Basel out

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
The final 13 places in the Europa League group stage have been decided as the playoff round is now at an end.

Burnley’s Europa League campaign came to a finish as Sean Dyche‘s men were unable to overcome a first leg deficit, falling to Olympiakos on a 1-1 draw that led to a 4-2 aggregate scoreline. The Clarets put their best foot forward on Thursday, pounding the Greek side with eight shots in the first half, five more than they attempted all of the first leg. Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to anything tangible, and despite each team bagging goals in the final five minutes, it wasn’t enough for Burnley to advance. A visitor was there to watch the action:

Scottish giants Celtic left no doubt as they topped Lithuanian side FK Suduva 3-0 for a 4-1 aggregate decision. Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor, and Kristoffer Ajer all ended up on the scoresheet in the win.

Zenit St. Petersburg backed into the group stage despite a 2-1 road loss to Norwegian side Molde, leaning on their 3-1 first leg victory which propelled them to a 4-3 aggregate win. Daler Kuzyayev bagged the deciding goal in the 21st minute, and while Molde produced a spirited comeback, they fell a goal short.

German club RB Leipzig eeked through on a 3-1 win that gave them a 3-2 aggregate victory over Ukranian club Zorya Luhansk, with the winning goal coming on a penalty in the 90th minute. Emil Forsberg delivered the blow from the spot to send them through, overcoming a situation that would have seen them out on away goals following a 1-0 first leg loss in Ukraine.

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers also barely squeaked through into the group stage after a 1-1 road draw at Russian club FC Ufa that gave them a 2-1 aggregate win. 20-year old Ovie Ejaria scored nine minutes in, but the end was incredibly nervy after Alfredo Morales and former Liverpool youngster Jon Flanagan were both sent off, leaving Rangers two men down for nearly the final half-hour.

Basel was bounced by Cypriot club Apollon Limassol on away goals after a 1-0 road loss in the second leg doomed them to a 3-3 aggregate. The Belgian club’s elimination is notable as it is the first time in a whopping 17 years that Basel has not reached the group stage of either the Champions League or the Europa League.

French side Bordeaux overcame a first-leg 0-0 draw to advance on a 2-0 home win over Belgian club KAA Gent. 22-year-old Francois Kamano scored the eventual decider in just the 10th minute, while Jimmy Briand added the insurance strike from the spot after the hour mark.

Other results (aggregate winner in bold)

Ludogorets Razgrad 4-0 Torpedo Kutaisi
Qarabag 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol
CFR Cluj-Napoca 2-3 F91 Dudelange
FC Astana 1-0 Apoel Nicosia (penalties)
FC Midtjylland 0-2 Malmo
FC Copenhagen 0-0 Atalanta (penalties)
Besiktas 3-0 Partizan Belgrade
KF Shkëndija 0-2 Rosenborg
Bronby 2-4 Racing Genk
FC Spartak Trnava 1-1 Olimpija Ljubljana
FCSB 2-1 Rapid Vienna
AEK Larnaca 3-0 AS Trencin
Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 Sarpsborg FK

Nacer Chadli signs for Monaco from West Brom

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
Nacer Chadli has made quite the leap, returning to a Champions League club from the English second tier.

The 29-year-old winger has moved to French club AS Monaco from Championship club West Bromwich Albion just before the European transfer deadline. According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Chadli commanded a fee of around $13 million.

Chadli had not appeared for West Brom yet this season, hoping to force a move away as he was not prepared to drop his level of competition to the Championship.

Chadli spent three seasons at Tottenham after moving from FC Twente in 2013, but after slowly losing playing time, he left for West Brom in the summer of 2016. He made just 38 total appearances for West Brom and scored six goals, never able to capture the form he had at Spurs on a consistent basis.

However, Chadli maintained his place in the Belgian squad, and was a key figure in the team’s World Cup run to third place this summer in Russia. Chadli scored a goal and assisted another as he made six total appearances including four starts at the World Cup.

West Brom had been preparing for Chadli’s exit for some time, but still must scramble to replace him with England’s loan deadline on Friday.

Klopp looking forward to PSG, Napoli tests in UCL

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool drew close to the toughest batch of opponents possible for this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, but he’s taking it in stride.

[ MORE: Full UCL draw ]

“‘It is how it is’ is the best way to describe it,” Klopp said. “Don’t think too much about it. If you think about the group, you are already out. If you think it is too difficult, you are already out. We don’t think either. We will play the games, we will be competitive – that’s what we have to make sure – and that is all.”

Liverpool will meet Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade home and away in the group stage, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout rounds.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

Klopp said he had watched Red Star as recently as Wednesday, and laid out his thoughts on Pot 1 side PSG and star attacker Neymar.

“I am looking forward to watching PSG a bit more often, which is a very interesting project for sure over in France with Thomas Tuchel. Facing Neymar will be, for our Brazilian guys, like meeting a friend again and all that stuff. It’s a big challenge, but for all the others it is a big challenge to face us.”

Red Star took Arsenal to the limit in the Europa League last season, so there’s no walkover on Liverpool’s path toward a second-successive Champions League Final. But Klopp fears no team, and the Reds will be angling for glory.

League Cup draw: Four all-PL ties including Liverpool-Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Cardiff City are gone, but 16 clubs still have thoughts of lifting the 2018-19 League Cup.

Cup holders Manchester City join six European combatants as clubs learning their first opponents of this season’s tournament with Thursday’s draw.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

They’ll travel to Oxford United, quite a difference in opponent to Top Four rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, who will be matched up at Anfield. It’s one of four all-Premier League ties.

Manchester United will renew acquaintances with longtime foe Frank Lampard, who is leading Derby County.

The matches will be staged the week of Sept. 24.

League Cup third round
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Burton Albion vs. Burnley
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Millwall vs. Fulham
West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town
Oxford United vs. Manchester City
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn
Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough
Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Derby County
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City