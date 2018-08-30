USMNT’s Sargent bags fourth goal in six for Werder Bremen II (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Sargent’s done it again.

One of the great hopes of the United States men’s national team, the 18-year-old Sargent has scored for the fourth time in six matches with Werder Bremen II and remains in the mix to make an impact with the first team.

First team manager Florian Kohfeldt credited Sargent’s performance and said the team will continue to build up the young striker and the II team.

Sargent’s latest goal came Wednesday, on a delightful through ball against SC Weiche 08, and was posted by his father Jeff on Twitter.

He has a goal in three caps for the USMNT, but reportedly will not be amongst Dave Sarachan’s call-ups as the youngster continues to develop with Werder Bremen.

