Europa League group draw: Chelsea, Arsenal heavy favorites

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
Two Premier League giants learned their fate for the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League group stage on Friday.

Arsenal will have plenty of traveling to do in Group E with trips to Sporting Lisbon, Qarabag and Vorskla.

Chelsea will be the huge favorites in Group L as they face PAOK FC, BATE Borisov and Vidi FC.

Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers will play against Villarreal, Rapid Wien and Spartak Moscow in Group G, while Celtic have been handed a tricky draw in Group B against sister clubs FC Salzburg and RB Leipzig, plus Rosenborg.

The standout groups elsewhere include Group H with Lazio, Marseille, Frankfurt and Apollon Limassol locking horns, while Group F is a beauty with Olympiacos, AC Milan, Real Betis and minnows F91 Dudelange doing battle.

Below are the groups in full, with the full game schedule in the link above.

Group A
Bayer Leverkusen
Ludogorets
FC Zurich
AEK Larnaca

Group B
FC Salzburg
Celtic
RB Leipzig
Rosenborg

Group C
Zenit
FC Copenhagen
Bordeaux
Slavia Prague

Group D 
Anderlecht
Fenerbache
Dinamo Zagreb
Spartak Trnava

Group E
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Qarabag
Vorskla

Group F
Olympiacos
AC Milan
Real Betis
F91 Dudelange

Group G
Villarreal
Rapid Wien
Spartak Moscow
Glasgow Rangers

Group H
Lazio
Marseille
Frankfurt
Apollon Limassol

Group I
Besiktas
Genk
Malmo
Sarpsborg

Group J
Sevilla
Krasnodar
Standard Liege
Akhisarspor

Group K
Dynamo Kiev
FC Astana
Stade Rennais
FK Jablonec

Group L
Chelsea
PAOK FC
BATE Borisov
Vidi FC

Former FIFA official Michel Platini slams VAR

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 11:20 PM EDT
Disgraced former FIFA official Michel Platini has slammed Video Assistant Review (VAR) in a long interview with French publication L’Equipe.

Platini said VAR “does not bring justice to the game” and said it rendered the on-field official a “puppet.”

“Take the game between France and Croatia at the World Cup,” Platini said to L’Equipe. “The VAR was in use. Yet, on the first goal where France scored from a free kick, I did not think there was a foul by the Croatian team in the build up. Then, on the second goal, it is the VAR director who makes the call rather than the referee himself. The official on the field becomes like a puppet!”

It would seem that Platini’s issue with VAR is not its ability to improve the decision-making in games, but instead its growing pains in how fallible humans adjust to using the technology available to them. “It is always open to interpretation,” Platini said.

Platini continued to share his belief that VAR will open the game to a slippery slope of technology in the game. “Who knows, maybe tomorrow the captains and goalkeepers will have headphones and the Coaches will be able to talk to them and guide them during the game. By doing this, we’ll certainly kill football, like it’s already happened in cycling and F1. We have already killed the referees.”

Madrid president claims Inter wanted Modric “without paying”

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims many things and makes many wild claims, but if what he says is true about a transfer story this summer, it’s not a great look for one of the more storied Italian clubs.

Internazionale was heavily linked to Madrid midfielder Luka Modric this summer after the Croatian’s spectacular performance at the World Cup, but according to Perez, their offers to sign him were an insulting lowball.

Perez told Sky Sports Italy that Inter wanted to sign Modric on the cheap. “They tried to sign our number 10 without paying for him,” he said. “It’s the first time something like that has ever happened to me in my life.” He didn’t give any specifics, but the Evening Standard did. According to a report by Evening Standard reporter Ben Hayward, Inter offered to sign Modric on loan for the season and pay a “small” loan fee after the year was complete. It appears their tactic was to tempt Modric with a hefty salary and hope he forced his way out of Madrid, but that did not occur.

“I’m not just happy at Real Madrid, I’m very happy,” Modric said during his UEFA Player of the Year acceptance speech on Thursday. “I’m at the best club in the world – it’s where I want to be.”

According to the report, Madrid followed up Inter’s move by submitting an official complaint to UEFA. There was no word on the outcome of that complaint.

Over the summer, Perez repeatedly said he would not sell Modric unless a club ponied up to match his outrageous $875 million release clause.

Fulham captain Cairney out injured “a few weeks”

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
Fulham will have to do without captain and playmaker Tom Cairney for some time, as manager Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed he suffered a foot injury recently.

“Tom Cairney is going to be unavailable for the Brighton game,” Jokanovic told the media during his pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham’s match on Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion. “He has a foot injury and we still need to assess him but it is our expectation that he will be unavailable for a few weeks. We must assess him, he is going to be out for a few weeks. Yes, this is a big loss for us.”

The Scottish international was critical to the Whites’ promotion campaign last season, the heartbeat of the club’s possessional attack. However, he has had some injury problems over the past few years that have limited his production. Last season, he made 34 Championship appearances, but was limited early on due to a knee injury. He returned in November, although he took another month to truly find himself fully fit.

Jokanovic has a few options to replace Cairney in his absence. Two-way midfielder Stefan Johansen could take his place off the bench, or Andre Schurrle could move from the wing to the middle in an attacking role. A more fringe option could be young American midfielder Luca De La Torre, who has made recent waves out of the Fulham academy and saw significant time in preseason.

Fulham had a spectacular summer transfer window, becoming the first newly promoted English club to spend over $100 million. However, they have struggled to put a full-strength starting lineup on the field at the beginning of the year. American center-back Tim Ream, last year’s Fulham Player of the Season has yet to make an appearance this season with a nagging injury, while new signing Alife Mawson just returned to action in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Exeter City. They also lost winger Neeskins Kebano who suffered an ankle injury during the Exeter City win.

Europa League: Zenit, RB Leipzig squeak through; Burnley and Basel out

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
The final 13 places in the Europa League group stage have been decided as the playoff round is now at an end.

Burnley’s Europa League campaign came to a finish as Sean Dyche‘s men were unable to overcome a first leg deficit, falling to Olympiakos on a 1-1 draw that led to a 4-2 aggregate scoreline. The Clarets put their best foot forward on Thursday, pounding the Greek side with eight shots in the first half, five more than they attempted all of the first leg. Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to anything tangible, and despite each team bagging goals in the final five minutes, it wasn’t enough for Burnley to advance. A visitor was there to watch the action:

Scottish giants Celtic left no doubt as they topped Lithuanian side FK Suduva 3-0 for a 4-1 aggregate decision. Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor, and Kristoffer Ajer all ended up on the scoresheet in the win.

Zenit St. Petersburg backed into the group stage despite a 2-1 road loss to Norwegian side Molde, leaning on their 3-1 first leg victory which propelled them to a 4-3 aggregate win. Daler Kuzyayev bagged the deciding goal in the 21st minute, and while Molde produced a spirited comeback, they fell a goal short.

German club RB Leipzig eeked through on a 3-1 win that gave them a 3-2 aggregate victory over Ukranian club Zorya Luhansk, with the winning goal coming on a penalty in the 90th minute. Emil Forsberg delivered the blow from the spot to send them through, overcoming a situation that would have seen them out on away goals following a 1-0 first leg loss in Ukraine.

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers also barely squeaked through into the group stage after a 1-1 road draw at Russian club FC Ufa that gave them a 2-1 aggregate win. 20-year old Ovie Ejaria scored nine minutes in, but the end was incredibly nervy after Alfredo Morales and former Liverpool youngster Jon Flanagan were both sent off, leaving Rangers two men down for nearly the final half-hour.

Basel was bounced by Cypriot club Apollon Limassol on away goals after a 1-0 road loss in the second leg doomed them to a 3-3 aggregate. The Swiss club’s elimination is notable as it is the first time in a whopping 17 years that Basel has not reached the group stage of either the Champions League or the Europa League.

French side Bordeaux overcame a first-leg 0-0 draw to advance on a 2-0 home win over Belgian club KAA Gent. 22-year-old Francois Kamano scored the eventual decider in just the 10th minute, while Jimmy Briand added the insurance strike from the spot after the hour mark.

Other results (aggregate winner in bold)

Ludogorets Razgrad 4-0 Torpedo Kutaisi
Qarabag 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol
CFR Cluj-Napoca 2-3 F91 Dudelange
FC Astana 1-0 Apoel Nicosia (penalties)
FC Midtjylland 0-2 Malmo
FC Copenhagen 0-0 Atalanta (penalties)
Besiktas 3-0 Partizan Belgrade
KF Shkëndija 0-2 Rosenborg
Bronby 2-4 Racing Genk
FC Spartak Trnava 1-1 Olimpija Ljubljana
FCSB 2-1 Rapid Vienna
AEK Larnaca 3-0 AS Trencin
Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 Sarpsborg FK