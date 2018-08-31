Europa League group draw: Chelsea, Arsenal heavy favorites

Two Premier League giants learned their fate for the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League group stage on Friday.
Arsenal will have plenty of traveling to do in Group E with trips to Sporting Lisbon, Qarabag and Vorskla.
Chelsea will be the huge favorites in Group L as they face PAOK FC, BATE Borisov and Vidi FC.
Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers will play against Villarreal, Rapid Wien and Spartak Moscow in Group G, while Celtic have been handed a tricky draw in Group B against sister clubs FC Salzburg and RB Leipzig, plus Rosenborg.
The standout groups elsewhere include Group H with Lazio, Marseille, Frankfurt and Apollon Limassol locking horns, while Group F is a beauty with Olympiacos, AC Milan, Real Betis and minnows F91 Dudelange doing battle.
Below are the groups in full, with the full game schedule in the link above.
Group A
Bayer Leverkusen
Ludogorets
FC Zurich
AEK Larnaca
Group B
FC Salzburg
Celtic
RB Leipzig
Rosenborg
Group C
Zenit
FC Copenhagen
Bordeaux
Slavia Prague
Group D
Anderlecht
Fenerbache
Dinamo Zagreb
Spartak Trnava
Group E
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Qarabag
Vorskla
Group F
Olympiacos
AC Milan
Real Betis
F91 Dudelange
Group G
Villarreal
Rapid Wien
Spartak Moscow
Glasgow Rangers
Group H
Lazio
Marseille
Frankfurt
Apollon Limassol
Group I
Besiktas
Genk
Malmo
Sarpsborg
Group J
Sevilla
Krasnodar
Standard Liege
Akhisarspor
Group K
Dynamo Kiev
FC Astana
Stade Rennais
FK Jablonec
Group L
Chelsea
PAOK FC
BATE Borisov
Vidi FC