European Transfer Deadline Day wrap-up: PSG, Lyon turn to Stoke, Celtic

While the Premier League wrapped up its business early, the rest of Europe is waiting another year to adjust to the new summer transfer window deadline.
That means there was a flurry of activity this week, perhaps highlighted by a few notable moves involving English teams sending players elsewhere.
Chelsea has sent a number of players on loan (Insert joke here).
Forward Tammy Abraham has opted for playing time over staying with Maurizio Sarri, and will go on loan to Aston Villa. Club Brugge is the destination for Eden Hazard‘s younger brother Kylian, while Charly Musonda will head to Vitesse Arnhem.
Lyon signed $23 million Moussa Dembele from Celtic, who will take Filip Benkovic on loan from Leicester City.
Stoke City has sold Maxim Choupo-Moting to Paris Saint-Germain, where the Cameroon attacker signed a two-year deal. PSG also signed Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich.
Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson signed a new deal with the club, then headed on loan to join Hoffenheim. He’ll get the chance to face Man City in the Champions League.
Man City’s Douglas Luiz is again facing work permit issues, and will head back for a second season on loan at Girona.
- Man City 4W-1D in last 5 vs. NUFC
- Magpies won cup game at Etihad in 2014
- Newcastle leads all-time 71W-39D-67L
This could get ugly.
Manchester City dropped points six times in last season’s title run, and won each and every follow-up match with a combined score line of 19-6.
So Newcastle United can enter Saturday’s contest at the Etihad Stadium knowing it will face a feisty bunch of reigning champs when it kicks off against City at 12:30 p.m. ET (Watch live on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Magpies haven’t won a league contest against City in 21 tries, and have just one point this season. Losses to Spurs and Chelsea are sandwiched around a draw at Cardiff, and the Magpies lost a League Cup outing at Nottingham Forest at midweek.
What they’re saying
Pep Guardiola on if Rafa Benitez will use five at the back: “Last season he did it against us away and at home, so I don’t know. I didn’t speak with Rafa so I don’t know. We have to adapt. He believes that’s the best way for them to get points and we’re going to adapt and we’ll try to defend well against any system they want to play. We see the quality of our players. I guess the way they’re going to play. After five minutes I’ll know their idea and pick up the behaviors of my players, the way they are training and what we need exactly for that game.”
Benitez on facing Man City: “We know that it’s not easy to play against Man City or Chelsea and we know our players better than anybody. We are trying to get a result for the club and for the team. The way to do it? Of course I’d like to play with three strikers and attack them from the beginning and press high. But we have seen a lot of examples of what happens when you try that against Man City. They are really good at counter attacking. When you are in the middle of the pitch they can still kill you in the wide areas. They have pace, ability and runs behind the defenders. Anybody that has played as a defender knows what that means.”
Prediction
Man City runs a bit wild, but Benitez limits the damage to a 4-1 loss.
- Cherries won fixture last season
- Blues 3-0 since Community Shield loss
- Chelsea leads all-time 8W-3L
Maurizio Sarri puts his perfect Premier League record on the line when his Chelsea hosts upstart Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s a match-up of unbeaten sides, with Chelsea 3-0 and Bournemouth 2-1.
Chelsea has beaten Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, while the Cherries drew Everton after beating West Ham and Cardiff City.
What they’re saying
Sarri praises Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: “Eddie came to Empoli three or four years ago for a few days, and then I had three days with him when Napoli played a friendly in Bournemouth last year. I know him very well. He is a very interesting young coach. He will make a mark in English football in the future. Bournemouth are very dangerous opponents for us. They are well organised, they are dangerous in counter-attacks, so the match will be very difficult for us, but we want to be in control of the match, and try to gain points.”
Howe on Sarri’s leadership: “I had heard a lot about his Empoli team and how impressive they were tactically. I was really keen to watch him work so made contact with his people and he was kind enough to allow me to come. I spent a period of time with Maurizio and he was brilliant with me. I learned so much and it is no surprise to now see that he is one of the best coaches in the world. I was hugely impressed and learned a lot from that experience.”
Prediction
The Blues were a little off against Newcastle’s stifling, packed-in defense, but Eddie Howe doesn’t like to play that way. That’s good news for neutrals, but perhaps a bit too much glad tidings for Chelsea. Sarri’s men win, 3-1.
David Moyes‘ next managerial challenge could be on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, and we’re not talking about the USMNT gig.
And while there are plenty of reasons to debate Moyes’ ability to run a national team, there’s plenty of reason to believe his style could thrive at the Major League Soccer level.
The Independent says Moyes is first choice for the Atlanta United job in case Gerardo “Tata” Martino decides to leave Georgia at the end of his contract, which runs through the 2018 season.
From The Independent:
Atlanta’s technical director and vice-president Carlos Bocanegra is a huge admirer of the Scot, and has received glowing endorsements of his methods from his former US national team-mates Tim Howard and Landon Donovan, who both had successful periods under Moyes at Everton.
Whether or not Martino leaves, the idea of Moyes rejuvenating his career in the United States is an interesting one. His organizational skills could thrive in a parity-driven league, and he’d get a second chance at guiding a big-spending club (relative to league standards).
Let’s get conspiratorial for a second. Bocanegra is well-connected in U.S. Soccer, and the federation extended Dave Sarachan through the end of 2018. Once Atlanta United’s season ends, Martino may be hired by the USMNT and Moyes could slide comfortably into his chair.
Plus, someone’s throwing this info out there, and it could be a way to chum the waters. It’s not a crazy assertion.
Wanna go further down the rabbit hole? Atlanta then sells Miguel Almiron and uses the resources to splash on some of Moyes favorite former players: Welcome to MLS, Marouane Fellaini.
The Old Firm Derby will have a new feel on Sunday, relatively speaking, after Celtic announced it will not keep hold of Moussa Dembele, the electric attacker who scored seven goals in eight matches against Rangers.
The 22-year-old is off to Lyon, netting Brendan Rodgers‘ side $23 million. Celtic signed Dembele on a free transfer.
[ PL PREVIEW: Leicester vs. Liverpool ]
Dembele left Fulham for Celtic in 2016, helping the Bhoys to a pair of Scottish crowns while scoring 46 goals with 18 assists.
Rodgers was not excited to announce the sale. From CelticFC.net:
“It is vital to make clear that we have never promised any player that he can leave the Club at a particular time. It has never happened. In fact, we have said all along that we did not wish to sell Moussa, given the circumstances within the transfer window and that is why we rejected a significant offer yesterday.
“However, this particular decision to accept this offer has been taken in order to serve the best interests of the first-team squad, my coaching team and the culture and environment we have created in these last two seasons.
Celtic will enter the derby one point ahead of Rangers and three behind leaders Aberdeen. They signed former West Brom man Youssouf Mulumbu and Leicester City’s Filip Benkovic on loan.
Rangers have flipped their roster under Steven Gerrard, with Roma’s Umar Sadiq and Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent on loan. Rangers also bought Hearts’ Kyle Lafferty.