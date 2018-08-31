Jose Mourinho: “I’m one of the greatest managers in the world”

We should call him Modest Mourinho…

Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho has hit back against his critics after his meltdown on Monday following the humbling 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of United’s clash with Burnley on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho was in defiant mood.

“I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I am one of the greatest managers in the world,” Mourinho said. “I had great success last season and that’s probably what you don’t want to admit. You do what you want, I do what I want. I analyze my performance myself. For me it is more important what I think than what you think.

“Two seasons ago we had a fantastic season because we won the Europa League. We won it because it was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European competition. I’m the only manager to win eight titles in Italy, Spain and England – not small titles – and my second place last season was one of my greatest achievements in football. I think and I say. You have the right to disagree.”

When asked if he still believes he is one of the great managers even if he fails to win a Premier League title at United, Mourinho then grilled journalists as to why they aren’t asking the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino the same question.

“Of course,” Mourinho said. “Did you never spend time reading the [German] philosopher Hegel? He said: ‘The truth is in the whole, it’s always in the whole that you find the truth.’ Do you ask the same question to the manager that finished third in Premier League last season or the manager that finished fourth or fifth?”

Asked about Tottenham’s fans taunting him with chants of ‘you’re not special anymore’ at the end of United’s defeat, Mourinho hit back.

“Yeah, but they didn’t have that song when we beat them at Wembley a couple of months ago, a cup final the had a big dream to go to, a title they had a big dream to win, because they don’t win many,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho then had some back and forth about that as his combative mood continued. After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League he is a wounded animal, no doubt, and he needs a big win at Burnley on Sunday to calm down the situation swirling around him down.

Ahead of an international break a victory at Burnley would stop everyone talking about him, for now.

A defeat would cause a frenzy which could have disastrous implications for Mourinho’s United future.

