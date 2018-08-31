More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Jose Mourinho: “I’m one of the greatest managers in the world”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
We should call him Modest Mourinho…

Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho has hit back against his critics after his meltdown on Monday following the humbling 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of United’s clash with Burnley on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho was in defiant mood.

“I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I am one of the greatest managers in the world,” Mourinho said. “I had great success last season and that’s probably what you don’t want to admit. You do what you want, I do what I want. I analyze my performance myself. For me it is more important what I think than what you think.

“Two seasons ago we had a fantastic season because we won the Europa League. We won it because it was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European competition. I’m the only manager to win eight titles in Italy, Spain and England – not small titles – and my second place last season was one of my greatest achievements in football. I think and I say. You have the right to disagree.”

When asked if he still believes he is one of the great managers even if he fails to win a Premier League title at United, Mourinho then grilled journalists as to why they aren’t asking the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino the same question.

“Of course,” Mourinho said. “Did you never spend time reading the [German] philosopher Hegel? He said: ‘The truth is in the whole, it’s always in the whole that you find the truth.’ Do you ask the same question to the manager that finished third in Premier League last season or the manager that finished fourth or fifth?”

Asked about Tottenham’s fans taunting him with chants of ‘you’re not special anymore’ at the end of United’s defeat, Mourinho hit back.

“Yeah, but they didn’t have that song when we beat them at Wembley a couple of months ago, a cup final the had a big dream to go to, a title they had a big dream to win, because they don’t win many,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho then had some back and forth about that as his combative mood continued. After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League he is a wounded animal, no doubt, and he needs a big win at Burnley on Sunday to calm down the situation swirling around him down.

Ahead of an international break a victory at Burnley would stop everyone talking about him, for now.

A defeat would cause a frenzy which could have disastrous implications for Mourinho’s United future.

Geoff Cameron ready for “fresh start” at QPR

QPR/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Geoff Cameron completed his loan move to Queens Park Rangers on Friday, with the U.S. national team veteran signing on loan until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The former Houston Dynamo star has spent the past six seasons at Stoke City in the Premier League but on transfer deadline day in the English Football League he has decided to freshen things up.

Pro Soccer Talk understands there is an agreement that if a club come in with a permanent move for Cameron, 33, in January then he can move on.

But until then he is focused on helping Steve McClaren‘s side climb up the Championship table after a tough start to the season in England’s second-tier, with the R’s conceding 13 goals in five games and losing four of their first five matches.

Speaking from QPR’s training ground in west London after being handed the No.5 jersey, Cameron revealed he is eager to start a new chapter in his career as he’s fit and available to make his debut at Birmingham City this weekend.

“It’s a fresh start, a new beginning for me. I was at Stoke for six seasons and I think I needed a new beginning and I am happy to be here,” Cameron said. “I had a tough injury last year with a concussion which set me back a little but, then with Stoke getting relegated it was a decision over the summer that I wanted a change and needed something new. I’m glad everything worked out. I know the boss, Steve McClaren, has been interested in me before and it always excited me to play for him.”

Cameron cited McClaren’s belief and long-term interest in him as one of the main reasons for joining QPR, as he also wants to play regularly after difficult times at Stoke over the past 12 months.

Cameron was asked if his experience will be helpful to QPR this season as McClaren’s young squad aim to push for a top half of the table finish.

After making 168 Premier League appearances since 2012 for Stoke, there’s no doubt he will be able to bolster QPR’s options in defense and become a team leader on and off the pitch.

“I look at it as a challenge to come in and use my experience, it is an opportunity to take my game to the next level in that aspect of kind of becoming a leader,” Cameron said. “I know we have four, five guys with experience, with us coming in we can help the team.”

Cameron’s first game for QPR will be against Birmingham City on Saturday, with fellow loaness from Premier League clubs Tomer Hemed and Nakhi Wells also bolstering their squad for the long Championship season ahead.

Europa League group draw: Chelsea, Arsenal heavy favorites

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
Two Premier League giants learned their fate for the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League group stage on Friday.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule

Arsenal will have plenty of traveling to do in Group E with trips to Sporting Lisbon, Qarabag and Vorskla.

Chelsea will be the huge favorites in Group L as they face PAOK FC, BATE Borisov and Vidi FC.

Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers will play against Villarreal, Rapid Wien and Spartak Moscow in Group G, while Celtic have been handed a tricky draw in Group B against sister clubs FC Salzburg and RB Leipzig, plus Rosenborg.

The standout groups elsewhere include Group H with Lazio, Marseille, Frankfurt and Apollon Limassol locking horns, while Group F is a beauty with Olympiacos, AC Milan, Real Betis and minnows F91 Dudelange doing battle.

Below are the groups in full, with the full game schedule in the link above.

Group A
Bayer Leverkusen
Ludogorets
FC Zurich
AEK Larnaca

Group B
FC Salzburg
Celtic
RB Leipzig
Rosenborg

Group C
Zenit
FC Copenhagen
Bordeaux
Slavia Prague

Group D 
Anderlecht
Fenerbache
Dinamo Zagreb
Spartak Trnava

Group E
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Qarabag
Vorskla

Group F
Olympiacos
AC Milan
Real Betis
F91 Dudelange

Group G
Villarreal
Rapid Wien
Spartak Moscow
Glasgow Rangers

Group H
Lazio
Marseille
Frankfurt
Apollon Limassol

Group I
Besiktas
Genk
Malmo
Sarpsborg

Group J
Sevilla
Krasnodar
Standard Liege
Akhisarspor

Group K
Dynamo Kiev
FC Astana
Stade Rennais
FK Jablonec

Group L
Chelsea
PAOK FC
BATE Borisov
Vidi FC

Former FIFA official Michel Platini slams VAR

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 11:20 PM EDT
Disgraced former FIFA official Michel Platini has slammed Video Assistant Review (VAR) in a long interview with French publication L’Equipe.

Platini said VAR “does not bring justice to the game” and said it rendered the on-field official a “puppet.”

“Take the game between France and Croatia at the World Cup,” Platini said to L’Equipe. “The VAR was in use. Yet, on the first goal where France scored from a free kick, I did not think there was a foul by the Croatian team in the build up. Then, on the second goal, it is the VAR director who makes the call rather than the referee himself. The official on the field becomes like a puppet!”

It would seem that Platini’s issue with VAR is not its ability to improve the decision-making in games, but instead its growing pains in how fallible humans adjust to using the technology available to them. “It is always open to interpretation,” Platini said.

Platini continued to share his belief that VAR will open the game to a slippery slope of technology in the game. “Who knows, maybe tomorrow the captains and goalkeepers will have headphones and the Coaches will be able to talk to them and guide them during the game. By doing this, we’ll certainly kill football, like it’s already happened in cycling and F1. We have already killed the referees.”

Madrid president claims Inter wanted Modric “without paying”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims many things and makes many wild claims, but if what he says is true about a transfer story this summer, it’s not a great look for one of the more storied Italian clubs.

Internazionale was heavily linked to Madrid midfielder Luka Modric this summer after the Croatian’s spectacular performance at the World Cup, but according to Perez, their offers to sign him were an insulting lowball.

Perez told Sky Sports Italy that Inter wanted to sign Modric on the cheap. “They tried to sign our number 10 without paying for him,” he said. “It’s the first time something like that has ever happened to me in my life.” He didn’t give any specifics, but the Evening Standard did. According to a report by Evening Standard reporter Ben Hayward, Inter offered to sign Modric on loan for the season and pay a “small” loan fee after the year was complete. It appears their tactic was to tempt Modric with a hefty salary and hope he forced his way out of Madrid, but that did not occur.

“I’m not just happy at Real Madrid, I’m very happy,” Modric said during his UEFA Player of the Year acceptance speech on Thursday. “I’m at the best club in the world – it’s where I want to be.”

According to the report, Madrid followed up Inter’s move by submitting an official complaint to UEFA. There was no word on the outcome of that complaint.

Over the summer, Perez repeatedly said he would not sell Modric unless a club ponied up to match his outrageous $875 million release clause.