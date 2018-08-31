Premier League: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Cherries won fixture last season

Blues 3-0 since Community Shield loss

Chelsea leads all-time 8W-3L

Maurizio Sarri puts his perfect Premier League record on the line when his Chelsea hosts upstart Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s a match-up of unbeaten sides, with Chelsea 3-0 and Bournemouth 2-1.

Chelsea has beaten Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, while the Cherries drew Everton after beating West Ham and Cardiff City.

What they’re saying

Sarri praises Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: “Eddie came to Empoli three or four years ago for a few days, and then I had three days with him when Napoli played a friendly in Bournemouth last year. I know him very well. He is a very interesting young coach. He will make a mark in English football in the future. Bournemouth are very dangerous opponents for us. They are well organised, they are dangerous in counter-attacks, so the match will be very difficult for us, but we want to be in control of the match, and try to gain points.”

Howe on Sarri’s leadership: “I had heard a lot about his Empoli team and how impressive they were tactically. I was really keen to watch him work so made contact with his people and he was kind enough to allow me to come. I spent a period of time with Maurizio and he was brilliant with me. I learned so much and it is no surprise to now see that he is one of the best coaches in the world. I was hugely impressed and learned a lot from that experience.”

Prediction

The Blues were a little off against Newcastle’s stifling, packed-in defense, but Eddie Howe doesn’t like to play that way. That’s good news for neutrals, but perhaps a bit too much glad tidings for Chelsea. Sarri’s men win, 3-1.

Will anyone stay perfect? How will Man United react to losing 2 in a row?@JPW_NBCSports with 3 things to look out for this Premier League weekend. pic.twitter.com/feE8cT59ua — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2018

