Premier League: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

- Cherries won fixture last season
- Blues 3-0 since Community Shield loss
- Chelsea leads all-time 8W-3L
Maurizio Sarri puts his perfect Premier League record on the line when his Chelsea hosts upstart Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s a match-up of unbeaten sides, with Chelsea 3-0 and Bournemouth 2-1.
Chelsea has beaten Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, while the Cherries drew Everton after beating West Ham and Cardiff City.
What they’re saying
Sarri praises Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: “Eddie came to Empoli three or four years ago for a few days, and then I had three days with him when Napoli played a friendly in Bournemouth last year. I know him very well. He is a very interesting young coach. He will make a mark in English football in the future. Bournemouth are very dangerous opponents for us. They are well organised, they are dangerous in counter-attacks, so the match will be very difficult for us, but we want to be in control of the match, and try to gain points.”
Howe on Sarri’s leadership: “I had heard a lot about his Empoli team and how impressive they were tactically. I was really keen to watch him work so made contact with his people and he was kind enough to allow me to come. I spent a period of time with Maurizio and he was brilliant with me. I learned so much and it is no surprise to now see that he is one of the best coaches in the world. I was hugely impressed and learned a lot from that experience.”
Prediction
The Blues were a little off against Newcastle’s stifling, packed-in defense, but Eddie Howe doesn’t like to play that way. That’s good news for neutrals, but perhaps a bit too much glad tidings for Chelsea. Sarri’s men win, 3-1.
David Moyes‘ next managerial challenge could be on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, and we’re not talking about the USMNT gig.
And while there are plenty of reasons to debate Moyes’ ability to run a national team, there’s plenty of reason to believe his style could thrive at the Major League Soccer level.
The Independent says Moyes is first choice for the Atlanta United job in case Gerardo “Tata” Martino decides to leave Georgia at the end of his contract, which runs through the 2018 season.
From The Independent:
Atlanta’s technical director and vice-president Carlos Bocanegra is a huge admirer of the Scot, and has received glowing endorsements of his methods from his former US national team-mates Tim Howard and Landon Donovan, who both had successful periods under Moyes at Everton.
Whether or not Martino leaves, the idea of Moyes rejuvenating his career in the United States is an interesting one. His organizational skills could thrive in a parity-driven league, and he’d get a second chance at guiding a big-spending club (relative to league standards).
Let’s get conspiratorial for a second. Bocanegra is well-connected in U.S. Soccer, and the federation extended Dave Sarachan through the end of 2018. Once Atlanta United’s season ends, Martino may be hired by the USMNT and Moyes could slide comfortably into his chair.
Plus, someone’s throwing this info out there, and it could be a way to chum the waters. It’s not a crazy assertion.
Wanna go further down the rabbit hole? Atlanta then sells Miguel Almiron and uses the resources to splash on some of Moyes favorite former players: Welcome to MLS, Marouane Fellaini.
The Old Firm Derby will have a new feel on Sunday, relatively speaking, after Celtic announced it will not keep hold of Moussa Dembele, the electric attacker who scored seven goals in eight matches against Rangers.
The 22-year-old is off to Lyon, netting Brendan Rodgers‘ side $23 million. Celtic signed Dembele on a free transfer.
Dembele left Fulham for Celtic in 2016, helping the Bhoys to a pair of Scottish crowns while scoring 46 goals with 18 assists.
Rodgers was not excited to announce the sale. From CelticFC.net:
“It is vital to make clear that we have never promised any player that he can leave the Club at a particular time. It has never happened. In fact, we have said all along that we did not wish to sell Moussa, given the circumstances within the transfer window and that is why we rejected a significant offer yesterday.
“However, this particular decision to accept this offer has been taken in order to serve the best interests of the first-team squad, my coaching team and the culture and environment we have created in these last two seasons.
Celtic will enter the derby one point ahead of Rangers and three behind leaders Aberdeen. They signed former West Brom man Youssouf Mulumbu and Leicester City’s Filip Benkovic on loan.
Rangers have flipped their roster under Steven Gerrard, with Roma’s Umar Sadiq and Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent on loan. Rangers also bought Hearts’ Kyle Lafferty.
Gonzalo Higuain slipped Patrick Cutrone through for a winner at the death as AC Milan scooped up a 2-1 win over AS Roma on Friday at the San Siro.
Milan rebounded from a season-opening 3-2 loss to Napoli, moving Roma’s record to 1-1-1.
The hosts took a lead into halftime when Franck Kessie scored in the 40th minute, but ex-Spurs back Federico Fazio leveled the score before the hour mark.
The match looked destined for a draw when Davide Calabria picked off a terrible Steven N’Zonzi pass and found Higuain.
Look at this ball from the Argentine.
An injury stopped Christian Pulisic from making his 100th senior appearance for Borussia Dortmund, who failed to trouble Hannover 96 without their teenage American.
Pulisic, who turns 20 on Sept. 18, sees his status doubt for the USMNT’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Mexico.
His club did not fare well without him, with Marco Reus hitting the bar and missing a sliding attempt. Hannover had more of the ball, and BVB attempted eight shots to the hosts’ seven.
American striker Bobby Wood subbed into the match at halftime for Hannover 96 and was credited with a team-high two shots on goal.
Fox broadcaster Kate Abdo noted that the clean sheet was Hannover’s first since Dec. 2017.