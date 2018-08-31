The latest batch of Premier League manager Power Rankings have been released as we head into Week 4 of the new season.
With four teams still perfect through the opening weeks of the season, there have been plenty of wonderful managerial displays over the past seven days.
Mauricio Pochettino reorganizing his Tottenham team at half time to beat Manchester United was incredibly impressive, so too was Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves grabbing a point against Manchester City.
Week 4 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here, with the final matchweek before the two week international break having plenty of intriguing games.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Wolves – NBC [STREAM] *
Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM] *
11 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
MONACO (AP) UEFA plans to start using video review to help referees at next year’s Super Cup.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the often-controversial technology is unlikely to be used for the Champions League this season.
Ceferin says “for now, it doesn’t look as though it will happen.”
The Super Cup between this season’s Champions League and Europa League winners will be played on Aug. 14, 2019, in Istanbul.
UEFA could then use video assistant referees in next season’s Champions League, and the Europa League from 2020.
Although Ceferin said VAR worked better than expected at the World Cup, it appears to be technically harder for UEFA to make it work in simultaneous games across Europe than it was for FIFA in Russia alone.
Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t at UEFA’s glitzy awards ceremony on Thursday in Monaco.
Not nominated for the UEFA player of the year, despite scoring 15 times and leading Real to a third-straight Champions League title, it is easy to understand why.
Ronaldo’s former Real teammates cleaned up at the event with Luka Modric crowned the best player and midfielder for the 2017-18 UCL campaign, Sergio Ramos named the best defender and Keylor Navas the best goalkeeper. Ronaldo was named the best forward, but that wasn’t enough for him…
His new manager at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, spoke about Ronaldo’s snub and revealed that the Portuguese superstar isn’t happy at all.
“It is normal that yesterday he was angry because last year he scored 15 goals in the Champions League and together with Modric and everyone else at Madrid, they won the Champions League. So he was very upset,” Allegri said. “But this shows that he continues to work and he wants to continue to be the best for us. And that is an advantage.”
Ronaldo is correct to feel aggrieved. He helped drag Real through to the latter stages of the UCL last season with three of their five goals against PSG, an incredible bicycle kick at Juventus and then a pressure-filled penalty kick in the 98th minute in the return leg to send the Spanish giants to the semifinals.
Yet not turning up for the ceremony was a little out of order for the player who has won the award in three of the previous four campaigns.
A fired up Ronaldo is, like Allegri said, a good thing for Juve as he tries to score his first goal of the Serie A season this Saturday against Parma.
Usain Bolt has played for a professional team in a friendly game.
The world-renowned sprinter made his debut for A-League side Central Coast Mariners on Friday, as they beat Central Coast Football 6-1 in a friendly watched by almost 10,000 fans.
Bolt, 32, came on as a second half substitute and the crowd went wild when he arrived in the 71st minute. He didn’t get too many touches of the ball but he almost scored at the back post but (no joke) he didn’t quite have the pace to get to a cross in time.
The Jamaican sprinter has been training with teams in Germany and Norway ahead of this two-week trial in Australia, and is aiming to sign a pro deal with the Central Coast Mariners.
Speaking after the game, Bolt knows he has a lot of work to do but he is feeling positive about making his debut.
“It was good. It was what I expected. The crowd gave me plenty of motivation. I think my fitness is much better than the first week since I came here. I’m grateful to the Mariners for giving me the chance,” Bolt said. “Right now I’m just trying to get used to the guys, it’s a wonderful moment, to actually get on the field and play professional football. The players have really accepted me, trying to teach me things at training, encouraging me to push myself.”
When it comes to something like this, it’s clear that Bolt wants to prove himself as a multi-talented athlete. Just like Michael Jordan did with basketball and baseball, Tim Tebow is now doing with baseball after playing American football and like Sir Ian Botham did with cricket and soccer in the past.
Yet it is tough to get past the whole ‘PR spin’ of Bolt turning up to play and getting plenty of fans to follow his every move. The cynic in me says he will continue to do this at plenty of other clubs around the world over the next 12 months, but the romantic in me hopes that Bolt will actually play in the A-League and contribute for his new team this season.
Take a look at the scenes below as Bolt came on for his first minutes for a professional team.