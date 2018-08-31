More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
  • Reds swept Foxes in PL last season
  • But Leicester knocked Liverpool out of League Cup
  • Reds lead all-time 46W-24D-39L

If the concept of a throw-in coach sounds a little odd, don’t worry: Jurgen Klopp was once like you.

And by once, we mean just a couple weeks ago.

“To be honest, I’d never heard about a throw-in coach,” Klopp said. “How it is as a football manager, you know a lot about different things. I played the game, I’ve been managing since around about 18 years or so. But that doesn’t mean I’m a goalkeeper specialist and I’m obviously not a throw-in specialist.”

Klopp is getting Liverpool ready for a Saturday visit to Leicester City to kick off the Premier League weekend (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), and was asked about his new throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.

Yes, for a third time, we’re talking about a throw-in coach. And for good reason: The man holds the world record for longest throw-in.

As for the match at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool will look to build on last season’s 3-2 win over the Foxes which stood as their first victory in the away fixture in five seasons.

Leicester lost its season opener at Manchester United, but has since won a pair of league matches and plowed Fleetwood Town in the League Cup (Christian Fuchs scored a stunner in the 4-0 win).

Liverpool is 3-0, but the Foxes represent their stiffest test of the young season.

What they’re saying

Klopp on his new throw-in coach“When I heard about Thomas, it was clear to me I wanted to meet him,” Klopp said. “When I met him, it was 100 per cent clear I wanted to employ him. Now he is here and we work on that from time to time. You cannot have enough specialists around you. I must always be the guy who makes the decisions on when we use all these specialists but you cannot have enough. We have the fitness, medical department, we have the nutrition, and now we have somebody for throw-ins. He’s a good guy, to be honest. He has already [made a difference].”

Kasper Schmeichel on signing a new contract with Leicester: “I’m very happy to be here for many more years. I’ve spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we’ll have some more. I’ve felt at home at this Club from day one, so I’d like to thank the fans for the support they’ve given me and also the owners who’ve played a huge part in my career. I want to bring more success to this Club as I’ve loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction.”

Prediction

This could be a slip up for the Reds, albeit no bigger than Man City’s last weekend of play. We’re going to give two goals to both in a 2-2 draw.

USMNT’s Christian Pulisic out injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic may not be heading back to the U.S. to play for the national team next week.

Pulisic, 19, didn’t travel with the Borussia Dortmund squad for their Bundesliga game at Hannover on Friday night.

Dortmund said Pulisic was suffering from “muscular problems” and that suggests he’s a big doubt to travel Stateside ahead of the international break next week.

The USMNT face Brazil and Mexico in two top-class friendlies and Pulisic will have been back with the U.S. full-time after some much-needed time off last summer.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Week 4 of the Premier League season is nearly here. Ahead of the international break, nobody will want to suffer unexpected defeats and have two weeks to dwell on it.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 4-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

Watford 1-3 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Leicester City 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-2 Manchester United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 1-3 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-0 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Premier League manager Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
The latest batch of Premier League manager Power Rankings have been released as we head into Week 4 of the new season.

With four teams still perfect through the opening weeks of the season, there have been plenty of wonderful managerial displays over the past seven days.

Mauricio Pochettino reorganizing his Tottenham team at half time to beat Manchester United was incredibly impressive, so too was Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves grabbing a point against Manchester City.

Click play on the video above as we analyze the top five managers in the league, right now.

Premier League TV schedule: Week 4

NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Week 4 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here, with the final matchweek before the two week international break having plenty of intriguing games.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days, with the games available on full event replay marked with an asterisk*.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Wolves – NBC [STREAM] *

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM] *
11 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *