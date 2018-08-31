More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Report: Moyes “first choice” if Martino leaves Atlanta United

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
David Moyes‘ next managerial challenge could be on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, and we’re not talking about the USMNT gig.

And while there are plenty of reasons to debate Moyes’ ability to run a national team, there’s plenty of reason to believe his style could thrive at the Major League Soccer level.

The Independent says Moyes is first choice for the Atlanta United job in case Gerardo “Tata” Martino decides to leave Georgia at the end of his contract, which runs through the 2018 season.

From The Independent:

Atlanta’s technical director and vice-president Carlos Bocanegra is a huge admirer of the Scot, and has received glowing endorsements of his methods from his former US national team-mates Tim Howard and Landon Donovan, who both had successful periods under Moyes at Everton.

Whether or not Martino leaves, the idea of Moyes rejuvenating his career in the United States is an interesting one. His organizational skills could thrive in a parity-driven league, and he’d get a second chance at guiding a big-spending club (relative to league standards).

Let’s get conspiratorial for a second. Bocanegra is well-connected in U.S. Soccer, and the federation extended Dave Sarachan through the end of 2018. Once Atlanta United’s season ends, Martino may be hired by the USMNT and Moyes could slide comfortably into his chair.

Plus, someone’s throwing this info out there, and it could be a way to chum the waters. It’s not a crazy assertion.

Wanna go further down the rabbit hole? Atlanta then sells Miguel Almiron and uses the resources to splash on some of Moyes favorite former players: Welcome to MLS, Marouane Fellaini.

Celtic sells $23m Dembele to Lyon ahead of Old Firm match

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
The Old Firm Derby will have a new feel on Sunday, relatively speaking, after Celtic announced it will not keep hold of Moussa Dembele, the electric attacker who scored seven goals in eight matches against Rangers.

The 22-year-old is off to Lyon, netting Brendan Rodgers‘ side $23 million. Celtic signed Dembele on a free transfer.

Dembele left Fulham for Celtic in 2016, helping the Bhoys to a pair of Scottish crowns while scoring 46 goals with 18 assists.

Rodgers was not excited to announce the sale. From CelticFC.net:

“It is vital to make clear that we have never promised any player that he can leave the Club at a particular time. It has never happened. In fact, we have said all along that we did not wish to sell Moussa, given the circumstances within the transfer window and that is why we rejected a significant offer yesterday.

“However, this particular decision to accept this offer has been taken in order to serve the best interests of the first-team squad, my coaching team and the culture and environment we have created in these last two seasons.

Celtic will enter the derby one point ahead of Rangers and three behind leaders Aberdeen. They signed former West Brom man Youssouf Mulumbu and Leicester City’s Filip Benkovic on loan.

Rangers have flipped their roster under Steven Gerrard, with Roma’s Umar Sadiq and Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent on loan. Rangers also bought Hearts’ Kyle Lafferty.

WATCH: Higuain sets up Milan’s stoppage time winner vs. Roma

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
Gonzalo Higuain slipped Patrick Cutrone through for a winner at the death as AC Milan scooped up a 2-1 win over AS Roma on Friday at the San Siro.

Milan rebounded from a season-opening 3-2 loss to Napoli, moving Roma’s record to 1-1-1.

The hosts took a lead into halftime when Franck Kessie scored in the 40th minute, but ex-Spurs back Federico Fazio leveled the score before the hour mark.

The match looked destined for a draw when Davide Calabria picked off a terrible Steven N’Zonzi pass and found Higuain.

Look at this ball from the Argentine.

BVB held at Hannover; Pulisic’s 100th appearance on hold

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
An injury stopped Christian Pulisic from making his 100th senior appearance for Borussia Dortmund, who failed to trouble Hannover 96 without their teenage American.

Pulisic, who turns 20 on Sept. 18, sees his status doubt for the USMNT’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Mexico.

His club did not fare well without him, with Marco Reus hitting the bar and missing a sliding attempt. Hannover had more of the ball, and BVB attempted eight shots to the hosts’ seven.

American striker Bobby Wood subbed into the match at halftime for Hannover 96 and was credited with a team-high two shots on goal.

Fox broadcaster Kate Abdo noted that the clean sheet was Hannover’s first since Dec. 2017.

Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
  • Reds swept Foxes in PL last season
  • But Leicester knocked Liverpool out of League Cup
  • Reds lead all-time 46W-24D-39L

If the concept of a throw-in coach sounds a little odd, don’t worry: Jurgen Klopp was once like you.

And by once, we mean just a couple weeks ago.

“To be honest, I’d never heard about a throw-in coach,” Klopp said. “How it is as a football manager, you know a lot about different things. I played the game, I’ve been managing since around about 18 years or so. But that doesn’t mean I’m a goalkeeper specialist and I’m obviously not a throw-in specialist.”

Klopp is getting Liverpool ready for a Saturday visit to Leicester City to kick off the Premier League weekend (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), and was asked about his new throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.

Yes, for a third time, we’re talking about a throw-in coach. And for good reason: The man holds the world record for longest throw-in.

As for the match at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool will look to build on last season’s 3-2 win over the Foxes which stood as their first victory in the away fixture in five seasons.

Leicester lost its season opener at Manchester United, but has since won a pair of league matches and plowed Fleetwood Town in the League Cup (Christian Fuchs scored a stunner in the 4-0 win).

Liverpool is 3-0, but the Foxes represent their stiffest test of the young season.

What they’re saying

Klopp on his new throw-in coach“When I heard about Thomas, it was clear to me I wanted to meet him,” Klopp said. “When I met him, it was 100 per cent clear I wanted to employ him. Now he is here and we work on that from time to time. You cannot have enough specialists around you. I must always be the guy who makes the decisions on when we use all these specialists but you cannot have enough. We have the fitness, medical department, we have the nutrition, and now we have somebody for throw-ins. He’s a good guy, to be honest. He has already [made a difference].”

Kasper Schmeichel on signing a new contract with Leicester: “I’m very happy to be here for many more years. I’ve spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we’ll have some more. I’ve felt at home at this Club from day one, so I’d like to thank the fans for the support they’ve given me and also the owners who’ve played a huge part in my career. I want to bring more success to this Club as I’ve loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction.”

Prediction

This could be a slip up for the Reds, albeit no bigger than Man City’s last weekend of play. We’re going to give two goals to both in a 2-2 draw.