Report: Moyes “first choice” if Martino leaves Atlanta United

David Moyes‘ next managerial challenge could be on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, and we’re not talking about the USMNT gig.

And while there are plenty of reasons to debate Moyes’ ability to run a national team, there’s plenty of reason to believe his style could thrive at the Major League Soccer level.

The Independent says Moyes is first choice for the Atlanta United job in case Gerardo “Tata” Martino decides to leave Georgia at the end of his contract, which runs through the 2018 season.

From The Independent:

Atlanta’s technical director and vice-president Carlos Bocanegra is a huge admirer of the Scot, and has received glowing endorsements of his methods from his former US national team-mates Tim Howard and Landon Donovan, who both had successful periods under Moyes at Everton.

Whether or not Martino leaves, the idea of Moyes rejuvenating his career in the United States is an interesting one. His organizational skills could thrive in a parity-driven league, and he’d get a second chance at guiding a big-spending club (relative to league standards).

Let’s get conspiratorial for a second. Bocanegra is well-connected in U.S. Soccer, and the federation extended Dave Sarachan through the end of 2018. Once Atlanta United’s season ends, Martino may be hired by the USMNT and Moyes could slide comfortably into his chair.

Plus, someone’s throwing this info out there, and it could be a way to chum the waters. It’s not a crazy assertion.

Wanna go further down the rabbit hole? Atlanta then sells Miguel Almiron and uses the resources to splash on some of Moyes favorite former players: Welcome to MLS, Marouane Fellaini.

