Ronaldo “angry, upset” at UEFA snub

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t at UEFA’s glitzy awards ceremony on Thursday in Monaco.

Not nominated for the UEFA player of the year, despite scoring 15 times and leading Real to a third-straight Champions League title, it is easy to understand why.

Ronaldo’s former Real teammates cleaned up at the event with Luka Modric crowned the best player and midfielder for the 2017-18 UCL campaign, Sergio Ramos named the best defender and Keylor Navas the best goalkeeper. Ronaldo was named the best forward, but that wasn’t enough for him…

His new manager at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, spoke about Ronaldo’s snub and revealed that the Portuguese superstar isn’t happy at all.

“It is normal that yesterday he was angry because last year he scored 15 goals in the Champions League and together with Modric and everyone else at Madrid, they won the Champions League. So he was very upset,” Allegri said. “But this shows that he continues to work and he wants to continue to be the best for us. And that is an advantage.”

Ronaldo is correct to feel aggrieved. He helped drag Real through to the latter stages of the UCL last season with three of their five goals against PSG, an incredible bicycle kick at Juventus and then a pressure-filled penalty kick in the 98th minute in the return leg to send the Spanish giants to the semifinals.

Yet not turning up for the ceremony was a little out of order for the player who has won the award in three of the previous four campaigns.

A fired up Ronaldo is, like Allegri said, a good thing for Juve as he tries to score his first goal of the Serie A season this Saturday against Parma.

