Ronaldo “angry, upset” at UEFA snub

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t at UEFA’s glitzy awards ceremony on Thursday in Monaco.

Not nominated for the UEFA player of the year, despite scoring 15 times and leading Real to a third-straight Champions League title, it is easy to understand why.

Ronaldo’s former Real teammates cleaned up at the event with Luka Modric crowned the best player and midfielder for the 2017-18 UCL campaign, Sergio Ramos named the best defender and Keylor Navas the best goalkeeper. Ronaldo was named the best forward, but that wasn’t enough for him…

His new manager at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, spoke about Ronaldo’s snub and revealed that the Portuguese superstar isn’t happy at all.

“It is normal that yesterday he was angry because last year he scored 15 goals in the Champions League and together with Modric and everyone else at Madrid, they won the Champions League. So he was very upset,” Allegri said. “But this shows that he continues to work and he wants to continue to be the best for us. And that is an advantage.”

Ronaldo is correct to feel aggrieved. He helped drag Real through to the latter stages of the UCL last season with three of their five goals against PSG, an incredible bicycle kick at Juventus and then a pressure-filled penalty kick in the 98th minute in the return leg to send the Spanish giants to the semifinals.

Yet not turning up for the ceremony was a little out of order for the player who has won the award in three of the previous four campaigns.

A fired up Ronaldo is, like Allegri said, a good thing for Juve as he tries to score his first goal of the Serie A season this Saturday against Parma.

UEFA plans to use VAR next season

Associated PressAug 31, 2018, 11:48 AM EDT
MONACO (AP) UEFA plans to start using video review to help referees at next year’s Super Cup.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the often-controversial technology is unlikely to be used for the Champions League this season.

Ceferin says “for now, it doesn’t look as though it will happen.”

The Super Cup between this season’s Champions League and Europa League winners will be played on Aug. 14, 2019, in Istanbul.

UEFA could then use video assistant referees in next season’s Champions League, and the Europa League from 2020.

Although Ceferin said VAR worked better than expected at the World Cup, it appears to be technically harder for UEFA to make it work in simultaneous games across Europe than it was for FIFA in Russia alone.

Usain Bolt makes pro debut for A-League club

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Usain Bolt has played for a professional team in a friendly game.

The world-renowned sprinter made his debut for A-League side Central Coast Mariners on Friday, as they beat Central Coast Football 6-1 in a friendly watched by almost 10,000 fans.

Bolt, 32, came on as a second half substitute and the crowd went wild when he arrived in the 71st minute. He didn’t get too many touches of the ball but he almost scored at the back post but (no joke) he didn’t quite have the pace to get to a cross in time.

The Jamaican sprinter has been training with teams in Germany and Norway ahead of this two-week trial in Australia, and is aiming to sign a pro deal with the Central Coast Mariners.

Speaking after the game, Bolt knows he has a lot of work to do but he is feeling positive about making his debut.

“It was good. It was what I expected. The crowd gave me plenty of motivation. I think my fitness is much better than the first week since I came here. I’m grateful to the Mariners for giving me the chance,” Bolt said. “Right now I’m just trying to get used to the guys, it’s a wonderful moment, to actually get on the field and play professional football. The players have really accepted me, trying to teach me things at training, encouraging me to push myself.”

When it comes to something like this, it’s clear that Bolt wants to prove himself as a multi-talented athlete. Just like Michael Jordan did with basketball and baseball, Tim Tebow is now doing with baseball after playing American football and like Sir Ian Botham did with cricket and soccer in the past.

Yet it is tough to get past the whole ‘PR spin’ of Bolt turning up to play and getting plenty of fans to follow his every move. The cynic in me says he will continue to do this at plenty of other clubs around the world over the next 12 months, but the romantic in me hopes that Bolt will actually play in the A-League and contribute for his new team this season.

Take a look at the scenes below as Bolt came on for his first minutes for a professional team.

 

Geoff Cameron ready for “fresh start” at QPR

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Geoff Cameron completed his loan move to Queens Park Rangers on Friday, with the U.S. national team veteran signing on loan until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The former Houston Dynamo star has spent the past six seasons at Stoke City in the Premier League but on transfer deadline day in the English Football League he has decided to freshen things up.

Pro Soccer Talk understands there is an agreement that if a club come in with a permanent move for Cameron, 33, in January then he can move on.

But until then he is focused on helping Steve McClaren‘s side climb up the Championship table after a tough start to the season in England’s second-tier, with the R’s conceding 13 goals in five games and losing four of their first five matches.

Speaking from QPR’s training ground in west London after being handed the No.5 jersey, Cameron revealed he is eager to start a new chapter in his career as he’s fit and available to make his debut at Birmingham City this weekend.

“It’s a fresh start, a new beginning for me. I was at Stoke for six seasons and I think I needed a new beginning and I am happy to be here,” Cameron said. “I had a tough injury last year with a concussion which set me back a little but, then with Stoke getting relegated it was a decision over the summer that I wanted a change and needed something new. I’m glad everything worked out. I know the boss, Steve McClaren, has been interested in me before and it always excited me to play for him.”

Cameron cited McClaren’s belief and long-term interest in him as one of the main reasons for joining QPR, as he also wants to play regularly after difficult times at Stoke over the past 12 months.

Cameron was asked if his experience will be helpful to QPR this season as McClaren’s young squad aim to push for a top half of the table finish.

After making 168 Premier League appearances since 2012 for Stoke, there’s no doubt he will be able to bolster QPR’s options in defense and become a team leader on and off the pitch.

“I look at it as a challenge to come in and use my experience, it is an opportunity to take my game to the next level in that aspect of kind of becoming a leader,” Cameron said. “I know we have four, five guys with experience, with us coming in we can help the team.”

Cameron’s first game for QPR will be against Birmingham City on Saturday, with fellow loaness from Premier League clubs Tomer Hemed and Nakhi Wells also bolstering their squad for the long Championship season ahead.

Jose Mourinho: “I’m one of the greatest managers in the world”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
3 Comments

We should call him Modest Mourinho…

Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho has hit back against his critics after his meltdown on Monday following the humbling 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of United’s clash with Burnley on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho was in defiant mood.

“I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I am one of the greatest managers in the world,” Mourinho said. “I had great success last season and that’s probably what you don’t want to admit. You do what you want, I do what I want. I analyze my performance myself. For me it is more important what I think than what you think.

“Two seasons ago we had a fantastic season because we won the Europa League. We won it because it was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European competition. I’m the only manager to win eight titles in Italy, Spain and England – not small titles – and my second place last season was one of my greatest achievements in football. I think and I say. You have the right to disagree.”

When asked if he still believes he is one of the great managers even if he fails to win a Premier League title at United, Mourinho then grilled journalists as to why they aren’t asking the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino the same question.

“Of course,” Mourinho said. “Did you never spend time reading the [German] philosopher Hegel? He said: ‘The truth is in the whole, it’s always in the whole that you find the truth.’ Do you ask the same question to the manager that finished third in Premier League last season or the manager that finished fourth or fifth?”

Asked about Tottenham’s fans taunting him with chants of ‘you’re not special anymore’ at the end of United’s defeat, Mourinho hit back.

“Yeah, but they didn’t have that song when we beat them at Wembley a couple of months ago, a cup final the had a big dream to go to, a title they had a big dream to win, because they don’t win many,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho then had some back and forth about that as his combative mood continued. After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League he is a wounded animal, no doubt, and he needs a big win at Burnley on Sunday to calm down the situation swirling around him down.

Ahead of an international break a victory at Burnley would stop everyone talking about him, for now.

A defeat would cause a frenzy which could have disastrous implications for Mourinho’s United future.