UEFA plans to use VAR next season

Geoff Cameron completed his loan move to Queens Park Rangers on Friday, with the U.S. national team veteran signing on loan until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The former Houston Dynamo star has spent the past six seasons at Stoke City in the Premier League but on transfer deadline day in the English Football League he has decided to freshen things up.

Pro Soccer Talk understands there is an agreement that if a club come in with a permanent move for Cameron, 33, in January then he can move on.

But until then he is focused on helping Steve McClaren‘s side climb up the Championship table after a tough start to the season in England’s second-tier, with the R’s conceding 13 goals in five games and losing four of their first five matches.

Speaking from QPR’s training ground in west London after being handed the No.5 jersey, Cameron revealed he is eager to start a new chapter in his career as he’s fit and available to make his debut at Birmingham City this weekend.

“It’s a fresh start, a new beginning for me. I was at Stoke for six seasons and I think I needed a new beginning and I am happy to be here,” Cameron said. “I had a tough injury last year with a concussion which set me back a little but, then with Stoke getting relegated it was a decision over the summer that I wanted a change and needed something new. I’m glad everything worked out. I know the boss, Steve McClaren, has been interested in me before and it always excited me to play for him.”

Cameron cited McClaren’s belief and long-term interest in him as one of the main reasons for joining QPR, as he also wants to play regularly after difficult times at Stoke over the past 12 months.

Cameron was asked if his experience will be helpful to QPR this season as McClaren’s young squad aim to push for a top half of the table finish.

After making 168 Premier League appearances since 2012 for Stoke, there’s no doubt he will be able to bolster QPR’s options in defense and become a team leader on and off the pitch.

“I look at it as a challenge to come in and use my experience, it is an opportunity to take my game to the next level in that aspect of kind of becoming a leader,” Cameron said. “I know we have four, five guys with experience, with us coming in we can help the team.”

Cameron’s first game for QPR will be against Birmingham City on Saturday, with fellow loaness from Premier League clubs Tomer Hemed and Nakhi Wells also bolstering their squad for the long Championship season ahead.

