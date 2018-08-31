USMNT’s Christian Pulisic out injured

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic may not be heading back to the U.S. to play for the national team next week.

Pulisic, 19, didn’t travel with the Borussia Dortmund squad for their Bundesliga game at Hannover on Friday night.

Dortmund said Pulisic was suffering from “muscular problems” and that suggests he’s a big doubt to travel Stateside ahead of the international break next week.

The USMNT face Brazil and Mexico in two top-class friendlies and Pulisic will have been back with the U.S. full-time after some much-needed time off last summer.